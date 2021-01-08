CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cascade Collegiate Conference made changes to its spring soccer alignment, which impacts the programs at Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and the University of Providence.
The Cascade will implement a divisional model for both the men's and women's soccer format. Rocky, Carroll and Providence will be paired in the East division with the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Multnomah.
The West division will consist of Warner Pacific, Corban, Southern Oregon, Northwest, Bushnell and Oregon Tech.
There will not be a conference postseason tournament. The Cascade's return-to-play protocols call for weekly COVID-19 testing. The season is scheduled to being March 7.
“Moving to a divisional model in soccer allows for us to significantly reduce travel and expenses for our members,” conference commissioner Robert Cashell said in a press release. “We also have adapted the schedule so teams will play each other back-to-back days in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19.”
The league also announced that spectators will not be permitted at soccer events until further notice.
