BOISE, Idaho — Two Montana girls soccer teams, both from Billings, will be competing Friday in the quarterfinals of the United States Youth Soccer Association Far West Regional tournament in Boise.
The Billings United U-15 Pink girls will face the Colorado state champions from Broomfield at 4:15 Friday at the Simplot soccer fields. Billings went 2-1 in pool play this week, defeating Arizona 4-0, lost to Utah 8-0 and won one match by forfeit.
The Billings United U-18 Pink will also square off with the Colorado state champions, from Denver, at 12:15 p.m. The U-18 team also went 2-1 in pool play, downing Nevada 2-1, losing to Utah 5-1 and winning a match by forfeit.
The champions advance to the national tournament next month in Florida. No Montana team has won a regional title.
