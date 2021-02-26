A bill winding its way through the state Legislature that would allow beer and wine to be sold to the general public at college athletics events across Montana is inching closer to becoming law.
Senate Bill 247, which would revise alcohol laws at universities and postsecondary institutions, passed a second reading 41-9, but still needs a third reading in both houses before it be passed along to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk to be signed, perhaps as soon as April.
A companion bill, SB 248, which would allow student-athletes to be compensated for usage of their name, image and likeness, also passed a second reading in the Senate 43-7. Both bills are sponsored by Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, have received wide bipartisan support and are set for a third reading on Saturday.
SB 247, in particular, has been met with significant approval within the Montana Taverns Association and local businesses.
"I think it's a good bill, I think it's good for the community, it's good for the university," said Brad Martens, a co-owner of the Rhino Bar. "We can work hand-in-hand and provide the people at the basketball and football stadiums an opportunity to be served by professional staff."
A catering endorsement will be required by businesses to enter an agreement with colleges and universities in Montana, which many establishments already have. That endorsement allows businesses to serve alcohol outside of their bars and restaurants to other venues.
Similar agreements are in place with schools in the state to serve alcohol at concerts and other non-athletic events on campuses. In Missoula, for example, the Rhino catered a 2014 Paul McCartney concert that drew around 25,000 spectators.
"That's the magic of the bill, is that it allows our existing bars and restaurants that have a catering endorsement to share the revenue stream on the sale of beer at games with the colleges themselves," Boldman told the Missoulian on Feb. 19. "That's the magic of the bill, because we already have catering endorsements for the universities."
Businesses within a 100-mile radius of schools and an active catering license will be eligible to bid with universities and colleges for contracts to serve. Schools will be able to choose their own providers. Since it is permissive legislation, colleges do not have to serve alcohol at sporting events if they do not want to.
The economic impact could be significant, though proponents of the legislation feel the Montana University System Board of Regents might be downplaying it.
In a late-added fiscal note attached to SB 247 that was based on University of Montana and Montana State University attendance at football and men's basketball games, the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE) estimated it could add a total of around $130,000 to Montana University System schools. Any profits would go into an auxiliary fund.
However, OCHE also pushed back on what SB 247 could actually do.
“We have provided a fiscal note, however the bill has little impact, as decisions regarding serving of alcohol in stadiums are determined by the Board of Regents," OCHE deputy commissioner Kevin McRae said in an emailed statement to the Missoulian. "There are also National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics regulations limiting alcohol consumption at NAIA-sponsored events for our member campuses.”
OCHE is an administrative unit of the MUS Board of Regents and created the fiscal note. The fiscal note also does not include women's sports in its calculations, nor any men's sports outside of UM and MSU football and basketball.
In a follow-up series of emailed questions, McRae answered a query asking if the Board of Regents expects MUS schools to advocate for alcohol on campus with one word.
"No."
Answering a question regarding extra or bonus revenue brought in by alcohol sales, McRae had a similarly short response.
"There is no such thing as 'bonus revenue,'" he said. "Every revenue stream brings administrative responsibilities and institutional liabilities. The MUS has purposely not chosen to expand alcohol sales at events."
Asked why women's sports and men's sports outside of men's basketball and football were not included, he said, "We were not told what sports to include or exclude.
"The fiscal note was our best genuine effort to calculate a material impact using broad assumptions based upon the vast majority of spectators," he said.
Also included in the note was 13 assumptions by OCHE, including one that stadiums and arenas would have a designated alcohol consumption area that would be limited to approximately 5% of total capacity for the event.
That assumes spectators at sporting events would not be able to bring alcohol back to their seats. State law allows alcohol to be consumed in spectator seats, with an example being at Pioneer League baseball games.
Additionally, alcohol is already present on campuses during athletic events. At certain donor levels, individuals have access to a bar during UM men's basketball games in the Skybox Club. Suites at UM football games also have the ability to be stocked with alcohol, though in both cases it cannot be brought out of those areas.
That revenue, however, does not go back to the athletic department — instead, it goes to UM's Dining Services.
At Montana Tech, an NAIA school in Butte, alcohol can be purchased in suites in the hospitality area, which require a more expensive ticket. This is also the case at Carroll College.
Allowing general admission spectators to consume alcohol in their seats would be a decision schools would have to make. All told, the number might also end up being on the low side.
"I would venture to guess that's an incredibly conservative estimate," said John Iverson, a lobbyist for the Montana Taverns Association. "It's probably up to, you know, what (schools) decide to do. And perhaps what they're going to try and do is significantly limit the areas in which alcohol can be consumed within the general stadium.
"It's their stadium, they get to set those restrictions as they see fit."
Added Martens: "I wouldn't say, you know, you're going to get rich, but it's an opportunity to hire staff and give more people jobs in the city."
Importantly, supporters of the bill say it could cut down on binge drinking before games and at halftimes. At Montana and Montana Tech, spectators are allowed to leave the game at halftime. Some spectators choose to go back to tailgate parties and binge drink during that time.
Having professional bartenders and staff would also give schools an option to identify patrons who are over-intoxicated. A 2015 study published in Contemporary Sports Issues found game day arrests at the University of Minnesota and West Virginia University dropped significantly after the implementation of in-stadium beer sales.
Supporters also say allowing broader alcohol sales will positively impact stadium experiences for fans.
"Providing alcohol in a controlled environment may help schools overcome the challenges of binge drinking, violence and other alcohol-related issues," the study found.
