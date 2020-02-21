BOZEMAN — Fallyn Freije began scribbling down everything and anything she could think of that she hoped to avoid with her new team.
She was considering transferring from North Dakota and didn’t want to deal with the same issues that caused her to leave. On her visit to Montana State, she asked head coach Tricia Binford a list of questions regarding the team. Freije instantly felt at ease hearing Binford explain how she ran the program.
Freije’s first three college seasons were tumultuous. But she’s thankful for that time. They all led her to here and now.
Where she became a preseason Big Sky MVP. Where she became the leading scorer for a team that’s dominating the conference. Where she feels her versatile attributes and leadership style fit in.
Freije knows now that MSU is where she belongs. The senior forward will lead the Bobcats (18-6, 14-1 Big Sky) when they host Montana (14-10, 9-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena.
The game will be a rematch from earlier this season when Freije hit a game-tying shot at the end of regulation and a game winner at the conclusion of overtime. She smiled when she thought about the unique atmosphere and thrill of triumph in the rivalry game.
She reflected on the agony of loss and failure throughout her career, too. She feels it all forced her to grow and mature.
“I’ve been pretty lucky to play in pressure situations,” Freije said. “Definitely I’ve been prepared for those kinds of moments.”
Freije was recruited by MSU out of Edmore, North Dakota, where she was a four-time all-state selection but was drawn to UND. She became a two-time All-Big Sky honorable mention and all-conference academic team selection. She made 41.5% of her shots and started 58 of her 90 games with the Fighting Hawks.
Freije prided herself on commitment to work ethic, becoming a dependable teammate and her school work. But she didn’t feel she immediately blended into the team dynamic and didn’t click with her coaching staff. She felt confused and struggled to focus through those mental hurdles.
“I wasn’t even in the mind space to look at the rim,” Freije said.
Freije began considering to transfer, however decided to stay with the Fighting Hawks her sophomore year, the season MSU won a conference title. But the thought of departure didn’t leave. She often prayed about if she should remain there or leave.
The decision became easier when she realized her situation wouldn’t change unless she transferred. It became even more so when MSU became a realistic possibility.
While she wishes she had transferred sooner, she’s grateful. The challenges bolstered her faith, for example, because she was tested.
She noted her coaches there also taught her intensity and how to rise up in the presence of obstacles. She feels she’s a more effective leader who’s capable of galvanizing others.
“It was tough, but it was totally God’s plan looking back on it now,” Freije said. “I just learned so much about life. It definitely matured me mentally and in so many ways that I probably wouldn’t have learned until later in life.”
Binford was one of Freije’s favorite coaches to speak with during her recruiting process out of high school. Binford wanted Freije on the phone “as soon as possible” when she began the transfer process. Having game planned against her in conference matchups, Binford fully comprehended what she was capable of.
Freije was on campus within a week.
“Just loved the kid,” Binford said. “When we had an opportunity to get back in the mix, there was not going to be one second wasted on our end.”
Freije was in contact with several past MSU players, including Riley Nordgaard who she played on a club team with in high school. She asked them what Binford was like on a regular basis. Freije was wary of college coaches, believing they told her whatever she wanted to hear so she would choose their program. She was leaving after her junior season at UND, meaning she only had one year of eligibility remaining because she would have to redshirt when she sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.
What those past Bobcats told Freije aligned with her impression of Binford, MSU’s all-time winningest coach. Freije appreciated Binford’s honesty and the way she felt comfortable around the team.
Freije is now free to provide input on plays. She’s independent within MSU’s schemes to play how she wants because Binford thinks that most helps the program. This makes her feel valued.
Freije instantly sensed she blended in with the team. They shared common interests and spent time together during the offseason.
“We all want to be the best in anything we’re doing so I think that’s a big part of it,” Freije said, “and just chasing the same dream and the same goal really helps the team come together."
Freije practiced during the 2018 offseason but had to sit out after her foot surgery that October. Drills became quiet, Binford said, without her constant communication. When she was healthy, Freije faced the main contributors of that season as she sat out. The challenge Freije posed forced the Bobcats to improve.
“She’s just somebody who lifts everybody every practice,” Binford said, “and demands a standard of what level we should be at every day.”
Freije desperately wanted to join her team on the court during games. But that desire also made her more motivated to make the most of her senior season.
Binford watched every clip of her final year at UND to imagine a system with Freije in mind. The coach has given her freedom to create offense for herself and others however she sees fit, whether it’s off the dribble, on pick-and-rolls, on pick-and-pops or in the post. Binford simply asked Freije to play how she sees fit, which boosted her belief in herself.
“That just means the world to me that a coach would put me that highly in her mind,” Freije said. “That just gives me all the confidence in the world just to relax and play as well as I’ve always been able to play.”
When asked to describe Freije, freshman Darian White didn’t know how to at first. She’s impacted the team in so many ways, just as she envisioned when she transferred. Going into the week, the 6-foot senior was sixth in the Big Sky with 13.2 points per game and third with 7.7 rebounds per contest.
White believes Freije is “by far” the best scorer she’s played with.
“Man, she is so talented,” White said. “She’s able to do anything. She plays defense. She works hard.”
Freije’s teammates have complimented her for her versatility as much as her communication. For example, she calls out when White is about to be screened, preparing her for when forwards and centers collide with her as she’s trying to defend.
That vocal presence is why the Bobcats have learned to depend on Freije.
“(She) always holds our composure together,” White said. “Communication really is a big thing I want to take from her and always being the first person to talk, letting us know what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong, holding us accountable but also being very supportive and positive.”
After she scored a team-high 19 points in a win over Portland State on Thursday, Freije expressed more excitement about her team's performance, which featured eight players scoring seven points or more, than herself. She feels the Bobcats are blending together to form a cohesive unit that’s making correct decisions within the flow of their scheme.
“I just think game by game we’re just clicking more and more,” Freije said. "But we’re not satisfied.”
White feels she can always count on Freije. When the Bobcats felt they were defensively stagnant in the first half against Portland State on Thursday, Freije reminded them their opponent shouldn’t dictate how they play. All of their effort is demanded from each other at all times.
Because her teammates support her, Freije is compelled to not let them down.
“It’s not just about being a basketball player,” Freije said. “It’s about being a leader, how you’re inspiring your teammates.”
MSU’s dependence on Freije was never more clear than the last time the Bobcats played their rivals. Binford felt the rest of the team was out of sync except for her. The rim seemed to expand for Freije as she poured in a career-high 27 points.
That included the two midrange jumpers at the end of regulation and overtime.
“We had to find her,” Binford said. “We had to find ways to get the ball in her hands.”
Freije, even in those tense moments, feels at ease now at MSU. Among teammates and coaches who care about her, everything has become easier.
Was this everything she hoped for when she transferred to MSU? Freije responded, with a laugh, it will be only if the Bobcats win the Big Sky.
“I’m just willing to do what the team needs and what Coach Bin needs from me,” she said, “to help the team win a championship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.