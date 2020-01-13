BIG SKY — Rocky Mountain College kicked off the 2020 ski-racing season at the Western Region Tech Elite FIS at the Big Sky Resort in Big Sky.
The weekend was highlighted by Alexander Sehlberg's first-place finish in the giant slalom on Thursday during the first day of competition. Completing his first run in 1:04.47, the fastest time of the day, Sehlberg finished his second run in 1:05.97 for a combined time of 2:10.44.
Teammate Filip Johansson finished in 13th on a time of 2:13.90.
Sehlberg took second the following day on a combined time of 2:10.25 with runs of 1:05.61 and 1:04.54. Oscar Dalmalm improved to a 13th place finish on Friday with a combined time of 2:12.55 after finishing in 24th on the previous day.
On Saturday during the women's slalom, the Battlin' Bears' Jessica Liu finished in 39th with a clocking of 2:14.44. Liu finished in 41st on Sunday with a time of 2:09.39. Sydney Weaver did not finish her second run on Saturday, but finished in fifth on Sunday with runs of 59.98 and 58.43.
On the men's side in the slalom, Johansson had runs of 56.00 and 55.01 to lead the way Saturday with a fifth-place finish. Johansson dropped to 9th on Sunday on a combined time 1:49.32. After not finishing his second run on Saturday, Ludvig Bye finished in fifth on the second day of the slalom with runs of 52.44 and 55.70.
On Sunday during the women's giant slalom, Liu and Weaver did not finish a run. Neither skier competed on Monday.
There were no team scores for this event.
The Battlin' Bears will next travel to Boulder, Colorado, to compete in the NCAA FISU CU Meet at Eldora Mountain Resort on Wednesday through Friday.
