Rocky 33, College of Idaho 30
|Rocky Mountain
|7
|6
|10
|10
|—
|33
|College of Idaho
|10
|9
|3
|8
|—
|30
First quarter
CI: Rice 82 run (Simons kick), 13:33
CI: Simons 23 field goal, 12:31
RMC: Henry 42 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 4:23
Second quarter
CI: Calzaretta 21 run (Simons kick), 9:11
RMC: Dick 8 run (kick blocked), 1:24
CI: Hardin PAT return, 1:24
Third quarter
RMC: Garrett 35 field goal, 12:01
CI: Simons 29 field goal, 6:18
RMC: Sellgren 85 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 5:58
Fourth quarter
RMC: Garrett 33 field goal, 14:50
RMC: Ngalamulume 3 run (Garrett kick), 13:19
CI: Gagain 9 pass from Hibbs (Gagain pass from Hibbs), 7:42
Individual statistics
Rushing: RMC: Dick 7-56, Schick 9-38, Ngalamulume 11-28, McGrew 1-1, Corcoran 1-0. CI: Rice 17-106, Calzaretta 18-86, Juarez 2-41, Hibbs 2-38, Gilbert 5-30, Alexander 2-10.
Passing: RMC: Dick 15-19-1-294. CI: Hibbs 8-13-0-116; Rice 9-23-1-103.
Receiving: RMC: Henry 4-87, Sellgren 1-85, Killian 3-41, Overton 3-33, Garsjo 3-14. CI: Juarez 6-104, Nadley 6-62, Gagain 3-29, Gilbert 1-17, Kreps 1-7.
Wyoming 19, MSU 16
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|0
|9
|—
|16
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|0
|16
|—
|19
First Quarter
MTST—McCutcheon 15 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 11:43.
Second Quarter
WYO—FG Hoyland 37, 3:15.
Fourth Quarter
WYO—Valladay 2 run (pass failed), 13:36.
MTST—FG Glessner 53, 10:23.
WYO—FG Hoyland 25, 4:03.
MTST—Pickering 1 pass from McKay (run failed), 2:17.
WYO—Welch 21 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), :47.
|MTST
|WYO
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|321
|347
|Rushes-yards
|30-121
|43-151
|Passing
|200
|196
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|3-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-0
|15-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|1-2
|Punts
|5-43.8
|6-45.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-32
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|25:55
|37:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montana St., Ifanse 16-103, McKay 9-11, Gardner 2-6, W.Patterson 1-4, Brown 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). Wyoming, Valladay 19-77, Chambers 14-51, Swen 5-14, T.Smith 3-7, Neyor 2-2.
PASSING — Montana St., McKay 19-28-0-200, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Wyoming, Chambers 15-27-1-196.
RECEIVING — Montana St., McCutcheon 5-71, Ifanse 4-33, Pickering 3-31, W.Patterson 2-27, Snell 2-8, Brown 1-13, Steel 1-12, R.Fitzgerald 1-5. Wyoming, Eberhardt 4-71, Neyor 3-32, Welch 2-25, Christensen 2-23, Cobbs 1-24, Swen 1-9, A.Brown 1-7, Valladay 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Montana St., Glessner 47.
