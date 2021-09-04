Rocky 33, College of Idaho 30

Rocky Mountain10 10 33 
College of Idaho10 30 

First quarter

CI: Rice 82 run (Simons kick), 13:33

CI: Simons 23 field goal, 12:31

RMC: Henry 42 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 4:23

Second quarter

CI: Calzaretta 21 run (Simons kick), 9:11

RMC: Dick 8 run (kick blocked), 1:24

CI: Hardin PAT return, 1:24

Third quarter

RMC: Garrett 35 field goal, 12:01

CI: Simons 29 field goal, 6:18

RMC: Sellgren 85 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 5:58

Fourth quarter

RMC: Garrett 33 field goal, 14:50

RMC: Ngalamulume 3 run (Garrett kick), 13:19

CI: Gagain 9 pass from Hibbs (Gagain pass from Hibbs), 7:42

Individual statistics

Rushing: RMC: Dick 7-56, Schick 9-38, Ngalamulume 11-28, McGrew 1-1, Corcoran 1-0. CI: Rice 17-106, Calzaretta 18-86, Juarez 2-41, Hibbs 2-38, Gilbert 5-30, Alexander 2-10.

Passing: RMC: Dick 15-19-1-294. CI: Hibbs 8-13-0-116; Rice 9-23-1-103.

Receiving: RMC: Henry 4-87, Sellgren 1-85, Killian 3-41, Overton 3-33, Garsjo 3-14. CI: Juarez 6-104, Nadley 6-62, Gagain 3-29, Gilbert 1-17, Kreps 1-7.

 Wyoming 19, MSU 16

Montana St.700916
Wyoming0301619

First Quarter

MTST—McCutcheon 15 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 11:43.

Second Quarter

WYO—FG Hoyland 37, 3:15.

Fourth Quarter

WYO—Valladay 2 run (pass failed), 13:36.

MTST—FG Glessner 53, 10:23.

WYO—FG Hoyland 25, 4:03.

MTST—Pickering 1 pass from McKay (run failed), 2:17.

WYO—Welch 21 pass from Chambers (Hoyland kick), :47.

 MTSTWYO
First downs1717
Total Net Yards321347
Rushes-yards30-12143-151
Passing200196
Punt Returns1--33-13
Kickoff Returns0-01-18
Interceptions Ret.1-210-0
Comp-Att-Int19-30-015-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-81-2
Punts5-43.86-45.667
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-324-50
Time of Possession25:5537:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Montana St., Ifanse 16-103, McKay 9-11, Gardner 2-6, W.Patterson 1-4, Brown 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). Wyoming, Valladay 19-77, Chambers 14-51, Swen 5-14, T.Smith 3-7, Neyor 2-2.

PASSING — Montana St., McKay 19-28-0-200, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Wyoming, Chambers 15-27-1-196.

RECEIVING — Montana St., McCutcheon 5-71, Ifanse 4-33, Pickering 3-31, W.Patterson 2-27, Snell 2-8, Brown 1-13, Steel 1-12, R.Fitzgerald 1-5. Wyoming, Eberhardt 4-71, Neyor 3-32, Welch 2-25, Christensen 2-23, Cobbs 1-24, Swen 1-9, A.Brown 1-7, Valladay 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Montana St., Glessner 47.

Tags

Load comments