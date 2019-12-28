Men's basketball
Montana State 66, Sacramento State 51
|Sacramento State
|28
|23
|—
|51
|Montana State
|37
|29
|—
|66
Sacramento State (7-3, 0-1): Ethan Esposito 10, Joshua Patton 10, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa 5, Chibueze Jacobs 2, Grant Greabell 8, William FitzPatrick 3, Bryce Fowler 2, James Bridges 3.
Montana State (7-5, 1-0): Zeke Quinlan 2, Ladan Ricketts 5, Jubrile Belo 18, Amin Adamu 8, Harald Frey 18, Finn Fleute 4, Mychael Paulo 3, Borja Fernandez 8.
Montana 79, Northern Arizona 72
|Northern Arizona
|34
|38
|—
|72
|Montana
|28
|51
|—
|79
Northern Arizona (6-4, 0-1): Cameron Satterwhite 10, Nik Mains 11, Cameron Shelton 17, Chris Bowling 3, Ted McCree 15, Isaiah Lewis 3, Luke Avdalovic 13.
Montana (5-7, 1-0): Timmy Falls 7, Kendal Manuel 16, Josh Vazquez 4, Sayeed Pridgett 27, Kyle Owens 6, Yagizhan Selcuk 2, Jared Samuelson 9, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 8.
Wyoming 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 68
|Neb. Wesleyan
|34
|34
|—
|68
|Wyoming
|41
|41
|—
|82
Nebraska Wesleyan (10-2): Nate Bahe 12, Dylan Dirks 7, Clay Reimers 7, Jack Hiller 9, Nate Schimonitz 22, Cordell Gillingham 11.
Wyoming (5-9): Hunter Thompson 2, Brandon Porter 4, Jake Hendricks 21, AJ Banks 12, Hunter Maldonado 19, TJ Taylor 2, Greg Milton 11, Kenny Foster 11..
Montana Tech 92, SAIT 42
|SAIT
|17
|25
|—
|42
|Tech
|57
|35
|—
|92
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology: Charlie Conner 4, Wyatt Haux 3, Calvin Chambers 5, Gemie Muya 9, Benjamin Kamba 2, Taliik Ross 5, Tyis Yellow Horn 10, Alex Serrano 4.
Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 11, Taylor England 6, Sindou Diallo 23, Conor Kieckbusch 14, Troy Owens Jr. 9, Christian Jones 8, Cody Liles 2, Drew Huse 7, Derrius Collins 10, Cody Baumstarck 2.
Alberta-Augustana 96, MSU-Northern 42
|UA-Augustana
|21
|21
|—
|42
|MSU-Northern
|56
|40
|—
|96
Alberta-Augustana: Michael Stasuik 3, Spencer Marion 4, Nathan Bowie 6, Dane Philipenko 3, Austin Brulotte 4, Ryan Degner 4, Calen Dubuc 3, Josh Lawal 4, Elijah Schmuland 4, Griffin Lorenz 7.
MSU-Northern: Kavon Bey 15, Cedric Crutchfield 4, Gio Jackson 12, Mascio McCadney 17, Adam Huse 12, David Harris 15, Jesse Keltner 7, Eddie Harmon 3, Devin Bray 9, T.J. Reynolds 2.
Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic
Rocky 94, Portland Bible 57
|PBC
|30
|27
|—
|57
|RMC
|45
|49
|—
|94
Portland Bible College: Ahmad Kempster 13, Antoine Wilder 4, Allen Talybov 8, Aaron Deatherage 11, Kaseem Dupree 2, Moses McEwen 17, Isiah Moorhouse 2.
Rocky Mountain College (5-5): Darius Henderson 18, Brandon The Boy 12, Grant Wallace 10, Josh Eckmann 1, Kalvin Bowen 8, Kelson Eiselein 5, Maxim Stephens 21, Sam Vining 17, Christian Beeke 2.
