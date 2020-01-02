Men's basketball
Northern 97, Concordia 47
|Concordia
|24
|23
|—
|47
|Northern
|47
|50
|—
|97
Concordia University of Edmonton: Luke Baker 2, Lucas Turchet 5, Luka Korosec 4, Ipa Emojong 8, Ryan Ulhmann 2, Carsten Ritter 3, Thomas Laxdal 7, Alex MacLean 11, Courage Sorinolu 5.
MSU Northern: Gio Jackson 2, David Harris 10, Mascio McCadney 17, Adam Huse 14, Jesse Keltner 8, Kavon Bey 18, Devin Bray 17, TJ Reynolds 3, Cedric Crutchfield 6, Eddie Harmon 2.
Boise State 65, Wyoming 54
|Wyoming
|24
|30
|—
|54
|Boise St.
|27
|38
|—
|65
Wyoming (5-10, 0-3): Brandon Porter 5, Jake Hendricks 16, A.J. Banks 5, Hunter Maldonado 14, Trevon Taylor 8, Kenny Foster 6.
Boise State (10-5, 2-1): Abu Kigab 15, Marcus Dickinson 4, Justinian Jessup 20, Derrick Alston 4, RJ Williams 14, Alex Hobbs 6, Max Rice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.