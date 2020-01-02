Men's basketball

Northern 97, Concordia 47

Concordia24  23  47 
Northern47  50  97 

Concordia University of Edmonton: Luke Baker 2, Lucas Turchet 5, Luka Korosec 4, Ipa Emojong 8, Ryan Ulhmann 2, Carsten Ritter 3, Thomas Laxdal 7, Alex MacLean 11, Courage Sorinolu 5.

MSU Northern: Gio Jackson 2, David Harris 10, Mascio McCadney 17, Adam Huse 14, Jesse Keltner 8, Kavon Bey 18, Devin Bray 17, TJ Reynolds 3, Cedric Crutchfield 6, Eddie Harmon 2.

Boise State 65, Wyoming 54

Wyoming24  30  54 
Boise St.27  38  65 

Wyoming (5-10, 0-3): Brandon Porter 5, Jake Hendricks 16, A.J. Banks 5, Hunter Maldonado 14, Trevon Taylor 8, Kenny Foster 6.

Boise State (10-5, 2-1): Abu Kigab 15, Marcus Dickinson 4, Justinian Jessup 20, Derrick Alston 4, RJ Williams 14, Alex Hobbs 6, Max Rice.

 

