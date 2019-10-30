Men's basketball
Tuesday
Rocky 86, YCC 75
|Yellowstone Christian
|28
|47
|—
|75
|Rocky Mountain
|39
|47
|—
|86
Yellowstone Christian College: Shaun Noble 5, Devin Jones 19, Chris Pendley 16, Derrian Reed 27, DeVante King 4, Erik Correa 1, Malcom Smauldon 1, Seth Duston 2.
Rocky Mountain College (2-1): Grant Wallace 15, Christian Beeke 13, Clayton Ladine 12, Brandon The Boy 12, Sam Vining 17, Josh Eckmann 2, Kelson Eiselein 8, Maxim Stephens 7.
