Men's basketball

Tuesday

Rocky 86, YCC 75

Yellowstone Christian28  47  75 
Rocky Mountain39  47  86 

Yellowstone Christian College: Shaun Noble 5, Devin Jones 19, Chris Pendley 16, Derrian Reed 27, DeVante King 4, Erik Correa 1, Malcom Smauldon 1, Seth Duston 2.

Rocky Mountain College (2-1): Grant Wallace 15, Christian Beeke 13, Clayton Ladine 12, Brandon The Boy 12, Sam Vining 17, Josh Eckmann 2, Kelson Eiselein 8, Maxim Stephens 7.

