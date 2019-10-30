Women's basketball

Tuesday

Rocky 65, YCC 35

Yellowstone Christian14 10 35 
Rocky Mountain12 22 23 65 

Yellowstone Christian College: Gabby Worley 7, MaShaya Alden 13, Hanna Hayes 12, Molly Lundby 3.

Rocky Mountain College (2-1): Mackenzie Dethman 12, Markaela Francis 22, Destinee Pointer 6, Izzy Spruit 3, Grace Parker 6, Keahi-lele Roy 4, Leah Gannon 4, Olivia James 6, Alyssia Vanderburg 2.

