Boys basketball
Standings Through Jan. 8
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|2-0
|5-1
|Bozeman Gallatin
|2-0
|4-2
|Billings Skyview
|1-0
|2-2
|Great Falls CMR
|1-0
|3-2
|Great Falls
|1-1
|4-2
|Billings Senior
|0-2
|3-3
|Billings West
|0-2
|3-3
|Belgrade
|0-2
|2-3
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|3-3
|Helena Capital
|1-0
|5-0
|Helena
|1-0
|2-3
|Butte
|1-1
|1-4
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|2-4
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-1
|2-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-1
|2-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-6
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ronan
|3-1
|4-2
|Polson
|2-1
|3-4
|Libby
|2-2
|5-3
|Browning
|1-2
|4-3
|Columbia Falls
|1-2
|4-3
|Whitefish
|0-1
|3-2
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|3-0
|6-2
|Laurel
|2-0
|5-2
|Hardin
|1-2
|5-3
|Lockwood
|1-2
|2-5
|Livingston
|0-3
|1-5
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lewistown
|3-0
|7-0
|Glendive
|3-1
|6-2
|Havre
|2-2
|4-4
|Sidney
|0-2
|2-6
|Miles City
|0-3
|1-6
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte Central
|4-0
|7-0
|Hamilton
|2-0
|7-1
|Dillon
|2-1
|4-2
|Frenchtown
|3-2
|5-2
|East Helena
|1-3
|2-5
|Corvallis
|0-3
|1-6
|Stevensville
|0-3
|0-7
3C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lustre Christian
|3-0
|9-0
|Scobey-Opheim
|3-1
|4-1
|Dodson
|1-1
|2-4
|Frazer
|1-1
|1-6
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|1-1
|1-7
|Nashua
|0-4
|0-9
8C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Belt
|0-0
|2-0
|Winnett-Grass Range
|0-0
|2-0
|Great Falls Central
|0-0
|2-0
|Roy-Winifred
|0-0
|2-0
|Centerville
|0-0
|2-1
|Geraldine-Highwood
|0-0
|1-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|0-0
|1-1
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|0-0
|0-2
9C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Big Sandy
|4-1
|7-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|4-1
|7-1
|Fort Benton
|4-1
|6-2
|Box Elder
|4-2
|5-3
|Chinook
|2-3
|3-5
|Hays-Lodgepole
|2-4
|3-6
|North Star
|1-4
|3-5
|Turner
|0-5
|2-6
10C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Heart Butte
|4-0
|6-0
|Dutton-Brady
|4-1
|5-2
|Sunburst
|2-1
|3-4
|Valier
|2-2
|2-5
|Simms
|1-3
|4-3
|Power
|1-4
|1-5
|Cascade
|1-4
|2-5
11C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Manhattan Christian
|5-0
|8-0
|Shields Valley
|4-1
|4-3
|Ennis
|3-2
|5-2
|Harrison-Willow Creek
|3-1
|4-1
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-1
|4-2
|West Yellowstone
|2-2
|3-4
|Twin Bridges
|2-0
|4-3
|Sheridan
|1-4
|1-6
|Gardiner
|1-5
|1-6
|Lone Peak
|0-6
|2-6
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings
Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
