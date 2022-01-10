Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 8

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Bozeman 2-0 5-1 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-0 4-2 
Billings Skyview 1-0 2-2 
Great Falls CMR 1-0 3-2 
Great Falls 1-1 4-2 
Billings Senior 0-2 3-3 
Billings West 0-2 3-3 
Belgrade 0-2 2-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 2-0 3-3 
Helena Capital 1-0 5-0 
Helena 1-0 2-3 
Butte 1-1 1-4 
Kalispell Glacier 1-1 2-4 
Missoula Hellgate 0-1 2-2 
Missoula Big Sky 0-1 2-3 
Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Ronan 3-1 4-2 
Polson 2-1 3-4 
Libby 2-2 5-3 
Browning 1-2 4-3 
Columbia Falls 1-2 4-3 
Whitefish 0-1 3-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 3-0 6-2 
Laurel 2-0 5-2 
Hardin 1-2 5-3 
Lockwood 1-2 2-5 
Livingston 0-3 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Lewistown 3-0 7-0 
Glendive 3-1 6-2 
Havre 2-2 4-4 
Sidney 0-2 2-6 
Miles City 0-3 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 4-0 7-0 
Hamilton 2-0 7-1 
Dillon 2-1 4-2 
Frenchtown 3-2 5-2 
East Helena 1-3 2-5 
Corvallis 0-3 1-6 
Stevensville 0-3 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
 Lustre Christian3-0 9-0 
Scobey-Opheim 3-1 4-1 
Dodson 1-1 2-4 
Frazer 1-1 1-6 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 1-1 1-7 
Nashua 0-4 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt 0-0 2-0 
Winnett-Grass Range 0-0 2-0 
Great Falls Central 0-0 2-0 
Roy-Winifred 0-0 2-0 
Centerville 0-0 2-1 
Geraldine-Highwood 0-0 1-1 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-0 1-1 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 0-0 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Big Sandy 4-1 7-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-1 7-1 
Fort Benton 4-1 6-2 
Box Elder 4-2 5-3 
Chinook 2-3 3-5 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-4 3-6 
 North Star1-4 3-5 
 Turner0-5 2-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Heart Butte 4-0 6-0 
Dutton-Brady4-1 5-2 
Sunburst 2-1 3-4 
Valier 2-2 2-5 
Simms 1-3 4-3 
Power 1-4 1-5 
Cascade 1-4 2-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 5-0 8-0 
Shields Valley 4-1 4-3 
Ennis 3-2 5-2 
Harrison-Willow Creek3-14-1 
White Sulphur Springs2-1 4-2 
West Yellowstone 2-2 3-4 
Twin Bridges 2-0 4-3 
Sheridan 1-4 1-6 
Gardiner 1-5 1-6 
Lone Peak 0-6 2-6 
   
   
   
   
   

