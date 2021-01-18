Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 16

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 2-0 4-0 
Ronan 1-0 4-1 
Ciolumbia Falls 2-2 3-2 
Browning 1-1 2-2 
Libby 1-3 1-4 
Whitefish 0-1 1-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 2-0 4-1 
Billings Central 1-1 5-1 
Hardin 0-1 2-2
Livingston 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 3-0 3-2 
Glendive 2-1 3-2 
Lewistown 2-2 3-2 
Miles City 2-2 2-3 
Sidney 0-4 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 3-0 4-0 
Corvallis 1-0 2-4 
Hamilton 1-1 2-3 
Frenchtown 0-0 4-1 
Butte Central 0-2 1-2 
Stevensville 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Shelby 4-0 6-0 
Rocky Boy 4-1 4-1 
Fairfield 3-1 3-1 
Cut Bank 2-2 2-3 
Conrad 1-2 1-3 
Great Falls Central 0-4 0-5 
Choteau 0-4 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 2-0 3-1 
Malta2-0 3-1 
Glasgow 1-2 2-3 
Poplar 0-2 1-5 
Wolf Point 0-1 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Dodson 4-0 6-0 
Scobey-Opheim3-0 6-0 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-2 3-3 
Nashua 1-2 1-4 
Lustre Christian 1-3 2-3 
Frazer 0-4 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 5-0 5-0 
Harlowton-Ryegate 4-1 4-1 
Park City 4-1 4-1 
Broadview-Lavina 2-2 2-2 
Plenty Coups 2-2 2-2 
Reed Point-Rapelje 2-3 2-3 
Absarokee 2-3 2-3 
Roberts 0-4 0-4 
Fromberg 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Chinook 5-0 6-0 
Fort Benton 5-0 6-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3-2 3-2
Box Elder3-2 3-2 
North Star 2-3 2-3 
Big Sandy 1-4 1-4 
Turner 1-4 1-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-5 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 5-0 6-0 
Heart Butte 3-1 4-1 
Sunburst 2-1 2-1 
Dutton-Brady 2-2 3-2 
Cascade 2-2 3-2 
Valier 1-4 1-5 
Power 0-4 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Twin Bridges 3-0 6-0 
Manhattan Christian 3-0 5-0 
Harrison-Willow Creek 6-1 6-1 
West Yellowstone 2-1 2-1 
Ennis 1-1 1-1 
Shields Valley 2-2 2-2 
Sheridan 2-3 2-3 
Gardiner1-3 1-3 
White Sulphur Springs 1-4 1-4 
Lone Peak 0-1 0-1 
Lima 0-3 0-3 
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

