Boys basketball

Standings Through Feb. 6

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls 7-1 7-1 
Bozeman 6-2 6-2 
Billings Skyview 6-2 6-2 
Billings Senior 5-3 5-3 
Billings West 4-4 4-4 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-6 2-6 
Great Falls CMR 1-7 1-7 
Belgrade 1-7 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 9-0 9-0 
Missoula Hellgate 5-2 5-2 
Helena Capital 4-3 4-3 
Kalispell Flathead 4-3 4-3 
Butte 3-4 3-4 
Kalispell Glacier 3-5 3-5 
Missoula Big Sky 2-5 2-5 
Helena 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 5-0 8-1 
Ronan3-2 7-3 
Libby 4-4 5-5 
Whitefish 2-3 5-5 
Columbia Falls 3-5 5-7 
Browning 1-4 3-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 4-0 9-2 
Billings Central 3-1 9-2 
Hardin 1-2 3-5 
Livingston 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 6-1 7-4 
Lewistown 4-2 8-3 
Glendive 4-3 6-4 
Miles City2-5 4-7 
Sidney 0-5 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 7-0 10-0 
Frenchtown 4-2 9-3 
Corvallis 4-3 5-7 
Hamilton 3-3 5-5 
Butte Central 2-4 4-5 
Stevensville 0-8 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Shelby 8-1 10-2 
Fairfield 8-1 9-4 
Rocky Boy 5-3 6-4 
Conrad 3-5 3-6 
Cut Bank 2-4 2-5 
Great Falls Central 2-6 2-7 
Choteau 0-8 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 2-0 4-1 
Malta 2-1 5-5 
Glasgow 3-2 5-5 
Wolf Point 1-2 2-5 
Poplar 0-3 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Colstrip 6-1 10-2 
Lodge Grass 5-1 9-3 
Lame Deer 3-2 3-4 
Baker 2-5 3-7 
Forsyth 0-7 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 7-1 9-3 
Columbus 5-2 7-4 
Red Lodge 5-2 10-2 
Shepherd 3-4 5-6 
Joliet 1-5 1-10 
Roundup 0-7 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6B

 Conf.Overall
Florence 5-1 6-2 
Deer Lodge 4-1 6-2 
Missoula Loyola 2-3 6-7 
Anaconda 1-3 1-6 
Arlee 0-4 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7B

 Conf.Overall
Thompson Falls 6-1 9-2 
Bigfork 5-1 7-2 
St. Ignatius 4-3 9-4 
Eureka 1-5 3-9 
Troy 0-6 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 7-0 13-1 
Fairview 7-1 10-2 
Westby-Grenora 6-1 8-4 
Bainville 4-4 5-6 
Plentywood 3-3 3-8 
Circle 3-5 3-7 
Richey-Lambert 2-3 4-5 
Savage 2-5 6-7 
Culbertson 0-6 0-7 
Brockton 0-7 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey-Opheim 8-0 14-0 
Dodson 5-1 7-2 
Lustre Christian 2-4 4-4 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-4 7-6 
Nashua 1-2 1-4 
Frazer 0-6 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 12-0 12-0 
Harlowton-Ryegate 8-2 9-2 
Park City 7-4 7-4 
Plenty Coups 6-4 6-4 
Reed Point-Rapelje 4-3 4-3 
Broadview-Lavina 5-6 5-6 
Absarokee 3-7 3-7 
Fromberg 2-10 2-10 
Roberts 0-11 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt9-0 13-0 
Roy-Winifred 8-2 9-3 
Winnett-Grass Range 7-5 9-5 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 4-6 4-7 
Geraldine-Highwood 4-5 8-5 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 2-8 3-12 
Centerville0-9 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 11-0 13-1 
Chinook 10-1 11-1 
Box Elder 6-4 6-5 
Big Sandy 4-7 4-7 
North Star4-7 4-7 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness4-7 4-7 
Turner 2-9 2-9 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-7 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 10-0 13-0 
Heart Butte 8-3 9-3 
Sunburst 5-3 7-3 
Dutton-Brady 5-5 6-5 
Cascade 5-6 6-6 
Power 1-9 2-11 
Valier 1-9 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

