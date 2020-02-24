Boys basketball

Standings Through Feb. 22

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 7-0 12-1 
Great Falls 5-2 10-3 
Billings Skyview 5-2 9-4 
Bozeman 4-3 7-5 
Great Falls CMR 2-5 4-9 
Billings Senior 2-5 5-8 
Belgrade 0-8 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 9-0 13-0 
Helena Capital 7-2 10-3 
Missoula Sentinel 7-2 11-2 
Kalispell Glacier 4-5 7-6 
Helena 4-5 5-8 
Butte 3-7 4-10 
Kalispell Flathead 2-7 3-10 
Missoula Big Sky 1-9 1-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 9-1 14-4 
Polson 7-3 11-7 
Libby 6-4 12-7 
Whitefish 3-7 8-11 
Columbia Falls 3-7 4-15 
Ronan 2-8 8-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 6-0 18-0 
Billings Central 3-3 11-7 
Livingston 2-4 13-5 
Laurel 1-5 10-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Miles City 7-1 11-7 
Havre 5-3 11-7 
Lewistown 5-3 7-11 
Glendive 3-5 8-9 
Sidney 0-8 4-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central8-2 15-3 
Hamilton 8-2 15-3 
Frenchtown 8-2 16-3 
Corvallis 4-6 9-10 
Dillon 2-8 7-12 
Stevensville 0-10 0-19 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

