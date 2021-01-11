Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 9

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 1-0 2-0 
Columbia Falls 1-1 2-1 
Libby 1-1 1-2 
Ronan 0-0 3-0 
Whitefish 0-0 0-2 
Browning 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 1-0 4-0 
Hardin 0-0 1-0 
Laurel 0-0 2-1 
Livingston 0-1` 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 2-0 2-1 
Glendive 2-0 2-0 
Lewistown 1-2 1-2 
Sidney 0-1 1-2 
Miles City 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 2-0 3-0 
Frenchtown 0-0 3-0 
Corvallis 0-0 1-2 
Hamilton 0-0 1-2 
Butte Central 0-1 0-1 
Stevensville 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Lodge Grass1-02-0 
Lame Deer 1-0 1-1 
Colstrip 2-1 2-1 
Baker 1-1 2-1 
Forsyth 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Dodson 1-0 3-0 
Lustre Christian 1-0 2-0 
Scobey-Opheim1-0 3-0 
Nashua1-0 1-2 
Frazer 0-2 0-2 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 0-2 1-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 3-0 4-0 
Chinook 2-0 3-0 
Box Elder 2-0 2-0 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-1 2-1 
Turner 1-2 1-2 
North Star 1-2 1-2 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-3 1-3 
Big Sandy 0-3 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms3-0 4-0 
Heart Butte 3-0 3-0 
Sunburst 2-1 2-1 
Dutton-Brady 1-1 1-1 
Cascade 1-2 2-2 
Valier 0-2 0-3 
Power 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

