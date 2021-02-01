Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 30

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Bozeman 6-1 6-1 
Great Falls 6-1 6-1 
Billings Skyview 5-2 5-2 
Billings Senior 4-3 4-3 
Billings West 3-4 3-4 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-5 2-5 
Great Falls CMR 1-6 1-6 
Belgrade 1-6 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 7-0 7-0 
Missoula Hellgate 5-2 5-2 
Helena Capital 4-3 4-3 
Kalispell Flathead 4-3 4-3 
Butte 3-4 3-4 
Kalispell Glacier 3-4 3-4 
Missoula Big Sky 2-5 2-5 
Helena 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 4-0 7-1 
Columbia Falls 3-2 5-4 
Ronan 3-2 6-3 
Libby 3-4 4-5 
Whitefish 1-3 4-5 
Browning 1-4 3-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 4-0 8-2 
Billings Central 2-1 8-2 
Hardin 1-2 3-5 
Livingston 0-4 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 5-1 6-4 
Glendive 3-2 5-3 
Lewistown 2-2 6-3 
Miles City 2-2 4-4 
Sidney 0-5 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 5-0 8-0 
Corvallis 3-2 4-6 
Frenchtown 2-2 7-3 
Hamilton 2-2 4-4 
Butte Central 2-3 3-4 
Stevensville 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Shelby 6-1 8-2 
Fairfield 6-1 7-3 
Rocky Boy 5-2 6-2 
Conrad 3-3 3-4 
Cut Bank 2-4 2-5 
Great Falls Central 1-6 1-7 
Choteau 0-6 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 2-0 4-1 
Malta2-1 3-4 
Glasgow 3-2 5-4 
Wolf Point 0-2 0-5 
Poplar 0-2 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 7-0 8-2 
Columbus 3-2 5-3 
Red Lodge 3-2 7-2 
Shepherd 3-3 5-4 
Joliet 1-5 1-8 
Roundup 0-5 2-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan 5-0 6-1 
Townsend 4-2 6-3 
Three Forks 3-2 3-8 
Jefferson 1-2 3-3 
Big Timber 1-4 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 7-0 10-1 
Westby-Grenora 5-0 6-3 
Fairview 4-1 7-2 
Circle 3-2 3-5 
Bainville 3-2 4-5 
Plentywood 1-2 2-6 
Richey-Lambert 1-2 3-3 
Savage 1-4 4-6 
Culbertson 0-6 0-7 
Brockton 0-6 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Dobson 4-0 6-0 
Scpbey-Opheim 5-0 11-0 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-2 6-4 
Nashua1-2 1-4 
Lustre Christian 1-3 3-3 
Frazer 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Terry 9-1 9-1 
Melstone 8-1 11-1 
Broadus 7-1 9-2 
Wibaux 4-6 4-7 
Ekalaka 2-7 2-7 
Jordan 1-7 2-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 10-0 10-0 
Harlowton-Ryegate 7-2 7-2 
Park City 6-2 6-2 
Broadview-Lavina 5-4 5-4 
Plenty Coups 5-4 5-4 
Reed Point-Rapelje 2-3 2-3 
Absarokee 2-7 2-7 
Fromberg 2-8 2-8 
Roberts 0-9 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt 7-0 10-0 
Roy-Winifred 7-2 8-3 
Winnett-Grass Range 6-3 8-3 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 4-5 4-6 
Geraldine-Highwood 3-4 7-4 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 2-7 3-10 
Centerville 0-9 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 9-0 10-1 
Chinook7-1 8-1 
Box Elder 5-2 5-3 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-4 4-4 
Big Sandy 3-6 3-6 
North Star 2-6 2-6 
Turner 1-7 1-7 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-5 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 8-0 10-0 
Heart Butte 7-2 8-2 
Cascade 5-4 6-4 
Sunburst 4-3 5-3 
Dutton-Brady 3-5 4-5 
Power 1-7 2-9 
Valier 1-8 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 7-0 11-0 
Harrison-Willow Creek 10-1 10-1 
Twin Bridges 6-1 9-1 
Shields Valley 5-3 5-3 
Ennis 3-3 3-3 
Sheridan 3-5 3-6 
West Yellowstone 2-4 2-4 
Lone Peak 2-5 2-5 
Gardiner 2-7 2-7 
White Sulphur Springs 1-8 2-8 
Lima 0-6 0-6 
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

Tags

Load comments