BILLINGS — The three combined boys and girls basketball state tournaments being held Wednesday through Saturday will all be carried on the subscription-based NFHS Network.
The State AA tournament is set for Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, the State B tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the State C tournament at Lockwood High School.
Those who wish to use the service can access through the Montana High School Association website (mhsa.org), or visit nfhsnetwork.com .
