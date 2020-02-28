Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results throughout the day and evening.
Boys Basketball
REGULAR SEASON
Class AA
• Trevor Swanson scored 20 points, Brayden Koch finished with 19 and all-time Helena Capital 3-point shooter Bridger Grovom scored 15 on the strength of four treys as the Bruins bounced Kalispell Glacier 87-59. Capital hit 11 3-pointers overall. Weston Price led the Wolfpack with 21 points, all on 3-pointers. Anthony Heath added 12 for Glacier.
• Hayden Ferguson pumped in 23 points and Sam Norum had 14 points and three blocked shots as Helena downed Kalispell Flathead 53-42.
DIVISIONALS
Eastern A
• Malachi Stewart’s 13 points and grabbed five rebounds helped Billings Central clinch a state tournament berth and reach its second straight divisional title game. Brock Blatter added 10 points on perfect shooting (3 of 3 on field goals, 2 of 2 on 3-pointers, 2 of 2 on free throws), Marcus Wittman tallied eight points and six rebounds and Charlie Parkan added seven points and six boards for the No. 5 Rams (13-7). Colter Bales scored 13 points, and Emmet Renner and Nick Pasquarello each scored nine for the Locomotives (12-9). Billings Central will meet Hardin for the crown Saturday.
• Famous Lefthand led a balanced Hardin offense with 15 points and the defending state champion Bulldogs stayed perfect on the season with a 67-33 romp over Livingston, a team they defeated by a point earlier in the season. Cayden Redfield and Trae Hugs scored 14 points apiece for Hardin, which clinched a state tournament berth. Rylee Watt's seven points led the Rangers. High-scoring Brendon Johnson and Nick Battrick were held to four points each.
• Kellen Detrick recorded a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds to help Havre beat Glendive 80-68 and stay alive in the elimination bracket. Jake Huston scored 22 points, and Mason Rismon added 14 for the Blue Ponies (12-8), who shot 62.2% from the field, 45.5% from 3-point range and 76% from the foul line. Riley Basta led the Red Devils (9-11) with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, Jentz Scarpholt had 13 points and Max Eaton and Landon Palmer each scored 10.
• Royce Robinson paced Lewistown with 15 points and Grayden Sanders added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden Eagles squeaked past Miles City 47-46 in a loser-out game. Jayden Venable's 20 points led the Cowboys.
Western A
• Polson stayed alive with a 65-55 win over Ronan in a loser-out game. The Pirates went on a 22-7 run to start the game. Colton Graham led the Pirates with 18 points. Trey Don't Mix scored 17 points for the Chiefs, who also received 15 points from Trey Burke.
• Hamilton kept its state hopes alive with a 52-32 win over Dillon in a loser-out game. Trey Searle tallied 16 points and Carson Rostad added 11 for the Broncs, who led 29-13 at halftime. Braden Anderson's eight points led the Beavers.
Northern B
• Keeley Bake poured in 33 points to win a shootout with Harlem's Brad Cichosz (31) and Fairfield nipped Harlem 68-66 in a semifinal game. Conner Murray added 10 points and Gavin Mills nine for the Eagles. Tyler Cichosz added 14 points for the Wildcats.
• Joe Demontiney was tops with 15 points, Blake Cantrell added 12 and Sage Bradley provided 11 as Rocky Boy rebounded from an opening defeat to topple Glasgow 60-48. The Stars trailed 12-5 after one quarter but outscotred the Scotties 40-21 in the middle two sessions. Alex Boland led Glasgow with 18 points.
• Rex Williamson scored 16 points, Kooper Oxarart added 13 and Malta pulled away in the third quarter for a 55-36 win over Cut Bank to play another day. The Mustangs outscored the Wolves 19-8 in the third quarter after leading by five at halftime. Devin Gobert topped Cut Bank with 13 points and Coalter Littrell added 10.
Western B
• Arlee punched its ticket into the final with a 50-39 win over Bigfork. Cody Tanner paced Arlee with 20 points. Colt Thorness led the Vikings with 13 points.
• Deer Lodge denied Missoula Loyola a trip to the championship with a 49-41 win. Logan Nicholson scored 17 points for the Wardens. Jaden Job scored nine points and Liam Haffey added seven for the Rams.
• Kylar Gochanour led four players in double figures with 16 points and Anaconda advanced with a 64-53 victory over Eureka in loser-out action. Braedon Sawyer and Eli Saltenberger each scored 14 points, and Michael Galle added 12 to lead the Copperheads. Cory Chaney led the Lions with 17 points and AJ Pacella contributed 13.
• Sidney Akinde led with 15 points, and Cody Burk and Nathan Schraeder each popped in 14 to help Thompson Falls stave off St. Ignatius 62-59 in a loser-out game. Jedi Christy led Mission with 15 points, followed by Zoran LaFrombois at 14 and Isaiah Nasewytewa with 11. The Blue Hawks led by two points at halftime and upped the gap to nine after three quarters before the Bulldogs rallied.
Eastern C
• Javonne Nesbit led the way with 15 points, and Mason Dethman and Colt Miller popped in 10 apiece to power Froid-Lake over Westby-Grenora 49-30. The RedHawks were 20-for-24 from the free-throw line. Jack Solberg and Keegan Nelson each scored eight points for the Thunder.
• Julian Benson scored 17 points, Zarek Jones added 15 and Corbin LoneBear tossed in 13 -- including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter - to pace Dodson past Lustre Christian 59-42 in an elimination game. Kyle Pederson and Kolden Hoversland each scored 12 for Lustre.
Northern C
• Garrett Diekhans scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists, Jace Thompson added 13 points and Fort Benton broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and downed Belt 53-45 in a semifinal to remain undefeated. The Longhorns trailed by a point entering the final eight minutes before going on a 17-8 scoring binge. Aiden McDaniel topped the Huskies with 15 points and Kaimen Evans added 10. Fort Benton will meet Big Sandy on Saturday for the title.
• Clint Darlington came up big witgh 18 points, 15 rebounds and three assists as Big Sandy kept moving with a 58-48 semifinal win over Chinook. Kody Strutz contributed 15 points and three assists for the Pioneers, who also got 15 points from Kade Strutz. Ethan Bell topped Chinook with 17 points and Toby Niederegegger added 16. Reese Elliot had six points and nine rebounds for the Sugarbeeters.
• Justin Stulc pumped in 27 points and had five steals, Tyler Fordyce added 15 points and eight assists, and Blake Donsbach knocked down 13 points as Roy-Winifred had little trouble with Heart Butte 79-50 in a loser-out game. The Outlaws jumped on the Warriors 24-9 in the first quarter and built the lead to 20 by halftime. Blaise Arrow Top led Heart Butte with 11 points and two assists.
• Carson McGinness led the way with 29 points and five assists, and Teigan Isakson was right behind with 18 points and Cole Detton added 11 points and seven rebounds to power Centerville past Simms 73-60 in a loser-out game. The game was knotted at 23-all at halftime but the Miners outscored the Tigers 28-17 in the third quarter. Kaiden Thibert scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Simms. Caden Smerker added 19 points and Dallin Nelson had 15 for the Tigers, but the rest of the team only scored five points.
Western C
• Sam Leep scored 21 points, Josiah Amunrud added 13 points and four rebounds, and top-ranked Manhattan Christian rode a strong first quarter to a 60-53 semifinal win over previously unbeaten Twin Bridges. The Eagles, who also received 12 points and 10 rebounds from Caidin Hill, led 20-13 after one quarter and saw the margin whittled to two entering the final eight minutes. Manhattan Christian outscored the Falcons 17-12 in the fourth quarter. Matt Kaiser topped all scorers with 22 points and hauled down 17 rebounds for Twin Bridges, Charlie Kruer added 14 and Bryce Nye provided 11.
• Elijah Byrd was top scorer again with 17 points to lead four Gardiner players in double figures in the Bruins' 57-40 semifinal romp over Harrison-Willow Creek. Luke Stermitz and Jackson Bredenberg each scored 12 points, and Evan Guengerich added 11 for Gardiner. Luke Cima and Joe Cima each scored 12 points for the Wildcats.
• Nelson Smith poured in 35 points and Darby raced to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter en route to drubbing Plains 66-49 in a loser-out game. Kade Pardee scored 17 points and Treydon Brouillette added 14 for the Horsemen.
• Caleb Ball led with 20 points and Tanner Day chipped in with 17 as St. Regis coasted past Seeley-Swan 67-28 in a loser-out game. Quinlan Ream scored nine points and Dakota Wood added eight for the Blackhawks.
Girls Basketball
REGULAR SEASON
Class AA
• Brooke Berry scored 23 points and Billings Skyview pulled out a 64-62 win at Eastern AA crosstown rival Billings Senior. Morning Grace Spotted Bear had 16 points, and Jessi Henckel added 13 for the Falcons (7-10, 5-6). Cassidy Venner scored 22 and Olivia LaBeau tacked on 11 for the Broncs (7-11, 5-7).
• Billings West took a 34-23 halftime lead and thanks to Willa Albrecht and Maddie Albrecht’s 16 and 12 points the Golden Bears topped visiting Great Falls CMR 64-54. Allie Olson led CMR with 15 points followed by teammate Lauren Lindseth’s 13 points.
• McKayla Kloker poured in 27 points to outscore Kalispell Flathead single-handedly and Helena downed the Bravettes 53-26. The Bengals led 29-12 at halftime. Caroline Bullock did her part with eight points and 11 rebounds for Helena. Claire Converse scored nine points for Flathead.
• Paige Bartsch led all scorers with 21 points, and Mashayla O'Malley, Mara McGinley and Dani Bartsch all chipped in with nine to lift Helena Capital past Kalispell Glacier 60-31. The Bruins led 12-4 after one quarter and were up 13 at halftime before blowing it open in the fourth quarter. Ellie Keller's eight points topped the Wolfpack.
DIVISIONALS
Eastern A
• Nevaeh Alden led with 18 points and Marie Five -- who recently signed a basketball letter of intent with MSU Billings -- added 12 as Hardin blew past Laurel in a semifinal game 63-33. Ten players scored for the Bulldogs. Grace Timm topped the Locomotives with 10 points.
• Kodie Vondra had her second double-double of the tournament as the Livingston Rangers won a loser-out game 39-35 over the Sidney Eagles. Vondra scored 15 points and had 10 of the Rangers' 25 steals. She had the same line — 15 points and 10 steals — in Wednesday's win over Miles City. Abby Kokot added seven points and seven rebounds for Livingston, which trailed 30-29 after three quarters. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime and featured four ties and eight lead changes. Maddie Peters scored 21 points to lead the Eagles (5-15), who had 36 turnovers. Cassidy Larson had a game-high 13 rebounds.
• Kassidy Walker was tops with 12 points as Glendive led from start to finish and continually pulled away from Lewistown 47-33 in the day's second loser-out game. Savannah Toms added nine points and Jillian Litwiller and Karsen Murphy both had eight. Walker also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and had two blocks. Stephanie Olson made 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and led Lewistown with 11 points.
Western A
• Corvallis punched its ticket to state for the second time in school history with a 41-27 win over Whitefish in the semifinal round. The Blue Devils led by 16 points at halftime and were able to grind out the victory in a low-scoring second half. Hannah Hutchison led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Despite battling foul trouble, teammate Isabel Evans tallied 11 points. Hope Brown led Whitefish with eight points.
• Columbia Falls lost to Dillon 47-35 in a loser-out game and will miss out on a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. The Wildkats had been to state seven consecutive seasons and had placed in each of the past six, winning the title once, finishing runner-up once and ending in third place four times. The teams were tied at 30-all after three quarters but the Beavers outscored C-Falls 17-5 over the final eight minutes. Josey Jones led Dillon with 14 points. Hannah Schweikert led the Wildkats with 12 points.
• Dulci Skunkcap paced Browning with 18 points and the Runnin' Indians eliminated Ronan 77-46. Mecca Bull Child added 12 for Browning. Analeta Yellowbird tallied 16 points for the Maidens, and Madison Clairmont added nine. The Indians bolted to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and put it away with a 28-13 third quarter.
Western B
• Syd Koppang scored 10 points, Sam Clevenger added nine and top-ranked Missoula Loyola won a rugged 35-34 semifinal game against Florence. Loyola led 19-15 at halftime and the game was knotted at 29-all after three quarters. Kasidy Yeoman led the Falcons with 10 points.
• Anaconda kept its season alive with a 59-56 win over Deer Lodge in a loser-out game. Logan Stetzner led the Copperheads with 15 points and Isabel Saltenberger added 14. Makenzi Meagher led Deer Lodge with 19 points and Rachel Nicholson added 17.
• Katie Schmidt led with 17 points and Maggie Graves contributed 14 as Eureka moved into Saturday play with a 67-52 victory over St. Ignatius. Michael Shea added 10 points for the Lions, who built a 15-point halftime lead. Karolyna Buck's 17 points paced Mission.
Eastern C
• Jenna Rust led with 20 points and Elizabeth Field helped with 15 as Westby-Grenora moved into the title game with a 51-34 knockout of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Kaitlyn McColly scored 11 points and Kia Wasson contributed 10 for the Mavericks. The Thunder will meet Scobey for the divisional crown Saturday.
• Gracee Lekvold scored 16 points -- 14 in the first half -- and Kortney Nelson had 11 of her 15 in the second half to lead Scobey past Plentywood 48-22 and into the title game against Westby-Grenora. Ashtyn Curtiss led the Wildcats with 10 points, all in the first half.
• Sydney Dethman scored 17 points and Sydney Labatte added 12 to lift Froid-Lake past Culbertson 47-31 in a loser-out game. Baylee Davidson had nine points for the RedHawks, all on 3-pointers. Faith Borland had seven points for the Cowgirls.
• Macy Seadeek scored 11 points and Jayden Gackle added nine as Fairview slogged past Frazer 38-30 in a loser-out matchup. Kayden Sibley led the Bearcubs with 11 points, and Kaylandra St. Marks contributed 10.
Northern C
• Kolby Pimperton scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had seven steals, and Brooke Schraner added 17 points and six rebounds to propel Belt past previously unbeaten and top-ranked Fort Benton 52-40 in a semifinal game. The Huskies trailed 24-20 at halftime but rode a 19-9 thid quarter to a lead they wouldn't relinquish. McKenzie Clark scored 16 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns, and Maci Molinario added seven points and 11 rebounds. Belt will face Roy-Winifred for the divisional crown.
• Dyauni Boyce scored 16 points, had five rebounds and dished four assists, and Olivia Geer chipped in with nine points and for assists as Roy-Winifred earned a title berth with a 59-22 trouncing of Hays-Lodgepole. The Outlaws will face Belt for the fourth time this season in the championship; the Huskies have won all three games. Tahtianna Whitecow-Morgan topped the Thunderbirds with nine points.
• Mariah Schott led with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists as Denton-Geyser-Stanford slipped past Simms 41-39 in a loser-out game. Jessica Ayers added seven points and five steals for the Bearcats. Janessa Willekes topped the Tigers with 14 points, and Karlie Sivumaki contributed nine points and six rebounds.
• Shyann Krass scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds, and Sarah Billmayer added 14 as Turner stayed alive with a 50-31 romp over Augusta. The Tornadoes broke to a 12-0 lead after one quarter, led by 17 at halftime and put the game away with a 15-7 third quarter. Brooke Reed had seven points and six rebounds for Turner. Bradi Hill and Olivia Isakson topped the Elk with seven points each, and Isakson pulled down six boards.
Western C
• Klaire Kovatch scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds as Seeley-Swan won a 45-40 slugfest with Charlo in a semifinal game. Terra Bertsch added nine points and four steals for the Blackhawks, who trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter. Destiny Manuel paced the Vikings with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals.
• Katelyn Christensen pumped in 17 points, had seven rebounds and collected five steals as Hot Springs stayed alive with a 52-43 victory over Twin Bridges. The Savage Heat took an eight-point lead after one quarter and kept the Falcons at arm's length thereafter. McKenzie Cannon had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Lily Winn 10 points and six rebounds for Hot Springs. Ashley Guinanne scored 15 points and nabbed four rebounds for Twin Bridges.
• Averi Parker and Danna Ochoa each scored 15 points, and Ashlynn Roos helped with 13 points and seven rebounds to lead West Yellowstone past Alberton-Superior 61-27. Parker also had eight blocked shots and six rebounds for the Wolverines, who led 28-10 by halftime. Sorren Reese had nine points and Cassie Green added seven rebounds for the MountainCats.
20-Point Club
35: Nelson Smith, Darby
33: Keeley Bake, Fairfield
31: Brad Cichosz, Harlem
29: Carson McGinness, Centerville
27: Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred
27: McKayla Kloker, Helena
23: Kellen Detrick, Havre
23: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
23: Lance St. Germaine, Wolf Point
23: Hayden Ferguson, Helena
22: Jake Huston, Havre
22: Matt Kaiser, Twin Bridges
22: Cassidy Venner, Billings Senior
21: Kaidin Thibert, Simms
21: Maddie Peters, Sidney
21: Sam Leep, Manhattan Christian
21: Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital
21: Weston Price, Kalispell Glacier
20: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
20: Mariah Schott, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
20: Jayden Venable, Miles City
20: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora
20: Cody Tanner, Arlee
20: Trevor Swanson, Helena Capital
