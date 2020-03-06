Boys Basketball
DIVISIONALS
Eastern AA
• Teegan Mullowney's running 35-foot shot at the buzzer gave Billings West a dramatic 51-48 overtime victory over Bozeman and a berth in the title game. Cade Tyson led the way with 16 points and Josh Erbacher for West, which won its 17th consecutive game. The Hawks, who led by four at halftime, received 15 points from Carter Ash and 12 from Hudson Willett, whose 3-pointer with a minute remaining in regulation tied it at 41-all.
• Keegan Barnes scored 17 points -- 11 from the foul line -- Bryce Nelson added 14 and Rogan Barnwell had 11 as Great Falls CMR eliminated Belgrade 73-61, ending the Panthers' first season in Class AA. The Rustlers fell behind by two points at halftime, rallied to lead by two after three quarters and blew it open with a 25-15 fourth quarter. Four players scored for the Panthers, all in double figures: Ta'Veus Randle with 22 points, Noel Reynolds 16, Kade Schlauch 12 and Tate Bowler 11. Belgrade made history as the first school in Montana to compete in all four classes.
Western AA
• Rollie Worster had the hot hand with 26 points, Cam LaRance wasn't far behind with 20 and Abe Johnson contributed 18 as top-ranked Missoula Hellgate overpowered Kalispell Glacier 81-54 to move into Saturday's championship game. The Knights took an 18-11 lead after one quarter and never let up in remaining unbeaten on the season. Anthony Heath's 16 points placed the Wolfpack.
• Trevor Swanson's 22 points led the way and Helena Capital used a dominant second quarter to outlast Missoula Sentinel 71-57. Brayden Koch added 19 points, Parker Johnston 12 and Bridger Grovom 11 for the Bruins, who trailed by one point after the first quarter but took a 12-point lead into intermission. Tony Frohlich-Fair topped the Spartans with 22 points and Alex Germer contributed 16.
• Missoula Big Sky pitched a third-quarter shutout and extended its season with a surprise 46-37 victory over Helena. Tre Reed scored 12 points and Draven Lincoln 11 for the Eagles, who trailed 23-19 at halftime but outscored the Bengals 7-0 over the next eight minutes. They closed with a 20-14 fourth quarter. Logan Brown and Dexter Tedesco scored 12 points each for Helena.
• Phil Drakos pumped in 16 points, Andrew Booth added 11 and Butte advanced with a 69-64 victory over Kalispell Flathead, ending the Braves' season. The Bulldogs led by eight after one quarter, three at halftime and then rebuilt the margin back to eight entering the fourth quarter. Ethan VanDenBosch topped all scorers with 22 points for Flathead, followed by Hunter Hickey with 17 and Joston Cripe at 16.
Southern B
• Strong defense and Micaiah Hauser’s game-high 21 points led No. 4 Three Forks to a semifinal win over top-ranked Huntley Project. Three Forks’ Owen Long had nine points and seven rebounds, and senior Dustin Dalke added eight points and seven boards for the Wolves (19-3). Project’s Isaiah Bouchard tallied 10 points and 23 rebounds, and Tim Rose scored 11 points for the Red Devils (19-3), who shot 28.6% from the field. Three Forks will face Lodge Grass for the divisional crown.
• Damon Gros Ventre poured in 24 points in leading four players in double figures and Lodge Grass advanced to the championship game against Three Forks by downing Manhattan 73-66. Ty Moccasin scored 11 points and Colton Collins and Malachai Little Nest chipped in with 10 apiece for the Indians, who led by eight points after one quarter and carried the same margin into the final eight minutes. Finn Tesoro and Caden Holgate each scored 19 for the Tigers, who also received 11 points each from Sven Stenberg and Evan Douma.
• JT Baer scored 19 points, Rilee Small-Fisher added 13 and defending divisional champion held off a late Lame Deer rally for a 65-63 victory in a loser-out game. Caleb Wheatley added 10 points for the No. 3 Colts, who led 20-9 after one quarter and 54-41 entering the final eight minutes. No. 6 Lame Deer actually rallied to take a one-point lead before Colstrip recovered. Rocco McMakin led all scorers with 29 points for the Stars, who also received 14 from Journey Emerson.
• Colby Martinez scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists in No. 9 Columbus’ 69-53 consolation win over Red Lodge. Trey Stampfel recorded 11 points and nine boards for the Cougars (15-8). Jay Jetmore led Red Lodge (8-14) with 15 points and six rebounds. Trey Allen had 14 points and Corby Mann chipped in 11 points and five boards.
Southern C
• Ty Kombol and Bryce Grebe each scored 14 points and Melstone sprinted to a big early lead en route to eliminating Terry 65-44 and securing a meeting with Bridger in the consolation final. Davon Meredith added 10 points for the Broncs, who were up 23-6 after one quarter and built the gap to 27 entering the final eight minutes. Chris Badac scored 16 points and Victor Salas Gomez had 15 in the Terriers' final game.
• Kalen Pospisil poured in 24 points and Jake Kallevig helped with 10 as Bridger advanced to the consolation game against Melstone with its 63-56 toppling of Broadus. The Scouts owned a seven-point lead after one quarter, watched the Hawks creep to within one after three, and then pulled away on the strength of a 19-13 fourth quarter. Tayden Gee paced Broadus with 19 points, aided by 11 from Marcus Mader and 10 from Wyatt Gee.
Girls Basketball
Eastern AA
• Willa Albrecht scored 16 points, and Laiten Lantis and Kendell Ellis added nine apiece as Billings West fended off a stern challenge from crosstown rival Billings Senior for a 48-42 win and berth in the championship game. The Golden Bears entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-27 before embarking on a 21-7 scoring rampage. Jensen Keller led a balanced Senior offense with 11 points.
• Brooke Berry led all scorers with 20 points, Morning Grace Spotted Bear added 14 and Cami Harris had 12 as Billings Skyview remained alive by rallying big in the fourth quarter for a 64-52 victory over Belgrade, ending the Panthers' first season in Class AA. The Falcons outscored Belgrade 26-7 in the fourth quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a 12-point win. Gabby Weber led with 15 points for Belgrade in her final game and Naomi Reanler added 13. Olivia Wagner added nine points for the Panthers, who trailed by a single point at halftime.
Western AA
• McKayla Kloker and Liz Heuiser each scored nine points and three-time defending state champion Helena put 12 players in the scoring column with a 61-26 romp over Missoula Big Sky that kept the Bengals' season alive. Helena led 16-4 after one quarter and broke it open with a 21-5 third quarter. Corbyn Sandau led the Eagles with eight points.
• Makenna Carpenter paced Butte with 17 points and the Bulldogs broke open a close game in the second quarter en route to a 64-34 trouncing of Kalispell Flathead in a loser-out game. Butte led by three points after one quarter but was ahead by 17 entering the locker room at halftime. Brooke McGrath pitched in with 10 points for the Bulldogs. Jenna Johnson was high scorer for the Bravettes with 13 points.
Northern B
• Abe Nelson led the way with 17 points, Taylor Pederson added 16 and Tyann Graham had 14 to propel Glasgow past Choteau 61-52 in a loser-out game. The Scotties rolled to a 30-14 halftime lead and held on. Nicole Krone scored 16 points and Ada Bieler 13 for the Bulldogs.
• Mya Fourstar had the hot hand with 22 points and defending state champion Wolf Point continued its season by holding off Rocky Boy 49-47. The Wolves led by nine points at halftime and saw the Stars rally to within two entering the final eight minutes. J'Elle Garfield helped the Wolf Point cause with nine points. Jaynah Gopher scored 16 points and Kristen LaMere and Sasha Coffee added 10 apiece for Rocky Boy.
Southern B
• A double-double from Brooklyn Wyllie helped No. 7 Columbus earn a 37-35 loser-out victory over Lodge Grass. Wyllie finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Liz Lorash had nine points and five rebounds. Payton West and Brenna Rouane each added five points and eight boards for Cougars (16-6). Lodge Grass' Jordan Jefferson scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Shantell PrettyOnTop tallied eight points and 11 rebounds for the Indians (11-13).
• Whitehall earned a 43-38 consolation victory over Three Forks. Brynna Wolfe led the Trojans (15-8) with 14 points and had five rebounds, and Jada Clarkson finished with 12 points, seven boards and three steals. Three Forks' Kendall Lynn scored a game-high 19 points (9 of 24), with six rebounds and five steals, and Keaton Lynn added nine points and 14 rebounds.
Southern C
• Emily Adkins scored a game-high 19 points and Dylann Pospisil chipped in with 10 to extend Bridger's season with a 42-31 triumph over Jordan. Abby Pierce and Ryan Rachel scored seven points each for the Mustangs.
• Kimberly Bear aled with 13 points, Emma DeVries added 10 and Roberts advanced to Saturday action with a 46-44 trimming of Harlowton-Ryegate. The Rockets were behind by four points before outscoring the Enginners 15-9 in the final eight minutes. Karli Lane scored 15, Alexis Hagl 11 and Mesa Butler 10 for Harlowton.
20-Point Club
29: Rocco McMakin, Lame Deer
26: Rollie Worster, Missoula Hellgate
24: Kalen Pospisil, Bridger
24: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
23: Colby Martinez, Columbus
22: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
22: Mya Fourstar, Wolf Point
22: Ethan VanDenBosch, Kalispell Flathead
22: Tony Frohlich-Fair, Missoula Sentinel
22: Trevor Swanson, Helena Capital
21: Micaiah Hauser, Three Forks
20: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
20: Cam LaRance, Missoula Hellgate
