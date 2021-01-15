Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Payton Sanders scored 25 points and Camron Ketchum was close behind with 24 as No. 5-ranked Billings Skyview won 67-46 at Billings West. The reigning co-state champion Falcons led 16-14 after one quarter and expanded that to 31-21 by halftime. It was a 50-32 spread heading into the fourth quarter. Ketchum tallied 10 points during the third quarter, and Sanders had nine in the fourth period. West received 11 points overall from Paul Brott and nine from Neil Dailey.
• Jacksen Burckley scored a game-high 20 points as Billings Senior fought off visiting Belgrade 57-48. Burckley received plenty of help in the scoring column from teammates Reagan Walker (12 points) and Liam Rumei (11). The Broncs trailed in the first half, but took charge with a 35-point second half. Burckley accounted for 16 of those points. Wyatt Russell led Belgrade with 18 points, followed by Ta'Veus Randle (16) and Kade Schlauch (10).
Class A
• Emmett Renner led the way with 14 points and Colter Bales had 11 as Laurel sideswiped arch-rival and top-ranked Billings Central 46-40 by outscoring the Rams by four points in the final quarter. Nate Sasich led Central with 12 points.
• Ryder Lee and Dalton Polesky each dumped in 18 points, and Jayden Venable added 13 to propel Miles City past Glendive 60-53. Max Eaton scored 14, and Michael Murphy and Taven Coon each had 13 for the Red Devils, who trailed by 15 points after three quarters.
• Royce Robinson scored a game-high 27 points, 13 coming in the fourth quarter, as unranked Lewistown shocked visiting and No. 2-ranked Hardin 60-52, ending the Bulldogs' 25-game win streak. Jalen Robinson contributed 11 points, all in the second quarter. The Eagles were up 36-20 by halftime. It was 44-34 going into the fourth quarter. Kevion Ladson of defending state co-champion Hardin wound up with 14 points.
Class B
• Ben Crebs and Sean Gibson each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures and Rocky Boy kept rolling with a 69-22 drubbing of Choteau. Joe Demontiney and Nacona Limberhand both chipped in with 11 to help the Stars' cause. Rocky Boy (4-1) led 24-10 after one quarter and 44-15 at halftime before erupting for a 20-2 third quarter.
• Ryan Racht compiled 16 points, and Gavin Vandenacre and Aaron Geisser chipped in with 13 apiece as Townsend held off Whitehall 52-49. Kenzie Hugulet and Brendan Wagner each had 12 points for the Trojans.
• Noah Bouchard scored 18 points, Jake Fox added 15 and David Wohlfell 11 as No. 5 Huntley Project held off Colstrip 52-50 in overtime after watching a 12-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate. The Red Devils led 37-25 entering the fourth quarter. Caleb Cole had 15 points and Kyler Burton 12 for the Colts.
• Seth Bailey had the big night for Joliet with 16 points and the J-Hawks outlasted Roundup 42-33 after building a 10-point first-quarter lead. Kaide Griffith led the Panthers with nine points.
• Florence-Carlton took down Class A Corvallis 76-67 as Beau Neal had 22 points, JP Brinley scored 19 and Eli Pedersen added 16. Cole Trexler led Corvallis with 20 points and Tanner Jessop added on 16.
• Colby Martinez scored a game-high 23 points and teammate Caden Meier achieved a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as Columbus won at Shepherd 62-55 in overtime. Cale Chamberlin also scored in double figures for the Cougars with 11 points. Malachi Warneke scored 14 points for Shepherd, and Jaxen DeHaven added 13 and Colton Zubach 11. The game was tied at 52-all after four quarters. Shepherd led by 11 points (16-5) early in the second quarter.
• Logan Leck was tops with 16 points, Rhett Reynolds scored 13 and Trenton Emerson helped with 12 as No. 2 Shelby stifled Cut Bank 45-29. Peyton St. Goddard scored 10 for the Wolves.
Class C
• Jayden Weeks scored 11 points and Plains built a solid third-quarter lead before holding on to down Noxon 47-45. Tucker Foster added nine points for the Horsemen, who trailed by three points at halftime but rallied for a five-point edge entering the final eight minutes. Jeriko Smith-Roach scored 13 points and Derrick Christensen 10 for Noxon.
• Jack McAllister had the high game with 17 points and Hot Springs held off a late Charlo run for a 55-52 squeaker. Mario Garcia had 14 points and Kyle Lawson 12 for the Savage Heat, who saw a 12-point lead entering the final quarter dwindle to three. Roper Edwards scored 17 points and Phil Marquez 16 for the Vikings.
• Hayden Diekhans poured in 20 points and Devin Bird backed him with 12 in No. 7 Fort Benton's 58-14 trouncing of Turner. The Longhorns (5-1) led 23-4 after one quarter. Shane Kimmel's seven points led the Tornadoes.
• Eyan Becker led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points in limited minutes and nine players scored as No. 10 Valley Christian stayed perfect by dispatching Lincoln 60-13.
• Giammo Ferrarese and Wes Braddock shared scoring honors with 12 points each and Terry proved its for real with a 47-44 comeback win over No. 8 Melstone. Filippo Ferretti added 10 points for the Terriers. Bryce Grebe led the Broncs with 19 points and Tyler Kombol provided 14. Melstone rallied for a 38-35 lead entering the fourth quarter but the Terriers won the final eight minutes 12-6.
• Colter Woldstad scored 13 points and Harlowton-Ryegate sprinted to a 27-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-24 rout of Reed Point-Rapelje. Joe Alvarez had 10 points and Johnny Myse nine for the Engineers.
• Tucker Johnstone dumped in 24 points and Jake Gauthier added 12 to pace Park City past Fromberg 52-14. The Panthers outscored the Falcons 34-1 in the middle two quarters. Brandon Dobson led Fromberg with five points.
• Zarek Jones led with 20 points and Michael Jaynes added 19 as Dodson improved to 5-0 with a 76-33 trouncing of Frazer. John Hotomanie scored 11 and Keein Ackerman 10 for the Bearcubs.
• Gavin Spicher pumped in 29 points and Rhett Wolery backed him with 18 in North Star's 69-59 triumph over Hays-Lodgepole. A 23-14 third quarter was the difference for the Knights. Daniel Henry scored 19 points, Tyshawn Shambo had 15 and Brandon Castillo 10 for the Thunderbirds.
• Kade Erickson had the hot hand with 25 points, William Sanguins backed him with 18 and Hank Tuszynski did his part with 13 for Broadview-Lavina in a 71-61 win over Absarokee. Colton Young was on fire for the Huskies as well, scoring a career-best 34 points. Luke Cavendar provided 13.
• In a rivalry showdown, a second-quarter burst helped push Philipsburg past Drummond. Kade Cutler had 10 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter and hit 9 of 10 free throws as Philipsburg scored 26 in the frame. Ethan Parke had 18 points for Drummond and Caleb Parke added 10.
• Reese Wirtz powered Plentywood with 20 points and Chris Hagan added 12 in a 52-39 win over Brockton.
• Preston Smith led the way with 19 points and Will Martin provided a boost with 10 to spur Darby past Seeley-Swan 59-38. The Tigers led by nine points after one quarter and built the margin from there. Chase Haines, Oskar Murphy and Jason James each had nine points for the Blackhawks.
• Derrik Zimmerman was the go-to guy with 20 points, Brady Bantz added 12 and Walker Doman chipped in with 10 as Winnett-Grass Range dumped Jordan 60-33. Porter Kreider and Cash Pierson had nine apiece for the Mustangs.
• Aiden McDaniel led a balanced Belt offense with 13 points and the fifth-ranked Huskies took it to Denton-Geyser-Stanford 61-28. Kaimen Evans was next with nine for Belt. Ace Becker led all scorers with 16 for DGS, which also received 10 from Kain Vincent.
• Seth Amunrud scored 13 points, Caden Hill added 12 and Willem Kimm just missed a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds to power No. 2 Manhattan Christian over Class B Three Forks 66-30. Owen Long's 12 points led the Wolves.
• Aiden Fishell led four players in double figures with 18 points and top-ranked pummeled Nashua 82-21. Jayce Tande added 17, Reagan Machart 15 and Parker Cromwell 10 for the Spartans. Tyler Turner's six points led the Porcupines.
• Joe Cima led all scorers with 29 points and Harrison-Willow Creek edged Ennis 52-49. Ian Swanson led the Mustangs with 16 points, Brand Ostler had 13 and Jarrett Jenkins managed 10. It was Ennis' first game after missing its first two of the season due to COVID-19.
• Lane Poier was tops with 18 points and Harrison VanHouten added 12 to propel Sheridan past Lima 58-28. The Bears were led by Walter Nygren with 11 and Peyton Haws with eight.
• Sloan McPherson had a big night with 30 points and Casen Erickson provided 21 in Savage's 69-47 rout of Culbertson. Logan Nelson added 11 for the Warriors. Mike Pederson had 12 points, and Lucas Hunter and Colin Avance added 11 each for the Cowboys.
• Tayce St. Pierre led four players in double figures with 19 points as Box Elder rallied past Big Sandy with a big fourth quarter 64-57. The Bears trailed by five but outscored the Pioneers by 12 over the final eight minutes. Tyrus Lamere had 13, Gabe Saddler 12 and Malique Rosette 11 for Box Elder. Lane Demontiney led Big Sandy with 17 points, followed by Cooper Taylor at 15.
• A balanced Bridger attack featured Jace Weimer and Cooper Frank with 10 points each in a 72-52 victory over Plenty Coups. Chance Goltz and Gilespie Quin added nine apiece for the Scouts, who led by 14 after one quarter.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Allie Cummings, Kara Conway and Olivia LaBeau scored 10 points apiece in Billings Senior's 41-29 victory at Belgrade. The Broncs were in command 25-8 by halftime. Conway chalked up all of her points during the first half. Cummings had seven points during the third quarter. The game's top scorer was Belgrade's Naomi Reanier with 13.
Class A
• Top-ranked Billings Central held No. 5 Laurel scoreless for nearly two straight quarters in a 42-21 Eastern A win at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Rams (5-0) outscored their rival 11-3 in the second quarter and 12-0 in the third. Isabelle Erickson and Mya Hansen each scored 10 points for Central. Morgan Maack led Laurel with nine points.
• Kodie Vondra scored 10 points and Megan Nelson added nine as Livingston won a nail-biter with Class B Manhattan 38-36. The Rangers trailed 30-29 entering the fourth quarter. Madeline Severson led all scorers with 13 points for the Tigers.
• No. 2-ranked Hardin used the 24 points provided by Kamber Goodluck in winning at Lewistown 69-38. Aiyana Big Man contributed 11 points for the winning Bulldogs. Hardin used a 19-11 first-quarter spurt to get off to a fast start. Goodluck nailed three 3-pointers during the first half. Aniya Ross accounted for 17 of Lewistown's points.
• Jillian Litwiller was on fire with 27 points and Mallory Robinson added 12 to spark Glendive's 54-44 triumph over Miles City.
Class B
• Canzas Hisbadhorse pumped in 20 points and Baily Egan backed her with 14 as No. 2 Colstrip romped to a 74-30 win over Huntley Project. The Fillies led by only six points after the first quarter but went on a 20-4 binge heading into halftime. Macy Rose led the Red Devils with eight points.
• Payton West dropped in 17 points and nine players scored for Columbus in a 56-28 thumping of Shepherd. The Cougars led by eight after one quarter and 15 by halftime before putting the game away with a 15-2 third quarter. Kaycee Kern topped the Fillies with eight points.
• Montana State recruit Lindsey Hein had half of Forsyth's points with 33 and the Dogies slipped past Lodge Grass 66-57. Forsyth outscored the Indians by three points in each of the first three quarters. Jaeleigh Hlad added nine points for the Dogies.
• Brae Eneboe pumped in 27 points and Lauren Phillips did her part with 22 to lead Conrad past Rocky Boy 68-48. Janenessa Standing Rock scored 19 and Kodee Henderson 13 for the Stars.
• Jada Clarkson scored 13 points and Maxine Hoagland had 12 to lead Whitehall over Townsend 57-35. The Bulldogs were paced by Kadyn Braaten's 11 points and Trinity Wilson's nine.
• Allison Kunze paved the way with 16 points, and Maddie Williamson and Erica Smith helped with 14 to lead Malta to an easy 61-15 rout of Poplar. The M-Ettes led 48-5 at halftime. Gracelyn Medicine Cloud's five points led the Indians.
Class C
• Ashlee Wang scored 15 points and Aspen Giese added 11 as soon-to-be No. 1 Fort Benton showed no hangover from its win over top-ranked Roy-Winifred on Thursday, downing No. 4 Turner 47-29. The second-ranked Longhorns (6-0) led by five points after one quarter and 12 at halftime. The Tornadoes (3-1) received 13 points from Shyann Krass.
• Isabelle Adams led with 15 points, Abby Hoffman added 13 and Kendyll Story provided 12 to fuel Park City's 55-14 romp over Fromberg. The Panthers led 34-8 by halftime. Siera Guffey produced nine points to pace Fromberg.
• Lexi Feddes led the way with 15 points, and Maggie McDowell and Makenzie Walton helped with eight apiece to lead Absarokee over Broadview-Lavina 42-32. The Huskies fell behind 17-12 at halftime but used a 19-7 burst in the third quarter to lead by seven.
• Hope Buessing led three players in double figures with 15 points to help Bridger hold off Plenty Coups 52-49. Dylann Pospisil had 14 points and Emily Adkins 11 for the Scouts, who were tied with the Warriors at 37-all entering the fourth quarter.
• Three of Harlowton-Ryegate players combined for all but one of the team's points, led by Karli Lane with 14 points, in the Engineers' 40-12 triumph over Reed Point-Rapelje. Mesa Butler scored 12 and Alexi Hagl 11 for Harlowton-Ryegate. Abby Schladweiler led the Renegates with five.
• Morgan Fairchild pumped in 18 points, Jaeli Jenkins added 15 and Haven Sager contributed 14 as Shields Valley burst to a 22-1 first-quarter lead and coasted to a 65-33 romp over White Sulphur Springs. The Rebels only increased the lead by two points in the second quarter but pulled away with a 17-8 run in the third.
• Faith Larsen collected 12 points and Desaray Tipton 10 to help Sheridan overcome Lima 45-31. The Panthers led 30-8 at halftime and cruised from there. The Bears' Taryn Martinell led all scorers with 15 points.
• Draya Wacker followed up her 40-point night with 22 more and No. 3 Melstone (5-0) had no trouble with Terry 74-22. Kayla Kombol added 11 for the Broncs, who led 49-15 at halftime.
• Makena Hauge scored 13 points, Megan Granbois added 11 and Culbertson held off Savage 33-29. Teah Conradsen and Cambry Conradsen each scored nine points for the Warriors.
• Kiersten Van Kirk's stat line included 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots as Manhattan Christian (4-0) overwhelmed visiting Three Forks 60-38. Teammate Eliana Kuperus also provided a big assist with her double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also recorded four steals. Taylor DeVries added 11 points. The Eagles were on top 18-4 after one quarter and it was 31-14 at intermission. Jayden Woodland led Three Forks with 13 points. The Wolves shot just 26% from the field.
• Kia Wasson and Kaitlyn McColly each had 12 points to lead three girls in double figures as No. 6 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale coasted past Lustre Christian 60-13. Jaycee Erickson added 11 for the Mavericks, who led 37-7 at the half. Tiara Whitmus led Lustre with nine points.
• Jade Wendland led with 14 points and Laynie Sattoriva provided 11 to lift North Star over Hays-Lodgepole 47-34. Alliya Pretty Paint led the Thunderbirds with 11 points.
• Brecklyn Pippenger led a balanced Bainville offense with nine points and the Bulldogs toppled Fairivew 33-21. Kaitlyn Adkins added eight for Bainville. Emily Sundheim led all scorers with 11 points for Fairview.
• Emily Maughan scored 19 points, Klaire Kovatch added 18 and No. 9 Seeley-Swan bolted to a 33-5 first-quarter lead and rolled past Darby 79-27. The Blackhawks led 60-13 at halftime. Amber Anderson's 10 points topped Darby.
• Valley Christian used a strong second half to cruise past Lincoln 46-20. The Eagles led 21-11 at halftime and were able to outscore the Lynx 25-9 in the second half. Ashlyn Kelly led Valley Christian with 14 points and Maggie Harvey added on eight. Lindsey Weisner led Lincoln with six points.
• Annie Kaul racked up 22 points, Paityn Curtis fashioned 19 and Mallory Tommerup chipped in with 12 to lead Plentywood past Brockton 72-26. The Wildcats led 38-7 at halftime.
• Lindsey Fetter and Melony Fetter each produced 16 points, and Kataya Killeagle contributed 14 to carry Dodson over Frazer 61-19.
• Charlo notched a big win over Hot Springs, downing the Savage Heat 60-25 behind 16 points from Connor Fryberger. Kassidi Cox added on 10 and Mila Hawk had nine for the Vikings. Lizzy Fisher was the leading scorer for Hot Springs with 13 points. Katelyn Christensen had 10.
• Gracee Lekvold had the hot hand with 30 points and Ryleigh Backman contributed 10 to lead Scobey over Nashua 55-26. Tia Dees scored 10 for Nashua.
• Abby Pierce led with 16 points as Jordan ran away from Winnett-Grass Range 56-16. Teammate Brenna Murnion had 13 points. Winnett-Grass Range was led by Zurry Moore’s six points.
• Philipsburg downed Drummond 40-35 to stay undefeated at 5-0. The Prospectors had to fend off a late Trojan run, but Rachel Ward scored 16 points to help pace Philipsburg. Reece Pitcher added on 11 points for the Prospectors. Sydney Phillips and Deana Parke each had 11 to share the team-high for Drummond.
• Payton Levine scored 23 points to lead Augusta to a 67-27 win over Dutton-Brady. Levine hit four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Olivia Isakson added 11 points and Abby Bernett had 10 for the Elks.
• Emma Valdez had a big night with 23 points and Loni Orcutt chipped in with 16 to send No. 5 Valier past Cascade 55-48. The difference was a 13-4 third quarter for the Panthers. Caybree Ludvigson scored 19 points for the Badgers.
• Breanna Bacon was tops with 18 points as Box Elder coasted past Big Sandy 76-29. Angela Gopher backed her with 15 points and Mieyah Sutherland provided 11.
20-Point Club
34: Colton Young, Absarokee
33: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
30: Grace Lekvold, Scobey
30: Sloan McPherson, Savage
29: Gavin Spicher, North Star
29: Joe Cima, Harrison-Willow Creek
27: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
27: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
27: Jillian Litwiller, Glendive
25: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
25: Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
24: Tucker Johnstone, Park City
24: Camron Ketchum, Billings Skyview
24: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
23: Colby Martinez, Columbus
23: Payton Levine, Augusta
23: Emma Valdez, Valier
22: Draya Wacker, Melstone
22: Lauren Phillips, Conrad
22: Annie Kaul, Plentywood
22: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
21: Kiersten Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian
21: Kade Cutler, Philipsburg
21: Casen Erickson, Savage
20: Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton
20: Zarek Jones, Dodson
20: Cole Trexler, Corvallis
20: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
20: Derrik Zimmerman, Winnett-Grass Range
