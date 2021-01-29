Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Ta'Veus Randle poured in 22 points, Wyatt Russell added 14 and Belgrade stunned Bozeman Gallatin with a fourth-quarter rally for a 42-38 triumph. Gallatin used a 20-5 third quarter to take 28-19 lead into the final eight minutes. Rylan Schlepp scored 12 points and Eli Hunter eight for the Raptors.
• No. 3 Bozeman got off to a quick start and Brady Lang led four players in double figures with 17 points in a 63-58 win over Billings Senior. The Hawks scored 19 first-quarter points and took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter to hang on to the win. Junior Bergen scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Broncs put up 21 points in the final eight minutes. Jackson Bayse added 12 points for the Hawks, who also got 11 points from Tucker MacBeth and 10 from Bryson Zanto. Liam Romei hit three 3-pointers and added 15 points for Senior.
Class A
• Billings Central handled Eastern A rival Hardin 74-44 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Cayden Merchant led all players with 17 points, Malachi Stewart scored 14, Junior Brackenridge had 13 and Logan Hill added 12 for the Rams (7-2). Teivon Ramos led Hardin (3-4) with 15 points.
• Emmet Renner scored a game-high 18 points as No. 2 Laurel prevailed at No. 5 Lewistown 49-35. Laurel used a big second half in breaking away from an 18-all tie at intermission. Renner tallied 12 of his points as Laurel outscored Lewistown 31-17 during the second half. Jalen Robinson's 13 points led the Golden Eagles.
Class B
• Kaelob Flores scored 21 points, Gavin Mills helped with 12 and No. 7 Fairfield rallied in the second half to overcome No. 2 Shelby 57-56. The Eagles trailed by eight points at halftime and trimmed the margin to two by the end of the third quarter. Logan Leck led four players in double figures with 16 points for the Coyotes. Rhett Reynolds scored 14 points, Trenton Emerson 12 and Randon Richman 10 for Shelby.
• Dante Mitchell scored 12 points, Nathan Schraeder backed him with 11 and Thompson Falls used a balanced attack to knock off Troy 59-26. The Blue Hawks led by 12 after one quarter and 24 by halftime.
• Codee Mehus scored 15 points and Tristin Matzik had 14 as Big Timber rallied from a deep first-quarter hole to down Whitehall 54-48 in overtime. Sam Shepherd added 12 points for the Herders, who trailed 21-8 after eight minutes and rallied to lead by four entering the fourth quarter. Big Timber won the overtime 6-0. Brendan Wagner scored 19 points to lead the Trojans.
• Jaxen DeHavenand Colt Hando combined for 22 points and 15 rebounds in Shepherd's 59-10 win over visiting Forsyth. DeHaven had a team-high 12 pionts and Hando pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. The Mustangs outscored the Dogies 24-1 in the first quarter and 11-0 in the third. Shepherd shot 51.3%, while Forsyth finished at 18.8%. Joe Lackman had four points and three rebounds for the Dogies.
• St. Ignatius got past;Deer Lodge 50-49 as Ross McPherson Zoran LaFromboiseach scored 15 for the Bulldogs.Logan Nicholson dropped in 19 for the Wardens, who also got 13 points fromAidan Thompson
Colby Martinez scored 13 points and Caden Meier provided 11 to lead Columbus to an easy 61-38 win over Joliet. Hayden Ward scored seven for the J-Hawks.
• Caden Holgate provided a game-high 19 points as No. 6 Manhattan won at home against Townsend 52-38. Tate Bowler tossed in 12 for the Tigers. Manhattan was up 27-19 at halftime, then outscored the Bulldogs 10-4 in the third quarter to pad its cushion. Ryan Racht was responsible for 16 points for Townsend.
• Keigan Skolrud pumped in 22 points and Glasgow ran away from Wolf Point in the fourth quarter for a 55-45 triumph. Bergen Miller and Trevor Klind assisted with 10 apiece for the Scotties, who led by a point entering the final eight minutes. Antone Manning scored 15 points and Kraven Silk 12 for the Wolves.
• Kade Harwood piled up 25 points, with 17 coming in a big fourth quarter, as Conrad fought off visiting Choteau 73-70. The Cowboys' 30-20 scoring spree in the fourth quarter made the difference. Besides the exploits of Harwood, Conrad also received 15 points from Jarek Shepherd and 10 from Brady Bokma. Choteau's Tony Daley was the game's top scorer with 30 points. He connected on six 3-pointers. Teammate Henry Bieler added 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Choteau buried 14 3-pointers overall.
• Noah Bouchard was a one-man wrecking crew with 25 points and Huntley Project needed everyone to tip Red Lodge 53-52. Tim Rose added 14 points for the Red Devils, who rebounded from an eight-point halftime deficit. Trey Allen scored 20 points and Corby Mann had nine for the Rams.
• Jadence Archita took his turn as high scorer for No. 1 Lodge Grass with 32 points and the Indians held off Baker 72-59 after building a 24-point halftime lead. Prolific teammate Damon Gros Ventre did his share with 12 points. Baker outscored Lodge Grass by 11 in the second half.
Class C
• In a showdown between two heavyweights, Seth Amunrud led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists to power No. 2 Manhattan Christian past No. 3 and previously unbeaten Twin Bridges 60-41. Willem Kimm also had 14 points and eight boards, Tebarek Hill added 13 points, and Caidin Hill had eight points and nine assists for the Eagles (10-0), who jumped to a nine-point lead after one quarter. Tate Smith had 14 points and six rebounds, and Matthew Kaiser added 13 points for the Falcons (9-1).
• Cole Flatt scored 22 points, Aidan Jenkins added 14 and Shields Valley pulled away late for a 63-48 win over Gardiner. Kaden Acosta added nine points and Dylan Flatt eight for the Rebels, who entered the fourth quarter leading by two points.
• Joe Cima pumped in 25 points and nine Harrison-Willow Creek players scored in a 70-39 drubbing of Lima. The Wildcats led by only five after one quarter and nine at halftime, but a 21-5 surge in the ensuing eight minutes did the trick. Walker Nygren scored 19 points and Garet Leslley 11 for the Bears.
• Lane Demontiney and Kody Strutz scored 15 points apiece and Big Sandy rallied in the fourth quarter for a 58-57 nail-biter over Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Kade Strutz and Brayden Cline scored eight each for the Pioneers, who trailed by eight points at halftime and six entering the final eight minutes. Kyle Harmon scored 15 points, Blake Harmon 12 and Kealy Haaland 10 for the Hawks.
• Baylor Pospisil popped in 14 points, and Quin Gillespie and Brandon Klaassen added 11 apiece in No. 8 Bridger's 64-28 conquest of Fromberg. The Scouts led 23-5 after one quarter and by 26 at halftime. Brandon Dobson scored seven for the Falcons.
• Charlo used a balanced scoring effort to get past Plains 56-46. Steson Reum had 11 points for the Vikings, and Roper Edwards and Wesley Anderson each added nine. Nathan Feliksa had 13 points to lead Plains. Gavin Regaldo had 11. Charlo trailed 16-7 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the break, but outscored the Horseman 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
• Darby took down Lincoln 60-14 behind 15 points from Hooper Reid. Will Martin added on eight points for the Tigers. Bradley Howard and Teegan Tybo each scored five points to lead the Lynx.
• Colt Parsons scored 10 points and Caleb Parke offered nine as Drummond outslugged Seeley-Swan 39-26. Sawyer Shelmerdine led all scorers with 17 points for the Blackhawks.
• Bryce Grebe poured in 27 points and Melstone broke away from a three-point halftime lead to thump Jordan 64-43. Tyler Kombol added 11 for the Broncs, whe went on a 17-5 tear in the third quarter. Dawson Murnion scored 22 points to pace the Mustangs.
• No. 4-ranked Belt remained undefeated with a 70-30 win at home over Great Falls Central. Garett Metrione highlighted the victory with his 18 points. Teammate Bridger Vogl followed closely with 16, and Keaghn McDaniel wound up with 10. The Huskies rolled 24-7 in the first quarter and never let up. Metrione drilled four 3-pointers. Preston Linn accounted for 14 of Great Falls Central's points.
• Bryson Bahnmiller scored 19 points, Orrin Harris backed him with 14 and Geraldine-Highwood came out strong in the second half to earn a 48-44 triumph over Centerville. Ian Moline added eight points for the Rivals, who trailed by seven at halftime before embarking on a 19-6 third-quarter run. Karson Smith scored 13 points and Chaz Dilley 10 for the Miners.
• Giammo Ferrarese led three players in double figures with 19 points and Terry started fast en route to a 75-42 drubbing of Custer-Hysham. Filippo Ferretti scored 16 points and Abe Smith 14 for the Terriers, who led 17-8 after the first eight minutes. Brayden Webb scored 11 for the Rebels.
• Aidan Fishell scored 18 points, Jayce Tande added 17 and top-ranked Scobey ran away from Westby-Grenora early for a 75-41 win. Reagan Machart added 11 for the Spartans, who led 27-8 after one quarter.
• Box Elder’s depth lifted the Bears to a 94-67 win over Turner in their first return to the court since Jan. 19. Malique Rosette led the Bears with 25 points, but Gabe Saddler (19), Jayden Jilot (17) Kayden Duran (12) and Jayden Gopher (10) all reached double-digits. The Tornadoes got outstanding performances from Shane Kimmel, who led all scorers with 29 points, and Austin Welsh’s 23 points.
• Roy-Winifred outscored Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 45-39. The Titans’ Carson Stevenson led all scorers with 14 points, but Roy-Winifred’s Anthony DeMars scored 12 points to lead his team. Rowdy Smith chipped in 10 points for the Titans.
• Philipsburg downed Victor 70-27 as Kade Cutler poured in 22 points and Kai O'Donnell added on 15 for the Prospectors. Andrew Tallon had 11 points for Philipsburg. Caleb Rosen scored nine to lead the Pirates.
• St. Regis took down Hot Springs 74-52 as Caleb Ball continued to torch the nets to the tune of 25 points. John Pruitt and Tanner Day also had impressive nights for the Tigers, scoring 21 and 16. Kyle Lawson poured in 20 points for Hot Springs.
• Toko Stops led four players in double figures with 15 points and Plenty Coups started fast and never let up in pummeling Roberts 76-31. Zane Plainfeather and Cyrus Caufield scored 14 apiece and Irvin Crow produced 11 for the Warriors, who led 20-5 after one quarter and blitzed the Rockets with a 30-7 third quarter. Joe Allen scored 12 for Roberts.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Macy Mayer had the hot hand with 19 points and Gabby Klein chipped in with 11 as Bozeman started fast and held on to defeat Billings Senior 59-51. The Hawks led 16-5 after one quarter, saw the Broncs pull within three after three quarters, then edged away over the final eight minutes. Brenna Linse paced Senior with 19 points.
Class A
• Mya Hansen led four players in double figures with 14 points and top-ranked Billings Central held off No. 2 Hardin 54-50 in one of the rivals' annual showdowns at the Metra in Billings. Solei Elletson and Maria Stewart scored 12 apiece and Isabelle Erickson added 10 for the Rams, who shared the state title with the Bulldogs a year ago. Kamber Good Luck scored 19 and Kylee Old Elk 10 for Hardin in a game that was close the entire way. The game featured three ties and 10 lead changes, including four in the fourth quarter. The last change came on a 3-pointer from Stewart that gave the Rams a 50-48 lead with 1:25 play. The Rams’ biggest lead was six points and Hardin’s was three.
• Becky Melcher, Alyse Aby and Morgan Maack all scored points in double digits as visiting Laurel won easily at Lewistown 66-31. Melcher led the way with 16 points, followed by Aby 14 and Maack 12. The Locomotives knocked down six 3-pointers, with Aby and Melcher accounting for two apiece. Laurel got off to a hot start, leading 26-8 after one quarter. Brooke Weinheimer and Aniya Ross had 10 points each for Lewistown.
• LeReina Cordova led four players in double figures with 16 points and Ronan pasted Polson 70-29 after a sluggish start. Jaylea Lunceford had 12 points, Alexis Wirz 11 and Leina Ulutoa 10 for the Maidens. Jazlyn Dalbey paced the Pirates with 10 points.
Class B
• Megan Baxter poured in 26 points and 10 Thompson Falls players found their way into the scoring column in an 81-11 rout of Troy. Elli Pardee added 11 points, Caity Alexander 10 and Ellie Baxter nine for the Blue Hawks, who led 24-0 after the first quarter and pitched a 16-0 shutout in the fourth.
• Lindsey Hein supplied 25 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots as Forsyth triumphed at Shepherd 49-38. Hein shot 10 of 17 from the field for the Dogies. Her teammate, Daley Pinkerton, contributed 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Forsyth trailed early, but forged ahead 26-22 by halftime. It was a 35-30 advantage after three quarters. Shepherd received 12 points from Kiara Dennison and 10 from Lyndsey Kale.
• Rachel Van Blaricom took scoring honors with 15 points and Dakota Edmiston provided 11 to help rally Jefferson over Three Forks 39-34. The Panthers trailed by six points at halftime after the Wolves ran off an 11-2 third quarter, but they regrouped to take a four-point lead after three. Jayden Woodland led Three Forks with 12 points.
• Charlotte Watson's 11 points helped a well-balanced Townsend post a 37-23 road win over Manhattan. Kadyn Braaton added eight points for the victors, and Emma Huffman and Kennedy Vogl chipped in with six apiece. Townsend was ahead 20-8 by halftime. Olleca Severson led Manhattan with nine points.
• Hailee Brandon scored 21 points and Bailey Finn added 20 as top-ranked Big Timber produced a huge fourth quarter to thwart an upset challenge by No. 4 Whitehall 68-52. The Herders fell behind by three points entering the final eight minutes before finishing on a 29-10 surge. Jada Clarkson scored 18 points for the Trojans, and Brynna Wolfe and Maxine Hoagland added 10 apiece.
• Daley Aune had 14 points and Tyann Graham added 10 to help lift Glasgow to a 55-32 win over Wolf Point. The Scotties, who also received 10 points from Riley Noser, led 19-2 after the first quarter. Jelle Garfield led Wolf Point with 10 points.
• Alice Fouts and Brayli Reimer paced a balanced Red Lodge offense with 12 points apiece in a 65-27 rout of Huntley Project. Ten players scored for the Rams, including Isabelle Sager with nine. McKenzie Twitchell led the Red Devils with seven points.
• Anika Ploeger was on fire with 26 points to propel Baker to its 60-51 win over Lodge Grass. The Spartans, who also received 11 points from Emily Shumaker and nine from Mya Hadley, won on the strength of a 15-5 second quarter.
Class C
• Macy Hill scored 22 points and Baylee Pruitt 10 to lead St. Regis past Hot Springs 54-40. The Tigers, who also received eight points from Grace King and seven from Averie Burnham, led by two points entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Savage Heat 20-8 the rest of the way. Lizzie Fisher's 17 points helped keep Hot Springs in the game.
• The sister act of Skyan Krass (26 points) and Dakota Krass (23) did it all for Turner, scoring all but six of the Tornadoes' points in a 55-47 triumph over Box Elder. Turner trailed by a point at halftime but took the lead by five entering the fourth quarter.
• Draya Wacker came within a whisker of her scoring average with 24 points, and Kayla Kombol and Koye Rindal each popped in 11 points to propel No. 3 Melstone past Jordan 60-30. The Mustangs, who received seven points from Lindsay Lawrence, were within 14 points at halftime but the Broncs pulled away with a 19-4 third quarter.
• Kari Kittlemann had 15 points and Kenzie Tooke chipped in 12 points to lead Ekalaka over Plevna 64-22. Sophia Tudor led Plevna with seven points and teammate Jaeda Paul added in six.
• Hannah Monroe paced a potent Valier offense with 21 points and Erica Ramsey was right behind with 20 as the Panthers raced to a big early lead and trounced Sunburst 85-52. Emma Valdez and Loni Orcutt scored 14 points each for Valier, which led 25-9 after one quarter. Brooke Holland scored 19 points and Claire Bucklin and Jeena Alborano 14 apiece for the Refiners.
• Gracee Lekvold scored 14 points and Taylor Leischner added 11 to carry No. 10 Scobey past Westby-Grenora 40-27. A 13-3 third quarter helped the Spartans break from a four-point halftime lead. Elizabeth Field led the Thunder with seven points.
• Eliana Kuperus led with 14 points and five rebounds, Kiersten Van Kirk contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, and Ava Bellach chipped in with 10 points to lead No. 6 Manhattan Christian over Twin Bridges 55-29. The Eagles led by 16 at halftime and then fashioned a 15-0 thidr quarter to put it away. Kara Dale's 13 points led the Falcons.
• No. 7-ranked Belt, led by Lindsey Paulson's 19 points, won at home over Great Falls Central, 55-29. Kylee Permann and Sabrina Wing added 12 points apiece in the win by the Huskies. It was 29-9, Belt's favor, at halftime and the spread grew to 46-20 after three quarters. Permann scored all of her points on 3-pointers. Mari Anderson's 15 points topped Great Falls Central.
• Darby got 17 points from Amber Anderson and another 15 from Makena Hawkinson as the Tigers downed Lincoln 41-24. Darby led 18-6 at halftime and outscored the Lynx 10-1 in the second quarter. Jenna Templeton had nine points to lead the Lynx.
• Zeasan Schaffer and Abi Krantz hit for 14 points apiece and Broadus held off Wibaux 46-40 on the strength of a big second quarter. The Hawks outscored the Longhorns 17-7 in the eight minutes preceding halftime. Rylee Smith scored 13 points and Shanel Bertelsen 11 for Wibaux.
• Cassidy Schwend led with 16 points and Emily Adkins pitched in with 13 as Bridger cruised to a 58-32 romp over Fromberg. The Scouts led by 15 at halftime.
• Heart Butte received 11 points from Sugar Spoonhunter and nine from Raelei Running Rabbit in crushing Dutton-Brady 54-19. Makaela Pulver and Nadely Chapman paced Dutton-Brady with eight and seven points.
• Roy-Winifred used three balanced quarters at 19 points apiece to run past Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 64-23. The Outlaws were led by Madeline Heggem’s 22 points. Isabelle Heggem (15) and Dakota Crabtree (12) also notched double-digit performances. Theresa Baird led the Titans with nine points.
• In a game that came down to the fourth quarter, Power held off Cascade 48-43. Jersey Somerfeld led the Pirates with 14 points, who also received 11 points apiece from Sierra Sievers and Amara Bodkins. The Badgers were led by Jessy Barger’s 12 points.
• Asha Comings scored 18 points as Philipsburg downed Victor 67-25. Rachel Ward added 15 points for Philipsburg and Reece Pitcher had 12. Virginia Brown led the way for the Pirates with 15 points.
• Kenzie Pitts and Brighid Doll each scored 14 points and Roberts pulled away from Plenty Coups in the second half for a 61-53 win. Hailey Croft added 12 for the Rockets, who led by three at halftime but pushed the margin to 11 by the end of the third quarter.
• Carlee Fryberger paved the way with 16 points and sister Connor Fryberger provided 10 as No. 5 Charlo kept rolling with a 54-15 dismantling of Plains. The Vikings led by 24 at halftime and pitched a 17-0 shutout in the third quarter. Kaylah Standeford and Kimberly Curry each scored six for Plains.
20-Point Club
32: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
32: Jadence Archita, Lodge Grass
30: Tony Daley, Choteau
29: Shane Kimmel, Turner
27: Peyton Levine, Augusta
27: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
26: Shyan Krass, Turner
26: Megan Baxter, Thompson Falls
26: Anika Ploeger, Baker
25: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
25: Joe Cima, Harrison-Willow Creek
25: Malique Rosette, Box Elder
25: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
25: Colton Young, Absarokee
25: Kade Harwood, Conrad
25: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
24: Draya Wacker, Melstone
23: Dakota Krass, Turner
23: Olivia Isakson, Augusta
23: Austin Welsh, Turner
22: Macy Hill, St. Regis
22: Cole Flatt, Shields Valley
22: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
22: Dawson Murnion, Jordan
22: Keigan Skolrud, Glasgow
22: Kade Cutler, Philipsburg
21: Kaelob Flores, Fairfield
21: Hannah Monroe, Valier
21: Hailee Brandon, Big Timber
21: John Pruitt, St. Regis
20: Erica Ramsey, Valier
20: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
20: Colton Graham, Polson
20: Kyle Lawson, Hot Springs
20: Trey Allen, Red Lodge
