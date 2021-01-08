Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class A
• Max Eaton provided 15 points and a balanced Glendive team won at Lewistown, 50-42. Taven Loon notched 13 points for the Red Devils and Parker Buckley added 11. Lewistown received a game-high 18 points from Royce Robinson. Teammate Luke Clinton added 12. Glendive led 24-19 at halftime and 35-30 going into the fourth quarter.
• Carson Shepard scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as Frenchtown dumped Class B Florence-Carlton 71-40. Devin Shelton had 13 points, and Wyatt Hayes and Brandon Finley 10 each for the Broncs. Eli Pedersen topped the Falcons with 12 points, and Blake Shoupe added nine.
• Marcus Wittman tallied 17 points and Brock Blatter 12 as Billings Central rallied to upend Sheridan, Wyoming, 55-49 on the road. The Rams trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and 26-17 at halftime. Central used a 14-5 third-quarter spurt to tie the game at 31-all going into the final period. The Rams closed the game on a 24-18 run. Wittman scored eight of his points in the final frame, with Blatter adding five. Sam Lecholat scored 15 points overall for Sheridan.
• Colter Bales scored 19 points and Emmett Renner finished with 18 as Laurel won at Buffalo, Wyoming, 67-38. Nine Locomotives scored points, Laurel raced ahead 16-3 in the first quarter. It was a 32-19 cushion for the Locomotives by halftime. Renner was responsible for two of Laurel's four 3-pointers.
Class B
• Damon Gros Ventre pumped in 21 points and Malachi Little Nest did his part with 18 as Lodge Grass held off Huntley Project 66-58. Noah Bouchard scored a game-high 24 points and Jake Fox added 15 for the Red Devils.
• Finn Tesoro scored 19 points and Caden Holgate 14 as Manhattan won at home over Three Forks, 63-51. The Tigers were up 16-5 after one quarter and 37-20 at halftime. Three Forks got 16 points apiece from Austen Allen and Jacob Buchignani. Owen Long added 10.
• Ozzie King led the way with 16 points, and Logan Nicholson and Brodey Freeman added 14 apiece as Deer Lodge fended off Anaconda 53-47. Braedon Sawyer topped the Copperheads with 18 points and Eli Saltenberger helped with 14 points.
• Mason Meier was tops with 18 points and his brother Caden Meier backed him with 16 to lead Columbus to a 72-37 romp over Roundup. The Cougars led 46-22 at intermission. Jace Lemmel led Roundup with 16 points, followed by Kaide Griffith with 11.
• Logan Leck was on fire with 33 points, Rhett Reynolds had 20 and Shelby rolled past Choteau 79-27. The Coyotes led 34-11 at halftime. Trenton Emerson added 10 points for Shelby. Tony Daley's 12 points paced the Bulldogs.
• Joe Demontiney and Ben Crebs each had 13 points, and Sean Gibson scored 10 for Rocky Boy in a 62-51 loss to Fairfield. No statistics were reported for the Eagles.
• Wyatt Anderson scored 14 points and Paxton McQuillan nine for Joliet, which fell 53-41 to Shepherd. No statistics were available for the Mustangs. Shepherd pulled away with a 17-9 third quarter.
Class C
• Filippo Feretti scored 19 points, and Giammo Ferrarese and Philippe Landwehr added 15 apiece as Terry won at home 70-26 over Custer-Hysham. Terry led 11-4 after one quarter and 35-15 at intermission. Feretti knocked down three 3-pointers during the third period. Custer-Hysham received six points overall from Brayden Webb and Caden Rhoads.
• Tyrus Lamere knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 22 points and Box Elder went on to beat Turner 70-56. Lamere drilled four of his threes during the first half as Box Elder built a 34-22 advantage. Gabe Saddler and Tayce St. Pierre contributed 10 points each for the victors. Shane Kimmel had a game-high 28 points for Turner. Austin Welsh tossed in 16.
• Billy Boone scored 22 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had four steals to propel Valley Christian past Victor 63-19. Riley Reimer added 11 points and Eyan Becker 10 for the Eagles. Carson Varner topped the Pirates with nine points.
• A balanced scoring attack propelled Manhattan Christian to an 84-64 victory over Shields Valley. Seth Amunrud and Logan Leep each scored 15 points to lead the Eagles. Teammate Tebarek Hill added 14. Aiden Jenkins’ 25 points and 12 rebounds paced Shields Valley.
• Broadus erupted for 27 third-quarter points en route to a 59-47 victory over Ekalaka. Dillon Gee scored 10 of his 24 points in the third. Johnny Richards finished with 14 points for the Hawks. Jared Pardee led Ekalaka with 15 points and Jaden Pardee had 11.
• Tyler Kombol (23 points) and Bryce Grebe (21) were a tough one-two punch for Melstone in a 59-52 victory over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.
• Colter Woldstad scored 17 points to lead Harlowton-Ryegate over Park City 40-36. Johnstone Tucker topped the Panthers with 17 points.
• Blade Blodgett led the way with 22 points, Chase Keating added 18 and Chance Keating provided 10 as Reed Point-Rapelje coasted past Roberts 68-35.
• Hayden Diekhans was the only player in double figures with 14 points as Fort Benton cruised to victory over North Star 57-13. Jace Thompson and Devin Bird added eight points apiece for the Longhorns. Garrett Spicher and Rhett Wolery added four points each for North Star.
• Kaden Batzler was unstoppable with 35 points and Sheridan used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Gardiner 50-48. The Panthers trailed 36-24 entering the final eight minutes but outscored the Bruins 26-12 to close out the game. John McDonald led Gardiner with 18 points.
• Colten Miske matched all scorers with 17 points, Garrett Johnson added 13 and Kreed Eskew had 10 as Wibaux held off Jordan 53-42. Dawson Murnion also had 17 points to lead the Mustangs, who received nine from Dalton Bliss.
• Darby had little issue with Lincoln, downing the Lynx 55-15 behind a 32-point first half. Teegan Tybo had 10 points to lead Lincoln and the Lynx scored just two second-half points.
• Charlie Kruer and Matt Kaiser scored 19 points apiece and Tate Smith pitched in with 12 to lead Twin Bridges over Class B Jefferson 61-57. Trent McMaster led the Panthers with 15 points, and Braden Morris added 13.
• Keegan Nelson and Darian Holecek were a tough one-two punch with 23 and 22 points to power Westby-Grenora past Culbertson 72-42. Aidan Harbin had 13 points and Erik Field 11 for the Thunder. Colin Avance led the Cowboys with 18 points.
• Jordan Calf Looking scored 15 points, Dillon Kipp provided 12 and Marcus Rutherford chipped in with 10 to lead Heart Butte over Power 58-43. Nick Widhalm led all scorers with 24 points for Power. Spencer Lehnerz had 13.
• Sawyer Shelmerdine scored 20 points to carry Seeley-Swan past Drummond 69-58. The Blackhawks used a 19-9 third quarter to take control after leading by three at the half. Quinlan Ream added 17 points and Jason James 12 for Seeley-Swan. Colt Parsons scored 21 points and Ethan Parke had 10 to lead Drummond.
• Stanley Jarvis led with 18 points, Josh Kearns added 16 and Sunburst burst to a 19-2 lead after one quarter en route to a 68-28 romp over Centerville. Cade Hansen added 14 for the Refiners. Chaz Dilley topped the Miners with nine points.
• Zarek Jones had 12 points, Jeramiah Benson added 10 and Dodson held off Roy-Winifred 40-38. Brody Geer led the Outlaws with 14 points, and Justin Stulc added 10. The Coyotes trailed by nine points at halftime.
• Bridger Vogl popped in 12 points, and Kaimen Evans and Garrett Metrione added 11 apiece to lead Belt over Winnett-Grass Range 55-36. The Huskies led by six at halftime but put away the game with a 20-8 third quarter. Walker Doman scored 14 points and Brady Bantz added 10 for Winnett-Grass Range.
• Hayden Lockie and Caleb Gackle had 11 points each for Circle in a 40-35 loss to Savage. No statistics were available for the Warriors.
• Bryson Bahnmiller and Orrin Harris each scored 19 points to provide the firepower Geraldine-Highwood needed for a 58-41 triumph over Denton-Geyser-Stanford. Ace Becker had 18 points for the Bearcats.
• Hunter Sharbono had the big night with 28 points to propel Fairview past Class B Poplar 71-48. The Warriors led 44-19 at halftime. Brady Buxbaum and Paul Hardy each added nine points for Fairview.
• Kealy Haaland led with 15 points, and Bryce Kammerzell and Blake Harmon each provided 14 to carry Chester-Joplin-Inverness to a 61-46 win over Big Sandy. The Hawks led 19-5 after one quarter and were never threatened. Brayden Cline topped the Pioneers with 15 points, Kade Strutz added 13 and Wylee Snapp had 10.
• Caleb Ball kept it close with 28 points and Andrew Sanford helped with 18 in St. Regis' 67-64 loss to Hot Springs. The Tigers trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter. No statistics were available for the Savage Heat.
• Scobey kept rolling with a 60-44 win over Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale as Aiden Fishell scored 18 points, Parker Cromwell added 14 and Caden Handran chipped in with 13. Jon Rey Taylor led the Mavericks with 15 points. Beau Simonson added 13.
• Fletcher Clampit scored 23 points, Trace Crumeyer added 16 and Toby Glasgoe helped with 12 to lead Nashua to a 59-48 triumph over Frazer. The Porcupines pulled away with a 16-7 third quarter.
• Baylor Pospisil led the way with 17 points, Cooper Frank and Gilespie Quin each had 14, and Bridger overpowered Broadview-Lavina 72-39. Chance Goltz added 10 for the Scouts.
Girls Basketball
Class A
• Solei Elletson scored a game-high 21 points in leading visiting Billings Central to a 50-27 conquest over Sheridan, Wyoming. She scored 10 points in the first half as the Rams built a 27-17 lead. Elletson knocked down four 3-pointers overall. Teammate Molly Molvig also finished in double figures with 10 points. Annie Mitzel scored 13 points for Sheridan.
Class B
• Madison Rosenbaum scored 19 points to lead Fairfield over Rocky Boy 48-23. The Eagles led 17-5 after one quarter and 27-13 at halftime.
• Jordan Jefferson poured in 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Lodge Grass cruised past Huntley Project 78-34. Shantell Pretty On Top added 17 points, Dimond Amyette had 14 and Tyressa Pretty On Top 12 for the Indians. Macee Murphy led the Red Devils with eight points.
• Lyndsey Kale's 17 points led the way for Shepherd in a 42-39 loss to Joliet. No statistics were available for the J-Hawks.
• Mya Hadley pumped in 22 points, Emily Shumaker added 11 and Peyton Janeway 10 in Baker's 55-50 win over Wolf Point. The Spartans led by 14 points entering the fourth quarter before the Wolves rallied.
• Tia Stahl, the former Winnett-Grass Range star, scored 14 points, Meghan Eiselein added 11 and Cate Cota 10 to lead Roundup past Columbus 53-47. Sawyer Wiggs scored 13 points and Brooklyn Wyllie 11 for the Cougars.
• Rachel Van Blaricom was tops with 16 points and Dakota Edmiston provided nine to help Jefferson past Class C Twin Bridges 49-25. Allie Dale's 10 points led the Falcons.
Class C
• Emily Adkins led with 23 points and Mya Goltz chipped in with 10 to propel Bridger past Broadview-Lavina 58-22. The Scouts led by 11 points after one quarter and 31-8 by halftime.
• Shyann Krass drained 35 points, Dakota Krass added 14 and Brooke Reed had 10 as Turner downed Box Elder 68-58. Angela Gopher led four players in double figures for the Bears with 14 points. Kayla Momberg and Breanna Bacon each scored 11, and Briella Sunchild had 10.
• Eliana Kuperus compiled 12 points, four rebounds and three steals as Manhattan Christian handled visiting Shields Valley 52-20. Eleven Eagles put their names in the scoring column. Kiersten Van Kirk finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. It was 16-6, in favor of the Eagles, after one quarter, and the spread was 28-12 by halftime. Morgan Fairchild of Shields Valley was credited with eight points and five rebounds.
• Sierra Sievers was tops with 14 points and Amara Bodkins added 11 as Power held off Heart Butte 46-42. Lish Spoonhunter led all scorers with 16 points for the Warriors.
• Baylee Pruitt led all scorers with 22 points and Macy Hill was right behind with 19 to lead St. Regis over Hot Springs 57-49. Lizzy Fisher led the Savage Heat with 19 points and Katelyn Christensen provided 14.
• Draya Wacker again led the way for Melstone with 24 points and Koye Rindal backed her with 15 as the Broncs toppled Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 54-41. Dakota Auck topped the Titans with 15 points and Rabecca Lynn chipped in with 14.
• Host Ekalaka started fast and also used Heidi LaBree's 14 points to beat visiting Broadus 61-48. The Bulldogs also prospered behind the 11 points of Kari Kittelmann and the 10 of Kenzie Tooke. It was a 21-5 game, Ekalaka's favor, after the first period. Broadus was led by Mia Mader's game-high 17 points. Abi Krantz contributed 11.
• Darby got 25 points from Amber Anderson and the Tigers downed Lincoln 43-11. Makena Hawkinson scored nine for Darby and the Tigers led 27-7 at halftime. Jessica Zarske had six points and Jenna Templeton five for the Lynx.
• Charlo got a strong 51-11 win over Plains, downing the Trotters with consistent play throughout the game. The Vikings outscored Plains 25-6 in the first half and spotted the Trotters zero points in the first quarter. Connor Fryberger led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points. Her sister, Carlee Fryberger, scored nine and Kassidi Cox added on eight more. Charlo hit 12 of 21 free throws and three 3-point shots. Kimberly Curry led Plains with five points.
• Tatum Hull just missed a dominant double-double with 28 points and nine rebounds to fuel Chester-Joplin-Inverness past Big Sandy 67-20.
• Lindsay Paulson had the hot hand with 28 points and Sabrina Wing helped with 10 as Belt overwhelmed Winnett-Grass Range 68-9. McKenzie Smith scored seven for Winnett-Grass Range.
• Brooklyn Ragland scored 12 points and Mackenzie Morrison and Tavee Duncan each had eight to help lift Custer-Hysham to a 42-26 win over Terry. Rachel Ehinger’s 10 points led the way for the Terriers.
• Ashlee Wang was tops with 14 points, and Emersen Giese and Aspen Giese each had 10 as Fort Benton held off North Star 49-36. Jade Wendland led the Knights with 10.
• Hailey Croft scored 14 points and Kenzie Pitts added nine to help Roberts down Reed Point-Rapelje 49-23. Lily Herzog's 11 points led the Renegades.
• Mesa Butler had a big night with 26 points and Karli Lane did her part with 11 as Harlowton-Ryegate triumphed over Park City 43-32. Isabelle Adams led the Panthers with 11.
• Ellie Reinertson had the hot hand with 26 points and Sophia Darr backed her with 16 as Gardiner pounded Sheridan 63-33. Desaray Tipton topped the Panthers with 13 points.
• Alexa Reddig led three players in double figures with 15 points and Lustre Christian held off Bainville 47-41. Aubri Holzrichter added 12 points and Grace Brown 11 for Lustre. Lakyn Rabbe scored 14 and Elsie Wilson 10 for the Bulldogs.
• Amber Anderson was a one-player wrecking crew with 25 points and nine rebounds in leading Darby over Lincoln 43-11. Makenna Hawkinson helped with nine points and three steals. Jessica Zarske led the Lynx with six points.
• Kia Wasson was top scorer with 14 points and Teagan Erickson had 10 for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in a 41-36 win over Scobey. Gracee Lekvold scored 15 points for the Spartans.
• Tandy Planichek and Izzy Gurie each scored 14 points and Absarokee used a big fourth-quarter rally to nip Plenty Coups 43-42. The Huskies trailed 36-28 entering the final eight minutes.
• Jaylyn Klempel led with 15 points and Ella Robbins added 14 to lead Richey-Lambert to a 51-8 rout of Brockton.
• Brynn Folvag scored 17 points, Elizabeth Field added 13 and Emma Smart contributed 10 for Westby-Grenora in a 44-27 victory over Culbertson. Makena Hauge's eight points led the Cowgirls.
20-Point Club
35: Shyann Krass, Turner
35: Kaden Batlzer, Sheridan
33: Logan Leck, Shelby
28: Shane Kimmel, Turner
28: Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
28: Lindsay Paulson, Belt
28: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
28: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
26: Mesa Butler, Harlowton-Ryegate
26: Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner
25: Aiden Jenkins, Shields Valley
25: Amber Anderson, Darby
24: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
24: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
24: Dillon Gee, Broadus
24: Nick Waldhalm, Power
23: Emily Adkins, Bridger
23: Mya Hadley, Baker
23: Fletcher Clampit, Nashua
23: Tyler Kombol, Melstone
23: Keegan Nelson, Westby-Grenora
22: Baylee Pruitt, St. Regis
22: Tyrus Lamere, Box Elder
22: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
22: Blade Blodgett, Reed Point-Rapelje
22: Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora
22: Mya Hadley, Baker
21: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
21: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
21: Solei Elletson, Billings Central
21: Colt Parsons, Drummond
20: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
20: Sawyer Shelmerdine, Seeley-Swan
Wrestling
• The second-ranked Billings Senior wrestling team downed top-ranked Great Falls in an Eastern AA wrestling dual in Great Falls. The final score of the match was 32-32, but the Broncs won on criteria. Senior also downed Great Falls CMR, 56-15. “It was a good start,” said Broncs coach Josh Beeman. “We have to get better tomorrow.”
