Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Billings Senior snuffed out Class AA rival Great Falls at home, 66-64. The Broncs controlled the tempo led by Jacksen Burckley’s game-high 24 points, along with teammates Chazz Haws and Nick Eliason’s 17- and 12-point contributions. The Broncs led the Bison 33-29 at the half. Drew Wyman and Levi Torgerson had 22 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Great Falls. The Broncs were without starting guard Junior Bergen, who suffered a fractured right elbow and wrist Friday against Great Falls CMR.
• Missoula Hellgate wrapped up the Western AA regular-season title with an 89-41 home win over Butte. Senior Rollie Worster poured in a season-high 31 points to pace the Knights. Fellow seniors Cam LaRance and Abe Johnson added 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Knights improved to 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the Western AA.
• Second-ranked Billings West needed overtime to win its 14th consecutive game in a 48-44 victory over Bozeman. The Golden Bears, who will be the top seed for the Eastern AA divisional in two weeks, scored 13 points in the first half on 22% shooting and trailed 23-13. But they came around in the second half and overtime to get the win. Cade Tyson led West (15-1, 10-0) with 12 points, and Neil Daily and Josh Erbacher both had 11. Daily also had 12 rebounds. Jackson Coles scored 12 points to lead Bozeman (8-7, 4-5).
• Billings Skyview’s Julius Mims had 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting, helping the Falcons defeat Great Falls CMR 61-58. The game featured eight lead changes and four ties as the Rustlers battled back from a 14-point second-quarter deficit to make the fourth quarter tight the whole way. A Mims free throw with three seconds left gave the Falcons their three-point lead, and the Rustlers’ 3-point attempt at the end was no good. Bryce Nelson, Harrison Goss and Rogan Barnwell all had 12 points for the Rustlers (4-12, 2-8). Skyview improved to 10-6, 6-4.
Class A
• Brendon Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 33 points to lift visiting Livingston over Dillon 60-57. Johnson had five 3-pointers on the night. The Rangers trailed 38-36 going into the fourth quarter. Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley finished with 15 points.
• Frenchtown scored an 87-53 win over winless Stevensville to close the regular season with a record of 15-3 overall, 8-2 in the Western A. The Broncs finished third in the conference, behind Butte Central and Hamilton, who all went 8-2 in the league. On Monday, Frenchtown plays Stevensville and Dillon plays Corvallis in play-in games for the Western A divisional.
District 3B
• Colstrip outlasted Baker 50-37 to claim the third-place trophy. J.T. Baer had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Colts. Garrett Lesh had 10 poitns for Baker.
District 4B
• Columbus outscored Roundup by 10 in the fourth quarter to prevail 53-51 in the third-place contest. Trey Stampfel had 19 points and Colby Martinez pulled down 14 rebounds for the victorious Cougars. Roundup was led by Tanner Rae's 18 points.
District 6B
• Deer Lodge beat Anaconda, 73-55, to secure the district title and a top seed at the divisional tournament next week. Ben Anderson paced Deer Lodge with 23 points. Anaconda will be the No. 2 seed at divisionals.
• Loyola rallied to beat Arlee, 72-61, in the third-place game. The Rams outscored the Warriors 42-23 in the second half to erase a 38-30 deficit at the intermission. Liam Haffey scored 22 points to pace the Rams, while Mac Been added 16 more points. Arlee's Cody Tanner scored a game-high 26 points.
District 7B
• Eureka pulled out a 49-41 victory over St. Ignatius in the district title game to earn a top seed at next week's divisional tournament. AJ Pacella paced the Lions with 16 points, Cory Chaney scored 15 and Jake Kindel added 10. Jedi Christy had 14 points to lead St. Ignatius, which will be a No. 2 seed at the divisional.
• Bigfork rallied in the second half to beat Thompson Falls, 45-36, in the third-place game. The Vikings outscored the Blue Hawks 30-16 after intermission to erase a 20-15 halftime deficit. Bryce Gilliard paced Bigfork with 11 points, while Isak Epperly added 10. Nathan Schraeder scored 10 points to lead Thompson Falls, which will be a No. 4 seed at divisionals.
District 2C
• No. 6-ranked Fairview beat No. 8 Froid-Lake 60-27, behind Alex Schriver's 23 points, in the championship game at the 2C. The Warriors rolled to leads of 18-3 in the first quarter and 34-7 by halftime. Schriver shot 9 of 12 overall and 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.Teammate Josh Herron chipped in with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Colt Miller accounted for 16 of Froid-Lake's points.
District 8C
• Carson McGinness' 21 points led Centerville over Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49-39 in the third-place game.
District 11C
• Aidan Jenkins had 23 points and seven rebounds, and Dylan Flatt added 19 as Shields Valley defeated White Sulpher Springs 57-48 for third place. Flatt hit three 3-pointers. Sam Davis scored 13 to pace White Sulphur.
District 12C
• Philipsburg pulled away from Sheridan in the second half to win the third-place game, 47-39. The Prospectors outscored Sheridan 26-19 in the second half after leading 21-20 at the break.
District 14C
• Plains rallied from an early deficit to beat St. Regis for the third time this season, this one being a 55-45 win in the district title game. Treydon Brouillette scored 18 points and Kade Pardee added 12 for Plains, which outscored St. Regis 35-25 in the second half after being tied 20-20 at the half. St. Regis got a team-high 11 points from Nick Day. Plains secured a top seed to the divisional tournament.
• Hot Springs topped Charlo, 45-35, in the third-place match. Kyle Lawson scored 21 points to pace Hot Springs, while teammate Brandon Knudsen added 19 more. Dawson DuMont had 16 points to pace Charlo.
Other
• Tournament MVP Drew Ouradnik scored 25 points and Filipp Smirnov added a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds as Billings Christian beat Gallatin Valley 83-43 in the championship game of the Montana Christian Athletic Association tournament at Carroll College. Reigning national champion Billings Christian (23-0) will get a chance to defend its title at the National Christian Schools Athletic Association tournament in Mount Vernon, Ohio, March 5-7. The state tournament in Helena included the state's top eight teams.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Chloe Pace led Great Falls CMR with 18 points as the Rustlers jumped out to an early lead in route to defeating Billings Skyview, 58-49. Allie Olsen and Kiely Gunderson chipped in 12 points apiece for the Rustlers. Brooke Berry led the Falcons with the game high 20 points.
• Fourth-ranked Billings West clinched the Eastern AA’s top seed for the divisional tournament in two weeks with a 37-35 win over Bozeman. Laiten Lantis scored eight points and Willa Albrecht had seven to lead the Golden Bears, who won for the 11 straight time and improved to 13-3 overall and 10-0 in the league. West’s biggest lead was five points, 36-31, and Bozeman’s biggest advantage was 18-11 early in the second quarter. Macy Mayer had 10 points to lead the Hawks (7-9, 5-5), who saw their four-game winning streak end.
• Missoula Hellgate rolled to a 64-35 home win over Butte to remain in second place in the Western AA. Bailee Sayler led the Knights with 18 points, while Alex Covill added 12 more. Butte got a team-high 15 points from Makenna Carpenter. Hellgate improved to 14-2 overall, 10-2 in conference with two regular-season games remaining. Butte dropped to 7-10, 4-9.
District 3B
• Colstrip won the district title game by the slimmest of margins, 30-29 over Forsyth. Jessi Jordan had 11 points for the Fillies. Teammate Addison Casterline pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds. Lindsey Hein's 12 points led the way for Forsyth.
District 7B
• Thompson Falls continued its breakout season by beating Eureka, 38-29, to capture the district championship and earn a top seed to the Western B divisional next week. Megan Baxter scored 13 points to pace the Blue Hawks. Maggie Graves scored eight points to lead the Lions, who will be a No. 2 seed at divisionals.
• Bigfork secured third place with a 53-25 win over St. Ignatius. The Valkyries raced to a 22-point halftime lead. Ansleigh Edgerton paced Bigfork with 17 points and Emma Berreth added 10.
District 2C
• Elizabeth Field scored 18 points and Jenna Rust 10 in helping to highlight No. 7-ranked Westby-Grenora's 47-36 win over Plentywood in the 2C championship game. The Thunder outscored the Wildcats 14-0 in the second quarter to lead 20-19 at halftime. It was 35-26, Westby-Grenora's favor, going into the fourth quarter. Liv Wangerin led Plentywood with 10 points.
• Froid-Lake beat Culbertson 62-42 in the third-place game on the strength of Dasani Nesbit's 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Sydney Labatte's 15 points. Sydney Dethman added 14 for the RedHawks. Faith Bowland led Culbertson with a game-high 26 points.
District 9C
• Aspen Geise led Fort Benton to the tournament title with 26 points, as the Longhorns beat Turner 58-41. McKenna Hanford added nine points and five rebounds. Shyan Krass had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for Turner.
• Hays-Lodgepole outscored Box Elder by 13 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 65-49 win in the third-place game. Ella Messely’s 14 points, followed by Mulleeuh Stiffarm’s 12, led a balanced attack. Sarah Parisian led Box Elder with a game-high 22 points.
District 10C
• Loni Orcutt scored 13 points and Amara Bodkins added 11 as Valier upended Power 40-29 to win the third-place game.
District 11C
• Danna Ochoa had 17 points, Emmie Collins added 16 and West Yellowstone hung on to beat Manhattan Christian 61-55 to win the 11C crown. Eliana Kuperus had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Manhattan Christian. Teammate Kiersten Van Kirk added 15 points.
• Sophia Darr's 15 points helped Gardiner defeat Shields Valley 43-37 in the third-place consolation game. Perry Dominick and Jaeli Jenkins each had 10 points for Shields Valley.
District 14C
• Plains won the third-place game against Noxon, 57-43. Kylee Altmiller scored 27 points to lead Plains. Noxon's Avery Burgess countered with 21 points.
20-Point Club
33: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
31: Rollie Worster, Missoula Hellgate
27: Kylee Altmiller, Plains
26: Faith Bowland, Culbertson
26: Cody Tanner, Arlee
26: Aspen Geise, Fort Benton
25: Carson McGinness, Centerville
25: Drew Ouradnik, Billings Christian
24: Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior
23: Ella Messerly, Hays-Lodgepole
23: Joey Visser, Jefferson
23: Avery Burgess, Noxon
23: Aidan Jenkins, Shields Valley
23: Sarah Parisian, Box Elder
23: Alex Schriver, Fairview
22: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
22: Parker Donaldson, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
22: Dylan Taylor, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
22: Liam Haffey, Missoula Loyola
21: Carson Stevenson, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
21: Carson McGinness, Centerville
21: Julius Mims, Billings Skyview
21: Filipp Smirnov, Billings Christian
21: Avery Burgess, Noxon
20: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls
20: Jack Solberg, Westby-Grenora
20: Sydney Phillips, Drummond
20: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
