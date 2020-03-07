Boys Basketball
DIVISIONALS
Eastern AA
• Levi Torgerson hit a 30-foot prayer at the buzzer and Drew Wyman -- who scored 37 points in a morning game -- added 25 more points and seven rebounds to his resume to shoot Great Falls past Bozeman 62-59 in the third-place game. A Wyman 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go had tied the game at 59-all. Torgerson had 15 points and six boards for the Bison. The game was close the entire way, with the Hawks leading by two points at halftime and Great Falls going up one after three quarters. Carter Ash scored 12 points, Brett Clark had 11 and Jackson Coles 10 for Bozeman, which lost to Billings West on Friday when Teagan Mullowney hit a 35-footer at the buzzer.
• Carter Ash scored 14 points, Brady Lang helped with nine, and Brett Clark contributed eight points and nine rebounds to carry Bozeman past Great Falls CMR 62-43 and into the consolation final. Rogan Barnwell topped the Rustlers with 14 and Keegan Barnes added nine. The Hawks led by two points after one quarter and then went up by nine at halftime.
• Drew Wyman was a one-man show with 37 points and nine rebounds to lead Great Falls into the consolation final with a 63-62 squeaker over Billings Senior. The Bison trailed by two points entering the final quarter. Levi Torgerson backed Wyman with 12 points. Morgan Harmon scored 15 points for the Broncs.
Western AA
• Tony Frohlich-Fair poured in 23 points to lead three players in double figures as Missoula Sentinel rolled to the consolation win 71-55 over Butte. Soren Syvrud scored 11 points and Alex Germer 10 for the Spartans, who led 16-6 after the first quarter and built the margin to 21 by halftime. Andrew Booth led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Ryan Burt had 10.
• Hayden Kolb was the game's high scorer with 18 points and Missoula Sentinel coasted into the consolation final by thumping crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky 50-30. The Spartans bolted to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and built the lead to 19 by halftime. Ben Maehl led the Eagles with 13 points.
• Kaven Noctor and Jake Olson scored 11 points apiece, and Tommy Mellott and Blake Drakos contributed 10 each as Butte continued its season with a 62-48 trouncing of Kalispell Glacier. The Bulldogs outscored the Wolfpack in every quarter. Drew Engellant led all scorers with 19 points for Glacier.
Southern B
• JT Baer finished a big day with 22 points and Corbin Small-Fisher helped with 15 as No. 3 Colstrip survived a fourth-quarter rally from No. 9 Columbus for a 54-53 win in the consolation final. The Colts, who made 20 of 22 free throws -- including 10-for-10 by Baer -- led 37-26 entering the final eight minutes. Colby Martinez led with 20 points and Trey Stampfel provided 16 for the Cougars, who were 4-17 a year ago.
• JT Baer led with 21 points and Colstrip cruised past Manhattan 69-47 to move into the consolation final. The defending divisional champion Colts scored only 18 first-half points and led by one at intermission but erupted for 23 points in a 23-6 third quarter and 28 more in the fourth. Corbin Small-Fisher scored 10 for Colstrip. Caden Holgate scored 14 points, Evan Douma added 11 and Finn Tesoro had 10 in the Tigers' final game.
• Columbus upset No. 1 Huntley Project 60-54 in overtime to advance to the consolation title game. Colby Martinez scored 24 points and senior Trey Stampfel added 11 for the Cougars (16-8). Noah Bouchard had 22 points and Tim Rose scored 16 for the Red Devils, who finished their season with a 19-4 record.
Southern C
• Bryce Grebe scored 17 points, Shayden Cooke added 16 and Melstone jumped to a big early lead en route to downing Bridger 49-31 in the consolation final. The Broncs led 17-6 after one quarter and upped the lead to 16 at halftime. Jake Kallevig led the Scouts with 14 points, and Baylor Pospisil had 12.
Girls Basketball
Eastern AA
• Addi Ekstrom poured in 26 points and Macy Mayer helped with eight to lead Bozeman to a tough 45-38 triumph over Billings Skyview and the third-place trophy. Both teams earned a trip to the state tournament, including Skyview's first since 2001. Cami Harris scored 12 points and Morning Grace Spotted Bear added nine for the Falcons.
• Brooke Berry scored 22 points and had five steals, and Billings Skyview rallied past Billings Senior 46-40 in overtime to extend its season and secure a trip to state. The Falcons were behind 25-12 at halftime and rallied from a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Broncs 8-2 in the extra session. Brenna Linse had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for Senior, which was plagued by 28 turnovers.
• Gabby Klein, Lucy Child and Macy Mayer each scored seven points and Bozeman pitched a shutout in overtime for a 28-24 win over Great Falls and a trip to the consolation final. Neither team scored more than eight points in a quarter. Ryen Palmer led all scorers with nine points for the Bison.
Western AA
• Bailee Sayler led the way with 16 points and Missoula Hellgate outlasted Kalispell Glacier 50-42 for the third-place trophy. The Knights took a five-point lead after one quarter and were up nine at halftime. Aubrie Rademacher led the Wolfpack in scoring for the third straight game, putting up 12 points.
• Bailee Sayler scored 16 points and Missoula Hellgate rallied big in the fourth quarter to dump three-time defending state champion Helena 42-36 and advance to the consolation final. The Knights fell behind 32-24 after three quarters before outscoring the Bengals 18-4 over the final eight minutes. Alex Covill backed Sayler with nine points and Koke Davis added eight. McKayla Kloker led Helena with 13 points, and Emily Feller added 11.
• Aubrie Rademacher led three players in double figures with 19 points to push Kalispell Glacier into the consolation final with a 57-52 triumph over Butte. Emma Anderson scored 12 points, Kenzie Williams had 10 and Kaylee Fritz chipped in with nine for the Wolfpack, who took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Tutty and Haley Herron scored 14 points each for the Bulldogs, who also received 11 from Makenna Carpenter.
Northern B
• L'Tia Lawrence scored a game-high 22 points and Harlem ran away from defending state champion Wolf Point in the third quarter for a 63-46 triumph to advance to the consolation final. Kailee Henry added 16 points and Taya Trottier had 11 for the Wildcats, who led by five at halftime but went on a 21-6 run in the third quarter. Mya Fourstar scored 18 points in her final high school game for Wolf Point.
• Keely Fossum scored 14 points, Anika Peters added 10 and Glasgow used a solid start to fend off Fairfield 45-40 and earn a shot at a consolation showdown with Harlem. The Scotties led by five points after one quarter and kept the Eagles at arm's length most of the way. Kenna Pitcher once again led Fairfield in scoring with 14 points, and Emma Woods had eight.
Southern B
• Lindsey Hein highlighted a balanced Forsyth offense with 14 points and the Dogies ran away from Roundup in the third quarter for a 51-31 win in the consolation game. Ten players scored for Forsyth, which led by three points at halftime but outscored the Panthers 16-5 over the next eight minutes and pulled away from there. Haley Vance helped with seven points for the Dogies. Blythe Sealey's 11 points topped Roundup.
• Lindsey Hein pumped in 20 points and Forsyth pulled away from Whitehall in the fourth quarter for a 47-40 victory and a berth in the consolation final. The Dogies trailed 33-32 entering the final eight minutes but outscored the Trojans 15-7 from there. Roxanne Keefer added nine points for Forsyth. Megan Johnson topped Whitehall with 14 points.
• Blythe Sealey scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Megan Eiselein chipped in with 11 points and Roundup advanced to the consolation final with a 47-40 toppling of Columbus. The Panthers used a strong third quarter to build a nine-point lead and held on down the stretch. Brenna Rouane led the Cougars with 13 points. Brooklyn Wyllie had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Southern C
• Layni Schieffer popped in 15 points to lead three players in double figures as Wibaux won a 66-64 shootout with Plenty Coups in the third-place game. Ceara Miske had 12 points, Shantel Bertelsen 11 and Annika Lunde nine for the Longhorns, who led by 12 points after one quarter and at halftime and saw the Warriors whittle the deficit to two entering the final eight minutes. Sylvie Stewart scored 18 points, Cecilia Stewart added 15 and Serena Flat Lip had 13 for Plenty Coups.
• Marni Schieffer led with 13 points and Wibaux advanced to the consolation final with its 56-37 rout of Bridger. The Longhorns led by six after one quarter and 14 at halftime. Laynie Schieffer, Abby Begger and Madison Bakken all had nine points for Wibaux. Emily Adkins led the Scouts with 13 points, followed by Sami Fusco at 10.
• Cecilia Stewart topped all scorers with 20 points, Serena Flat Lip added 18 and Lois Flat Flip backed them up with 12 to lead Plenty Coups into the consolation final with a 63-50 upending of Roberts. The Warriors regrouped from a one-point defict after the first quarter to outscore the Rockets 22-11 and take a 10-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Kimberly Bear scored 15 points, Emma DeVries had 13 and Hailey Croft 11 for Roberts.
20-Point Club
37: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
26: Addi Ekstrom, Bozeman
25: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
24: Colby Martinez, Columbus
22: L'Tia Lawrence, Harlem
22: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
22: Cecilia Stewart, Plenty Coups
22: JT Baer, Colstrip
21: JT Baer, Colstrip
20: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
20: Cecilia Stewart, Plenty Coups
20: Colby Martinez, Columbus
