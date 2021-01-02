Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class A
• Dalton Boehler led three players into double figures as the Laurel Locomotives handed first-year coach Tony Trudnowski his first victory in the team’s season opener, a 53-38 road win over Miles City. Boehler finished with 11 points and was followed by Colter Bales and Eli Weisenberger, who had 10 points each. Jayden Venable had a game-high 15 points for Miles City.
• Cole Truman and Jonathan Kirkley paced a balanced Dillon offense with 16 points apiece and the Beavers coasted to an 88-31 victory over Livingston. Eleven players scored for Dillon, which received nine points from Kale Konan and eight from Jace Fitzgerald. Wyatt Saile and Payton Kokot each scored eight points for Livingston.
• Ronan opened its season with a 66-52 home win over St. Ignatius. Elijah Tonasket tallied 27 points and Girma Detwiler added 16 to lead the Chiefs. Zoran LaFrombois scored 17 points for the Bulldogs.
• Brock Blatter had 15 points and Logan Hill added 11 to lead Billings Central to a 66-36 win over Sidney. Malachi Stewart added 11 points for the Rams.
• Brandon Finley poured in 26 points to account for more than half of Frenchtown's scoring in a 50-47 victory over Libby. Devin Shelton added 15 points for the Broncs, who led by eight after three quarters. Caden Williams had 12 points and TJ Andersen 10 for the Loggers.
Class B
• Bigfork buried Stillwater Christian 80-58 as Cormac Benn scored 15 points and Levi Taylor added 13 to lead five players in double figures. Isak Epperly and Walker Fisher had 12 points and Bryce Guillard 11 for Bigfork. Josh Verman, who had 29 points in a season-opening 62-56 win over Great Falls Home School on Friday, topped Stillwater Christian with 17 points. Blake Prewitt added 10.
• Tate Bowler's 21 points was one of the highlights as Manhattan opened with a 52-47 triumph at Townsend. Teammate Finn Tesoro contributed 15 points. Manhattan trailed 26-22 at intermission, but forged ahead 42-39 going into the fourth quarter. Bowler scored 10 points in the third frame, including a pair of 3-pointers. Townsend's Gavin Vandenacre finished with 15 points.
• Joe Visser pumped in 30 points and Trent McMaster had a hot hand with 25 as Jefferson opened with an 88-49 thumping of Choteau. Ten players scored for the Bulldogs. Tony Daley's 22 points paced Choteau, which also received 13 points from Henry Boeler.
• Huntley Project’s Noah Bouchard recorded a double-double in the Red Devils’ 58-43 win over Red Lodge. Bouchard scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way for Project, which also received 12 points from Jake Fox. Corby Mann had 15 points and Masted Burke 10 for Red Lodge. The game marked the return of Project coach Mark Branger, who is back on the Red Devils’ bench for a second stint after stepping down following the 2015-16 season. He previously coached the Red Devils for 15 seasons.
• A 28-point effort from Damon Gros Ventre helped Lodge Grass defeat Colstrip 66-42. Jadence Archita added 15 points and Malachai Little Nest 12 for the Indians, who led by 20 at the half. Wiley Bear scored 11 for Colstrip and Jaren Knowshisgun pitched in with 10 points.
• Missoula Loyola scored a 77-61 home win over Eureka in Travis Walker's debut as coach. Raef Konzen racked up 22 points and Will Burns added 20 for the Rams. Key to the outcome was Loyola's 44-21 run in the middle two quarters. T.J. Carr led the Lions with 16 points.
• Logan Leck led the way with 24 points and Trenton Emerson also had a big day with 20 as Shelby outlasted Class A Browning 62-50. Rhett Reynolds added 10 for the Coyotes. Cody Carlson was tops for Browning with 14 points, followed by Justice Johnson with 10.
• Kooper Oxarart led three players in double figures with 15 points and Malta raced past Glasgow 57-40. Connor Tuss had 12 points and Rex Williamson 11 for the Mustangs. Keigan Skolrud led the Scotties with 13 points, followed by Bergen Miller with nine.
Class C
• Four players for visiting Wibaux scored points in double digits as the Longhorns won a close one at Ekalaka, 56-55. Garrett Johnson led the victors with 16 points, followed by Colten Miske (11), Kreed Eskew (10) and Trey Knight (10) in the scoring column. Wibaux led 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Ekalaka received a game-high 21 points from Jared Pardee. Turner Tooke added 13 points. Johnson tallied eight of the Longhorns' 18 points during the final period.
• Chase Keating poured in 35 points and Reed Point-Rapelje got its season off to a strong start with a 58-34 romp over Fromberg. Chance Keating pitched in with 12 points for the Renegades, who led 15-0 after one quarter.
• Sawyer Shelmerdine scored 28 points and Seeley-Swan held off Alberton-Superior 62-58, surviving a 10-point fourth quarter run by the Mountain Cats. Carson Callison scored 23 for Alberton-Superior.
• Derrick Zimmerman led four players in double figures with 15 points as Winnett-Grass Range held off Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 61-49. Walker Doman and Brady Bantz each scored 13 points and Matthew Weller added 11.
• Baylor Pospisil scored 12 points to lead a balanced Bridger attack in 48-41 win over Harlowton-Ryegate. Gilespie Quin added nine for the Scouts. Ryan Fenley had 12 points and Colter Woldstad eight for the Engineers.
• Wes Braddock pumped in 27 points and Philippe Landwehr helped with 24 as Terry overwhelmed Jordan 84-44. Giammo Ferrarese added 14 points and Filippo Ferretti 13 for the Terriers, who raced to a 27-5 lead after one quarter. Dawson Murnion scored 17 points and Porter Kreider added 15 for the Mustangs.
• Joe Gauthier topped Park City with 22 points in a 57-48 win over Absarokee. The Huskies' Colton Young led all scorers with 26.
• Hayden Lockie scored 15 points and Caleb Gackle added 13 for Circle in a 61-44 loss to Fairview. The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 22-10 in the fourth quarter. No statistics were available for Fairview.
• John McDonald scored 11 points and Gardiner held off a fourth-quarter rally by White Sulphur Springs for a 30-28 win. Devon Novark's 12 points led all scorers for the Hornets.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• MacKenzie Tutty scored a game-high 21 points and Ashley Olsen chipped in with 13 as Butte overpowered Missoula Big Sky 70-36. Corbyn Sandau topped the Eagles with 13 points and Audrey Hale had eight.
Class A
• Grace Timm scored 14 points and 11 Laurel players scored as the Locomotives opened the season with a 66-33 win over Miles City. Emma Timm and Alyse Aby both added 8 points for the Locomotives, who led 35-18 by halftime. Lainey Smith led the Cowgirls with 10 points.
• Ainsley Shipman scored 20 points and Dillon held off Livingston 40-39 in the season opener for both teams. Taylor Young led the Rangers with 11 points.
• Frenchtown rolled to a 40-16 home win over Libby as Sadie Smith scored 18 points and Lauren Demmons added nine. Gabby Fantozzi scored seven points for the Loggers.
• Solei Elletson hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points, along with Mya Hansen, to lead Billings Central to a 72-37 win over Sidney. The Rams made 16 of 19 from the free-throw line, and also received 12 points from Isabelle Erickson. Sophie Peters led Sidney with 16 points.
• Tatum Running Crane led with 19 points, Mecca Bullchild added 13 and Arena Matt contributed 10 as Browning raced past Class B Shelby 67-34. The Coyotes were led by Cameron Blevins with 10 points.
Class B
• Lani Walker led with 13 points, Kelsey Esh provided 12 and Natalie Clevenger 10 as Missoula Loyola began defense of its 2020 co-championship by toppling Eureka 49-37 for its 29th consecutive victory. Katie Schmidt topped the Lions with 11 points. The teams were tied 16-16 at halftime and the Breakers, who finished 25-0 last season, led by six after three quarters. Loyola's pressure forced 34 turnovers.
• Rachel Van Blaricom scored a school-record 37 points and to fuel Jefferson to a 77-61 romp over Choteau. The old record was 32 shared by Karmen McEachern, Lynnsey Parsons and Aubrie Mc Master. Van Blaricom knocked down two 3-pointers and also shot 9 of 12 from the foul line. She scored 21 points in the first half. Teammate Dakota Edmiston added 12 points overall. Choteau received 18 points from Christine Funk, followed by Ada Bieler with 15 and Emma Gunderson with 12. Jefferson led 39-33 at halftime and 57-44 after three quarters.
• Canzas Hisbadhorse pumped in 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Colstrip opened its season in a big way with a 77-30 romp over Lodge Grass. Baily Egan and Maddie Big added 15 points apiece for the Fillies, and Malea Egan chipped in with 10.
• Payton West dropped in 17 points and Molly Hamilton added nine to propel Columbus past Three Forks 52-19. Jayden Woodland and Ashlyn Swenson had four points each for the Wolves. Columbus led 19-0 after one quarter.
• Four players scored in double figures, led by Brayli Reimer with 19, as Red Lodge defeated Huntley Project 72-62. Isabelle Sager added 16 points, Alice Fouts 13, and Liddia Fontaine 10 for the Rams, who outscored Project 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Macee Murphy hit four 3-pointers for Huntley Project and led all scorers with 28 points.
• Madyson Currie led with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kooper Page helped with 15 and Sydney Brander popped in 13 as St. Ignatius slipped past Class A Ronan 52-51. Jayleah Lunceford led the Maidens with 13 points, followed by Lareina Cordova with 11 and Ari Burke with 10.
• Kylie Hunter paced Malta with a game-high 14 points and Maddie Williamson added 10 for the M’ettes in a 55-38 win over Glasgow. Abrianna Nielsen led the Scotties with 13 and Tyann Graham added 10.
• J'Elle Garfield pumped in 20 points, Josie Kolstad added 11 and JayLee Azure and Hamyanie Campbell chipped in with 10 apiece as Wolf Point opened with a 66-43 win over Dodson. The Wolves led 48-18 at halftime. Kataya Kill Eagle scored 17 points and Melony Fetter added 14 for Dodson.
• Taya Trottier had the hot hand with 23 points and teammate Alaynee Hawley was right behind her with 22 as Harlem cruised past Cut Bank 79-58. Chloe Messerly chipped in with 12 for the Wildcats.
Class C
• Shyan Krass scored a game-high 19 points and Brooke Reed added 15 to lead Turner over Hays-Lodgepole 58-43. Ella Messerly of Hays-Lodgepole tied Krass with 19 points.
• Ekalaka ran past Wibaux 58-31 on the strength of a game-high 17 points from Heidi LaBree and 12 more from Ella Owen. Kenzie Tooke added nine points and Tyra O’Connor eight for the Bulldogs. Wibaux was led by Abby Begger’s 10 points.
• Sariah Maughan and Bethany Hoag each scored 14 points and Seeley-Swan had four players in double figures in a 58-39 triumph over Alberton-Superior. Emily Maughan and Klaire Kovatch each scored 12 points for the Blackhawks. Darby Haskins scored 12 points and Payton Milender added 11 for the Mountain Cats.
• Madeline Heggem led with 15 points, Isabelle Heggem had 14 and Trinity Edwards helped with 11 as defending state co-champion Roy-Winifred had no trouble with Denton-Geyser-Stanford 59-21.
• Kia Wasson paced the way for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in a 45-32 win over Plentywood. Kaitlyn McColly added 10 points for S-W-H.
• Karli Lane had 17 points and Mesa Butler 11 to pace Harlowton to a 43-34 win over Bridger. Harlowton took a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and that proved to be the difference in the game. Bridger’s Emily Adkins led all scorers with 20 points.
• Erica Ramsey topped Valier with 17 points and Hannah Moore contributed 14 as Valier rallied past Geraldine-Highwood 49-47. Hannah St. Goddard added eight for the Panthers. Ellie Aron led the Rivals with 16 points, Jonna McCullough helped with 10 and Emma Bye added eight.
• Philipsburg steamrolled Valley Christian 67-21. Asha Comings scored 15 points and Amelia Hill and Reece Pitcher each added 14 for the Prospectors. Trinity Henry and Taylor Vance each had five points for the Eagles.
• Lily Herzog paced Reed Point-Rapelje with 18 points and Justice Bilharz helped with nine in the Renegades' 45-20 win over Fromberg.
• Alexis Moline was tops with 15 points and Jalyn Curtiss added 10 to carry Circle past Fairview 55-24. Nine players scored for the Wildcats, who also got nine points from Sierra Nagle.
• Macy Hill scored 10 points, and Taylor Hurd and Grace King added eight for St. Regis in a 36-33 win over Darby. Amber Anderson led all scorers with 12 points for the Tigers.
• Tandy Planichek scored 16 points to lead Absarokee in a 49-37 loss to Park City. No statistics were available for the Panthers.
• Makena Hauge led Culbertson with 11 points in a 43-30 defeat to Froid-Lake. No statistics were available for the Redhawks.
20-Point Club
37: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
35: Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje
30: Joe Visser, Jefferson
29: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
28: Sawyer Shelmerdine, Seeley-Swan
28: Macee Murphy, Huntley Project
28: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
27: Elijah Tonasket, Ronan
27: Wes Braddock, Terry
26: Colton Young, Absarokee
26: Brandon Finley, Frenchtown
25: Trent McMaster, Jefferson
24: Logan Leck, Shelby
24: Phlippe Landwehr, Terry
23: Carson Callison, Alberton-Superior
23: Taya Trottier, Harlem
22: Raef Konzon, Missoula Loyola
22: Joe Gauthier, Park City
22: Alaynee Hawley, Harlem
21: Jared Pardee, Ekalaka
21: Tate Bowler, Manhattan
20: Ainsley Shipman, Dillon
20: Emily Adkins, Bridger
20: Will Burns, Missoula Loyola
20: Trenton Emerson, Shelby
