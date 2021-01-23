Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Jackson Basye hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in Bozeman’s 79-76 victory over Great Falls. Bryson Zanto had 15 points and Ty Huse added 13 for the Hawks, who buried 13 3-pointers. Drew Wyman had a game-high 28 for Great Falls. Levi Torgerson drilled five 3s and finished with 23 points for the Bison.
Class A
• Jonathan Kirkley led with 14 points, Jace Fitzgerald added 12 and Connor Curnow had 11 to lift top-ranked Dillon to a 76-43 pasting of Corvallis. The Beavers, who jumped to a 22-0 first-quarter lead, received nine points each from Cole Truman and Callahan Hoffman. Donovan Potter scored eight points and Luke Wolsky seven for the Blue Devils.
• Dougie Peoples had the hot hand with 31 points and Kyle Holter chipped in with 10 to lead Butte Central past Stevensville 70-32. The Maroons, who had 11 players score, led by 20 points at halftime and raced away with a 27-9 third quarter. Gus Turner led the Yellowjackets with 15 points.
• Ronan earned a 47-41 home win over Libby as Elijah Tonasket scored 17 points and Girma Detwiler added 15 for the Chiefs. Ryder Davis paced the Loggers with 10 points.
• Parker Buckley and Taven Coon pumped in 18 points apiece as Glendive overpowered Class B Glasgow 72-48. The Red Devils broke away from a five-point lead after one quarter to lead by 19 at halftime and 37 after three quarters. Brodie Eckert added 11 for Glendive and Michael Murphy had nine.
Class B
• Trey Allen poured in 24 points, Corby Mann added 16 and Jay Jetmore 11 to propel Red Lodge past Lame Deer 66-57. The Rams led by 10 after one quarter and built the margin to 16 through three quarters before the Morning Stars made a late push. Kayden Littlesun scored 25 points and Journey Emerson added 15 for Lame Deer.
• Rhett Reynolds was the go-to guy this time for No. 2 Shelby with 29 points in a 71-48 trouncing of Rocky Boy. Logan Leep, who led the Coyotes on Friday night, did his part with 16. Shelby led by six at halftime but used a 25-8 third-quarter surge to put it away. Joe Demontiney led the Stars with 15 points and Teague Stamp added 13.
• Gavin Vandenacre had a game-high 19 points in leading visiting Townsend over Choteau 71-25. Devon Zeadow chipped in 13 points for Townsend. Choteau was led by Henry Bieler’s six.
• Kellen McClure scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds as St. Ignatius rolled to a 69-25 home win over Troy. John Komotios added 11 points, and Ross McPherson and Jadence Peone chipped in nine each. Troy got six points apiece from Paxton Fisher, Tyler Munts and Michael Foote.
• Caleb Cole finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals as Colstrip won at Shepherd 56-46. The winning Colts also benefited from the 13 points of Tyce Casterline and 10 from Logan Vocu. The Mustangs led early and the game was tied at 22-all by halftime. The Colts outscored Shepherd 34-24 in the second half. Colton Zubach scored 17 points for the Mustangs. Jaxen DeHaven added 12.
• Brady Bokma knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 19 points as Conrad won at home over Cut Bank 77-52. Bokma had plenty of company in double-digit scoring, with teammates Kade Harwood scoring 16, Caden Huntsinger 13 and Ethan Wittmier 11. Conrad led 37-25 at halftime, then scored 21 third-quarter points to lead by 20 (58-38). Quinn Ridesatthedoor led Cut Bank with 13 points. Robert Reagan added 11.
• Missoula Loyola outscored Arlee 39-20 in the second half to turn a 31-29 halftime lead into a 70-49 victory. Will Burns scored 27 points for the Rams, and Raef Konzen added 12. Trey Malatare led the Warriors with 14 points, and Levi Fullerton scored 10 points.
Class C
• Bridger Vogl paced a balanced Belt offense with nine points as the fifth-ranked Huskies rose up and nipped Class B No. 7 Fairfield. Aidan McDaniel and Garrett Metrione added eight points apiece for Belt in a nip-and-tuck game that was tied after three quarters. Kaelob Flores scored nine points and Daniel Faith and Conor Murray eight apiece.
• Caleb Ball led five players in double figures with 19 points and St. Regis won a fast-paced 85-62 affair over Charlo. Adam Ball added 18, Tanner Day 17, John Pruitt 16 and Andrew Sanford 13 for the Tigers, who led 25-9 after the first quarter. Keaton Piedalue topped all scorers with 24 points for the Vikings, who also received 13 from Steson Reum and 11 from Roper Edwards.
• Riley Reimer led three players in double figures with 18 points to propel No. 8 Valley Christian past Drummond 60-45. Brennan Cox added 15 points and Eyan Becker 10 for the unbeaten Eagles.
• Melstone broke away from a fourth-quarter tie to topple winless Ekalaka 55-42 behind 30 points from Bryce Grebe and 22 from Tyler Kombol. The Broncs outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
• Colt Miller and Mason Dethman scored 17 points apiece, and Bode Miller added 14 as No. 6 Froid-Lake cruised past Brockton 68-29. The Red Hawks led by nine after one quarter and then went on a 30-11 rampage in the next eight minutes. Malcolm Yellow Hammer led Brockton with 12 points.
• Erik Field paced Westby-Grenora with 20 points and Keegan Nelson produced 12 as the Thunder tripped Savage 42-31. Mon-Dak led by one point at halftime but expanded it to eight entering the final eight minutes. Sloan McPherson scored 16 points and Logan Nelson 10 for the Warriors.
• Aaron Waddle led four players in double figures with 18 points and Alberton-Superior downed Noxon 70-42 after jumping to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. Danner Haskins scored 17 points, Carson Callison 16 and Bryan Mask 13 for Clark Fork. Nate Cano's 15 points paced Noxon.
• Michael Romney scored 31 points, including a school-record 17 free throws made, as Lone Peak triumphed 54-46 at Sheridan. Lone Peak's previous school record for made free throws in a game was 15 by Trevor House. Lone Peak got off to a hot start and led 38-16 at halftime. Sheridan's top scorer was Cade Cathey with 14 points.
• Manhattan Christian got 24 points and six rebounds from Seth Amunrud on the way to a 45-32 victory over Class B Three Forks. Caiden Hill added 11 points for the Eagles, who shot just 29% from the floor. Owen Long’s 17 points and eight rebounds led the way for Three Forks. The Wolves made only 26% of their shots.
• Ian Swanson scored 16 points and Ennis received scoring contributions from 10 players in a 66-26 romp over Lima. Jarrett Jenkins and Brand Ostler scored nine apiece for the Mustangs, who bolted to a 28-5 first-quarter lead. Walker Nguyen scored 12 for the Bears.
• Tucker Johnstone hit for 18 points and Jake Gauthier produced 12 as Park City coasted past Roberts 48-9. Joe Allen scored eight of the Rockets' nine points.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Taylee Chirrick scored 20 points and No. 3 Billings West ran away from Billings Senior in the second half for a 59-32 Eastern AA win. Senior led 25-20 after three consecutive 3-pointers by Kennedy Venner, but West (5-0) closed the second half on a 5-0 run to tie the score 25-25 by halftime. Later, a basket by Chirrick began a 13-1 run for the Golden Bears in the third quarter. Allie Cummings scored 13 points and Venner had 11 for the Broncs (2-3), who didn’t hit a field goal in the fourth quarter. Kourtney Grossman added nine points and Sydney Pierce had eight for West.
• Lauren Lindseth's 19-point night paced Great Falls CMR in a 71-44 romp over Bozeman Gallatin. The Rustlers bolted to a 10-point lead after one quarter and put the game on ice with a 24-3 third quarter. Chloe Pace and Kendal Stoll added nine apiece for CMR. Makinlee Naffziger scored 14 and Aspen Evenson 11 for the Raptors.
Class A
• In a battle of unbeatens, No. 4 Columbia Falls used a big first half to hand No. 5 Hamilton its first loss 48-37. Maddie Robison scored 16 points and LaKia Hill added 10 for Columbia Falls (8-0), which led 29-20 at the half and 37-29 after three quarters. Maggie Ringer paced Hamilton (5-1) with 15 points, and Layne Kearns added 10.
• Sofee Thatcher led the way with 17 points and Brooke Badovinac provided 11 as Butte Central coasted past Stevensville 56-30. Delaney Hasquet added nine for the Maroons. Maliyah LeCoure's 14 points led the Yellowjackets.
• Gracie Smyley took scoring honors with 15 points and Jadi Walburn backed her with 14 in Whitefish's 55-21 toppling of Polson. The Bulldogs led 30-6 at halftime. Jazlyn Dalbey's five points led the Pirates.
Class B
• Jada Clarkson had another big day with 34 points — 12 in the fourth quarter — and Brynna Wolfe tossed in 17 as Whitehall pulled away late to surprise No. 3 Anaconda 64-54. The Trojans trailed by seven points after the first quarter but held the Copperheads to four points in the second quarter to take a 33-25 lead. Whitehall outscored Anaconda 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 13 points, and Megan Reich and Makena Patrick chipped in with 12 apiece for the Copperheads, who suffered their first loss.
• Daley Aune scored 10 points, Tyann Graham had nine and Glasgow fended off Class A Glendive 38-24. The Scotties trailed 5-2 after one quarter but went on a 15-4 binge over the next eight minutes. Madison Wahl led the Red Devils with eight points.
• Kylie Kovatch paved the way with 18 points to lead Florence-Carlton past Deer Lodge 65-32. The Falcons led 18-5 after one quarter and built it steadily from there. Taryn Lamb scored 12 points and Makenzi Meagher nine for the Wardens.
• Dakota Edmiston pumped in 24 points and Rachel Van Blaricom did her share with 13 to power Jefferson past Manhattan 54-42. The Panthers trailed by a point after one quarter but regrouped for an eight-point halftime lead. Olleca Severson scored 12 points and her sister Madeline Severson added nine for the Tigers.
• Addie Casterline and Baily Egan’s 16- and 15-point contributions led No. 2 Colstrip over Shepherd 57-17. Shepherd’s balanced offensive attack was led by Bailey Hofmann’s four points.
• Anika Ploeger and Emily Shumaker each drained 16 points as Baker crossed the border to defeat Beach, North Dakota, 60-53. Peyton Janeway added 12 points and Mya Hadley 10 for the Spartans.
• Choteau downed Townsend 49-37 as Christine Funk scored a game-high 21 points. Mel Woodward and Charlotte Watson led Townsend with 10 and nine points.
• Jori Clary and Maddison Underdal each scored 18 points to power Shelby past Rocky Boy 53-33. Vivi McDermott added 13 for the Coyotes, who trailed by two points after one quarter and led by two at halftime but blew it open in a 24-5 third quarter. Kirsten LaMere scored 12 points to lead the Stars.
• Aliyah Carr led the way with 13 points and Cut Bank outlasted Conrad 42-30 with a big fourth quarter. The teams were tied 26-all entering the final eight minutes before the Wolves went on a 16-4 binge. Riley Larson's 12 points led the Cowgirls.
• Montana State commit Lindsey Hein scored 23 points for Forsyth but No. 9 Roundup stole away with a 50-44 win with an 18-4 fourth quarter. The Dogies led 40-32 entering the final eight minutes. No statistics for Roundup were available.
• No. 4 Missoula Loyola downed Arlee 65-25 as Gio Horner led a balanced Breakers (7-1) attack with 10 points and Laney Denning added nine. Xaria Jackson had six points for the Scarlets.
Class C
• Mya Goltz led the way with 17 points and Emily Adkins provided 11 to lead Bridger over Absarokee 45-27. The Scouts led by 10 points at halftime.
• Kenzie Pitts shared scoring honors with 17 points to fuel the Roberts Rockets past Park City 46-39 on the strength of a 13-3 fourth quarter. The Panthers led 36-33 entering the final eight minutes. Abby Hoffman also had 17 points for Park City.
• Karli Lane scored 14 points and Harlowton-Ryegate put 10 players in the scoring column in a 41-32 win over Broadview-Lavina. The Engineers led 34-16 after three quarters before the Pirates doubled their scoring output over the next eight minutes. Hailey Fiske led all scorers with 15 points for Broadview-Lavina.
• Brynn Folvag had the hot hand with 22 points and Elizabeth Field notched 13 as Westby-Grenora started strong and cruised past Savage 54-23. The Thunder led 10-3 after one quarter and 25-5 at halftime. Brooke Reuter's seven points led the Warriors.
• Ashtyn Curtiss led three players in double figures with 18 points to help Plentywood run away from Bainville 55-25. Liv Wangerin scored 12 points and Emma Brensdal added 10 for the Wildcats, who led 17-2 after the first quarter. Lakyn Rabbe scored nine and Kendra Romo eight for the Bulldogs.
• Mara Salvehold topped all scorers with 15 points and Froid-Lake had no trouble dispatching Brockton 50-11. Dasani Nesbit added nine points for the Redhawks. Kyra Stormy led Brockton with seven points.
• Draya Wacker paced No. 2 Melstone with 17 points and the Broncs pulled away from a one-point lead in the fourth quarter to down Eklalaka 43-34. Heidi LaBree scored 10 points and Kenzie Tooke eight for the Bulldogs.
• No. 10-ranked and undefeated Manhattan Christian used big games from Kiersten Van Kirk and Eliana Kuperus in winning at home 44-25 over Class B Three Forks. The Eagles received 13 points and seven rebounds from Van Kirk, and Kuperus finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. The Eagles charged ahead of the Wolves 13-4 in the first quarter and 26-11 by halftime. It was a cold-shooting affair, with Manhattan Christian shooting 26% and Three Forks 19%. Brianna Warren scored nine points for the Wolves. Jayden Woodland had five steals.
• Abby Clark paced four players in double figures with 14 points and top-ranked Fort Benton had no trouble with Chinook. Emerson Giese scored 12, Aspen Giese 11 and Ashlee Wang 10 for the Longhorns, who led 23-6 after one quarter and blanked the Sugarbeeters over the next eight minutes to lead 40-6 at intermission. Jade Cecrle led Chinook with five points.
• Only four Power players scored, but Kinsey May and Jersey Somerfeld each had 17 points and Sierra Sievers added 12 as the Pirates built a nine-point first-quarter lead and went on to surprise No. 5 Valier 54-43. Power, which led 40-36 entering the final eight minutes, got its other eight points from Amara Bodkins. Loni Orcutt scored 12 and Hannah St. Goddard nine to lead the Panthers.
20-Point Club
34: Jada Clarkson, Whitehall
31: Michael Romney, Lone Peak
31: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
30: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
29: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
28: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
27: Will Burns, Missoula Loyola
24: Trey Allen, Red Lodge
24: Kayden Littlesun, Lame Deer
24: Keaton Piedalue, Charlo
24: Dakota Edmiston, Jefferson
24: Seth Amunrud. Manhattan Christian
23: Colton Young, Absarokee
23: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls
23: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
22: Brynn Folvag, Westby-Grenora
22: Tyler Kombol, Melstone
21: Christine Funk, Choteau
21: Caleb Cole, Colstrip
20: Taylee Chirrick, Billings West
20: Erik Field, Westby-Grenora
20: Jackson Basye, Bozeman
