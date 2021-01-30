Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Jacksen Burckley scored 13 points, and Junior Bergen and Liam Romei added 12 apiece as Billings Senior broke it open in the second quarter en route to a 55-43 triumph over Bozeman Gallatin. The Broncs trailed by a point after the first eight minutes but outscored the Raptors 24-6 in the second quarter. Garrett Dahlke scored 18 and Tyler Nansel nine for Gallatin.
• Camron Ketchum scored a game-high 21 points, but No. 4-ranked Billings Skyview also received a double-double from Ky Kouba (11 points, 12 rebounds) in the Falcons' 77-43 win at home against Great Falls CMR. Levi Johnson added 16 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Ketchum nailed five 3-pointers for the Falcons, who had 14 overall on 50% shooting. Skyview was in command 42-13 by halftime. CMR's Trey Wasson ended up with 18 points.
• Weston Price pumped in 20 points and Kalispell Glacier needed almost all of them to fend off Helena Capital 47-44. Keifer Spohnhauer provided eight points for the Wolfpack, who broke from a tie after one quarter to lead by six at halftime. Tyler Tenney scored 15 points, and Hayden Opitz and Malachi Syvrud 10 apiece for Capital.
Class A
• Jace Fitzgerald was high scorer with 15 points and Cole Truman was right with him at 14 in leading top-ranked Dillon over No. 4 Frenchtown 57-48 in a showdown of Southwestern A heavyweights. The Beavers led by five at halftime and expanded the margin to 13 after three quarters. Devin Shelton scored 18 points and Wyatt Hayes 12 for the Broncs.
• Dougie Peoples led four players in double figures and Butte Central pulled away from Hamilton in overtime for a 60-54 win. Bryson Sestrich added 12, Bryan Holland 11 and Kyle Holter 10 for the Maroons. Boston Drake had 15 points and Tyler Burrows, Eli Taylor and Liam O'Connell 10 apiece for the Broncs.
• Miles City built an 11-point halftime lead and hung on to beat No. 2 Laurel 51-47 behind 14 points from Dalton Polesky. Logan Muri and Jayden Venable added 12 points each for the Cowboys (4-4), who have won four of five after starting the season with three consecutive losses. One of those setbacks was to Laurel 53-38. Laurel (8-2) dropped its first game to a Montana team, and saw a six-game winning streak end. The Locomotives’ other loss is to Sheridan, Wyoming.
Class B
• Wade Rykal and Joe Visser each had 14 points and Jefferson raced past Choteau 80-50 with a high-scoring second half. Trent McMaster added 12 points and Jake Genger 10 for the Panthers, who scored 46 points after building a 10-point halftime lead. Tony Daley scored 15 points, and Tommy James and Jacob Brewster provided 10 apiece for Choteau.
• Dante Micheli scored 18 points, Nathan Schraeder added 17 and Thompson Falls rode a big third quarter to a 60-50 triumph over Anaconda. The Blue Hawks, who received 11 points from Kade Pardee, fell behind by one at halftime before their 17-6 third quarter.
• Ross McPherson scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked the potential game-tying shot as St. Ignatius rallied for a 70-67 win over Eureka. Zoran LaFrombois added 24 points, six assists, six steals and hit a 3/4-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter, during which St. Ignatius outscored Eureka 25-17 after trailing by six at the half. John Komotios tacked on 14 points and six assists for St. Ignatius. TJ Carr paced Eureka with 19 points. Gavin Bates settled for 16 when his 3-point attempt was blocked at the buzzer.
• Tristin Matzik pumped in 18 points to fuel Big Timber's 47-42 conquest of Columbus. The Herders trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Cougars 18-12. Colby Martinez scored 18 points and Kaeden Daniels 10 for Columbus.
• Colton Zubach's 24 points helped fuel Shepherd's 63-44 victory over visiting Joliet. Zubach shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 from the foul line. Teammate Jaxen DeHaven provided 12 points and four rebounds for the Mustangs, and Malachi Warneke finished with 11 points. After a tight first quarter, Shepherd outscored Joliet 40-16 in the middle periods. Kelly Lind had 11 points for Joliet.
Class C
• Cooper Frank led the way with 19 points, Baylor Pospisil added 14 and Quin Gillespie provided 12 to help No. 8 Bridger hold off a late rally by Harlowton-Ryegate for a 59-55 win. The Scouts led by 14 points entering the final quarter after outscoring the Engineers 21-9 in the first eight minutes after halftime. Colter Woldstad scored 16 points and Ryan Fenley added 15 for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Plenty Coups got 19 points from Toko Stops and 18 more from Irvin Crow on the way to a 72-59 victory over Broadview-Lavina. Crow drilled four 3-pointers in the second quarter. Cyrus Canfield finished with 14 points and Sean Longroach added 12. William Sanguins’ 18 points led the way for Broadview-Lavina. Kade Erickson scored 15 points.
• Tucker Johnstone pumped in 21 points, Ben Kessler pitched in with 12 and Jake Gauthier 11 to lead Park City over Absarokee. The Panthers led by 10 after one quarter and 17 at halftime. High-scoring Colton Young paced the Huskies with 25 points.
• Knute Hereim had the hot hand with 25 points as White Sulphur Springs fended off Drummond 46-38. The Hornets led by four points at halftime and expanded the margin to 10 after three quarters. Colt Parsons led the Trojans with 11 points.
• Blake Harmon scored 21 points and brother Kyle Harmon backed him with 14 as Chester-Joplin-Inverness held off a late Turner surge for a 58-46 win. Bryce Kammerzell added 12 points for the Hawks, who had an 18-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Shane Kimmel kept up his hot hand with 21 points and Austin Welsh nailed 16 for the Tornadoes.
• Roper Edwards was high scorer with 18 points and Phil Marquez backed him with 17 in Charlo's 61-52 subduing of Noxon. The Vikings, who also received 10 points from Steson Reum, trailed by a point at halftime but outscored the Red Devils 24-16 in the third quarter. Brody Hill and Jeriko Smith-Roach each scored 16 points for Noxon.
• Bryce Grebe led with 20 points, Tyler Kombol had 11 and Gus Adams nine for Melstone in a 48-35 toppling of Wibaux.
• Loden Idler was tops with 12 points, Jesse Lee added 11 and Beau Simonson had 10 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale held off Plentywood 53-50. The two teams were tied after three quarters. Reese Wirtz scored 24 points to lead all scorers for the Wildcats.
• Turner Tooke and Jared Pardee scored 13 points each as Ekalaka won 52-28 at home over Jordan. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 34-11 lead by intermission, then held the Mustangs scoreless in the third quarter to hold a 43-11 advantage. Ten Ekalaka players tallied points. Jordan's Dalton Bliss wound up with seven points.
• Josh Kearns scored 17 points and Sunburst built an early lead before hanging on to outlast Cascade 54-52. Grady Kerfoot scored 13 and Jaden Koon 11 for the Refiners, who used a 20-9 second quarter to lead by nine at halftime. Justin Smith led four Cascade players in double figures with 14. Reese Mortag had 11 and Gabe Waters and Tim Achte had 10 apiece.
• Riley Reimer led No. 6 Valley Christian's balanced attack with 15 points and the Eagles toppled Seeley-Swan 58-42 after building a nine-point first-quarter lead. Eyan Becker and Billy Boone scored 14 points, and Brennan Cox added 13 for Valley Christian. Jason James led all scorers with 20 points, and Sawyer Shelmerdine had 10 for the Blackhawks.
• Walker Doman and Derrik Zimmerman accounted for 38 points in leading Winnett-Grass Range to a home win over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 68-43. Doman's 20 led the way, but Zimmerman added 18 and Brady Bantz contributed 13 to the winning cause. WGR shot 16 of 17 from the foul line. WGR was up 36-25 at halftime, then put the game away with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. R.J. Granot and Rowdy Smith scored 10 points each for Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Four players scored in double figures as No. 3 Billings West rolled past Great Falls 67-32. Kaitlin Grossman had 14 points to lead the way for the Golden Bears, who outscored the Bison 34-13 in the second half. Kourtney Grossman added 13 points, Taylee Chirrick had 12 and Layla Baumann finished with 10. Ali Harris scored 13 points to lead Great Falls.
• Dani Bartsch scored 16 points, Mara McGinley added 14 and Paige Bartsch had 13 as second-ranked Helena Capital pitched a third-quarter shutout en route to a 48-40 victory over Kalispell Glacier. The Bruins fell behind by two points at halftime before embarking on a 14-0 surge in the third quarter. Emma Anderson scored 14 points for the Wolfpack.
• Kylie Lantz led a balanced offense with 12 points and Helena fended off Kalispell Flathead 46-41. Molly Winters and Akilah Kubi scored 10 points apiece for the Bravettes.
• Billings Skyview raced to an 18-2 first-quarter lead and went on to beat Great Falls CMR 56-33. Brooke Berry scored 22 points and Breanna Williams added 15 for the Falcons, who won their fourth straight. Alex Madsen led the Rustlers with nine points.
• Billings Senior used a 27-point second quarter to run away from Bozeman Gallatin, 71-35. Allie Cummings hit five of the Broncs’ nine 3-pointers for 19 points, and Brenna Linse added 14 points and Lily Johnson had 12. Senior led 14-9 after the first quarter but built that to 41-16 by halftime to end a three-game losing streak. Makinlee Nafzinger scored 17 points to lead Gallatin.
• Challis Westwater scored 14 points and Missoula Sentinel raced to a 20-2 lead en route to whipping Butte 65-38. Olivia Huntsinger and Brooke Stayner added 13 points each for the Spartans. Brooke McGrath led all scorers with 15 points for the Bulldogs.
Class A
• Grace Timm led Laurel with 12 points in the Locomotives’ 55-20 win over Miles City. Morgan Maack and Alyse Aby added eight points and nine players overall scored points for Laurel. Lainey Smith and Keagan LaPlante had six points each for Miles City.
• Ainsley Shipman and Lauryn Peterson each scored 14 points and Dillon pulled away gradually in the third quarter for a 49-40 victory over Frenchtown. The Beavers led by five at halftime and 12 after three quarters. Sadie Smith scored 12 points and Lauren Demmons 10 for the Broncs.
• Tatum Running Crane led the way with 20 points and Mecca Bullchild added 11 as Browning raced past Libby 62-16. Riley Boltz scored seven to lead the Loggers.
• Top-ranked Billings Central completed a weekend sweep of its closest pursuers with a 48-43 win over No. 3 Havre. Mya Hansen scored 19 points and Solei Elletson added 11 points for the Rams (10-0), who also defeated No. 2 Hardin on Friday. Molly Molvig led the Rams with seven rebounds and Isabelle Erickson grabbed six. Kylie Walker scored 14 points and Yelena Miller added 13 for the Blue Pones (8-2), whose two losses have been to Billings Central and Hardin by a combined eight points.
• No. 2 Hardin stormed back from a 21-3 first-quarter deficit and beat Class B Lodge Grass 70-32. Hardin’s Aiyana Big Man scored a game-high 22 points, Kamber Good Luck had 17 and Alyssa Pretty Weasel added 14. Jordan Jefferson led Lodge Grass with 15 points.
Class B
• Cheyenne Pablo paced a balanced Arlee offense with 10 points and the Scarlets slipped past Deer Lodge 49-42. Arlee, which also received eight points from Leiloni Butler, trailed by six at halftime and rallied to take a two-point lead entering the final eight minutes. Taryn Lamb scored 18 points to lead all scorers for the Wardens.
• Emma Berreth poured in 21 points and Bigfork used a big third quarter to surprise No. 3 Missoula Loyola 54-37. Callie Martinz added nine for the Valkyries, who broke away from a two-point halftime lead to make the margin 15 after three quarters. Lani Walker's 12 points paced the Breakers, who suffered their second defeat.
• Jody Detlaff had a big day with 23 points, Megan Baxter added 15 and Ellie Baxter did her share with 13 as Thompson Falls handed No. 5 Anaconda a 68-52 defeat. Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 12 points, and Megan Reich and Kora Kelly provided 11 apiece for the Copperheads.
• Skyler Wright scored 14 points and Merrin Schwend added 10 to help Joliet squeeze past Shepherd 43-42 in a game that saw 16 lead changes and five ties. Aubrey Allison hit four 3-pointers and Ashley Carroll had three from beyond the arc as Shepherd scored half its points on 3s. Allison finished with 20 points and Carroll nine.
• Bailey Finn had the hot hand with 24 points and top-ranked Big Timber pushed through another slow start to throttle Columbus 57-28. Hailee Brandon and Emily Cooley each had 10 points for the Herders, who led by a point after one quarter and seven at halftime but blew it open with a 20-3 fourth quarter. Payton West led the Cougars with 16 points.
• Katie Schmidt pumped in 15 points, Kyla Bohne added 13 and Rhianna Hawkins added 10 as No. 8 Eureka fended off a stiff challenge from St. Ignatius 55-49. The Lions (8-2), who remained perfect against Class B competition, broke from a 10-10 first-quarter tie to win the second period by seven. Eureka's lead slipped to one after three quarter before the Lions pulled away. Sydney Brander led Mission with 19 points.
• No. 6 Malta put four players in double figures in routing Rocky Boy 79-29. Allison Kunze led with 17, Kylee Nelson had 16, Addy Anderson 13 and Kylie Hunter 11 for the M-Ettes. Kirsten LaMere led Rocky Boy with seven.
• Blythe Sealey's 14 points led the way and No. 9 Roundup kept Red Lodge at bay for a 49-31 victory. Tia Stahl added 11 and Meghan Eiselein nine for the Panthers. Brayli Reimer scored 10 to lead Red Lodge.
• Brynna Wolfe led three players in double figures with 13 points and Whitehall cruised past Three Forks 55-39. Jada Clarkson scored 11 and Kendra Klapan 10 for the Trojans. Jayden Woodland's 16 points paced all scorers for the Wolves.
Class C
• Isabella Pereira paved the way with 17 points, Cassie Green provided 15 and Lanie Crabb 14 to power Alberton-Superior over St. Regis 56-43. The Mountain Cats led by 23 points after three quarters only to see the Tigers climb within 11 several times in the final eight minutes. Macy Hill scored 17 points for St. Regis, which also received nine points apiece from eighth-grader Averie Burnham and Tayler Hurd.
• Augusta got 24 points from Olivia Isakson and 20 more from Payton Levine in a 74-34 rout of Sunburst. Led by Isakson and Levine, who both surpassed 20 points for the second consecutive night, the Elks outscored Sunburst 28-7 in the second quarter. Teammate Rylee Schalz finished the game with 15 points. Claire Bucklin led Sunburst with 12 points, all in the first half.
• Kia Wasson was high scorer with 18 points and Kaitlyn McColly backed her with 15 as No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale stayed red hot with a 53-33 trouncing of Plentywood. Jaycee Erickson added 10 for the Mavericks, who jumped to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. Liv Wangerin's 15 points led Plentywood.
• Caybree Ludvigson pumped in 20 points and Madison Wilson helped with 12 to propel Cascade past Heart Butte 58-41. The Badgers only led by two points at halftime but outscored the Warriors by nine over the next eight minutes. Sugar Spoonhunter and Lion Spoonhunter scored nine apiece for Heart Butte.
• Emily Sundheim and Megan Asbeck each scored 16 points and Fairview coasted past Brockton 59-13 in a battle of Warriors. Emily Johnson added nine for Fairview, which led by 11 after one quarter and 33 at halftime.
• Draya Wacker had a below-average day with 13 points but she still led the way for No. 3 Melstone in a 53-24 win over Wibaux. The Broncs jumped to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and led by 23 at halftime. Koye Rindal and Kayla Kombol scored 12 and Kelsey Thurston 10 for Melstone. Annika Lunde and Shantel Bertelsen scored nine apiece for the Longhorns.
• Brooklyn Ragland was the game's only double-figure scorer with 12 points and Custer-Hysham overcame Plevna 35-20. The Rebels led by 16 at halftime. Charlee Yochum added eight for Custer-Hysham. Chloe Tudor's seven points paced Plevna.
• Cambry Conradsen scored 16 points, sister Teah Conradsen added 15 and Savage dug itself out of an early hole in defeating Bainville 54-38. The Warriors trailed 10-5 after one quarter but outscored the Bulldogs by 14 over the next eight minutes to take control. Brooke Reuter had 12 points for Savage.
• Three players scored in double figures as Ekalaka handled Jordan 52-43. Kori Kittelman led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 points. Heidi LaBree and Ella Owen both had 11 points for Ekalaka, which built a 40-21 lead after three quarters. Jordan was led by Brenna Murnion’s 11 points.
• Reece Pitcher (22 points), Asha Comings (21) and Rachel Ward (20) were a potent one-two-three punch as Philipsburg routed Darby 80-30. Amelia Hill added eight for the Prospectors, who jumped to a 27-9 first-quarter lead. Amber Anderson scored 14 points and Makena Hawkinson 12 for Darby.
• Emma Valdez scored 14 points and Loni Orcutt added 13 as Valier fought off visiting Geraldine-Highwood, 48-42. Valier led by two points, 35-33, heading into the fourth quarter. Hannah St. Goddard and Orcutt knocked down crucial 3-pointers down the stretch. Valdez added five points in the final frame. Jonna McCullaugh and Ellie Aron scored 10 points apiece overall for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Dakota Auck scored 22 points and Rabecca Lynn followed closely with 18 as Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap triumphed at Winnett-Grass Range 66-35. Elizabeth Hickey also came through with 13 points for the victors. Lynn connected on four 3-pointers. Zurry Moore of WGR scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers. H-M-JG led 32-24 at halftime, and outscored WGR 34-11 in the second half.
• Emmie Collins scored 20 points, Ashlynn Rose contributed 15 and Lorena Stubblefield 12 as West Yellowstone rolled past Lima 60-38. The Wolverines were tied after one quarter and led by seven at halftime before a 26-8 third quarter put it away.
20-Point Club
25: Knute Hereim, White Sulphur Springs
24: Olivia Isakson, Augusta
24: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
24: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
24: Colton Zubach, Shepherd
24: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
23: Jody Detlaff, Thompson Falls
22: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
22: Reece Pitcher, Philipsburg
22: Aiyanna Big Man, Hardin
21: Shane Kimmel, Turner
21: Tucker Johnstone, Park City
21: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
21: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
20: Payton Levine, Augusta
20: Caybree Ludvigson, Cascade
20: Aubrey Allison, Shepherd
20: Tatum Running Crane, Browning
20: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
20: Rachel Ward, Philipsburg
20: Aubrey Allison, Shepherd
20: Weston Price, Kalispell Glacier
20: Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone
20: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.