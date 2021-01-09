Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Billy Kelly scored 16 points, Jake Olson provided 13 and Butte throttled Helena 62-39 by pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs led 44-32 entering the fourth quarter. Kaden Huot and Austin Zeiler scored 11 points apiece for the Bengals.
• Beckett Arthur and Cayvey LaRance each scored 17 points to lead defending state co-champion Missoula Hellgate past Helena Capital 54-44 for its 26th consecutive win. Brayden Koch scored 14 points and Tyler Tenney 13 for the Bruins in the Western AA showdown.
• Ty Huse drained 25 points and Jackson Basye contributed 16 as Bozeman pulled away late for a 66-56 Eastern AA win over Billings Skyview. Huse shot 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The Falcons received 21 points from Camron Ketchum, 16 from Ky Kouba and 15 from Payton Sanders. The Hawks led by three points after three quarters.
• Teagan Mullowney and Gabe Hatler each sank 20 points to fuel Billings West over Bozeman Gallatin 68-45. The Golden Bears trailed by one point after the first quarter but went on a 19-6 spree in the second quarter and built the lead to 25 after three. Payton Williams and Neil Daily each scored 10 for West. Eli Hunter scored a game-high 21 points for Gallatin.
• Levi Torgerson and Reed Harris hit two 3-pointers each in the fourth quarter when the Bison made five overall and Great Falls held off Billings Senior 62-56. Great Falls outscored Senior 24-16 in the fourth quarter. Drew Wyman led the Bison with 16 points and Torgerson finished with 15. Jackson Burckley, who made five 3-pointers, and Junior Bergen both had game highs of 17 points for the Broncs, who led by one with 1:20 to play. Senior made 10 3-pointers in the game.
• Missoula Sentinel trailed Kalispell Glacier by two after the third quarter, but rallied for a 61-52 win despite 20 points and eight rebounds from Weston Price. The Spartans got 3-pointers in the final frame from Tony Frohlich-Fair, Alex Germer and Hayden Kolb to help outscore the Wolfpack 19-8 in the fourth quarter. Frohlich-Fair finished with 16 points and Germer hit two triples on the way to 13 points. Kolb finished with 11 points. Jaxon Olsen had 11 points for Glacier. Germer had six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Spartans move to 2-0.
• Missoula Big Sky led big in the first half but Kalispell Flathead rallied for a 66-65 win in overtime. Ezra Epperly scored the game-winner on a put back with 23 seconds left on the way to a team-high 14 points, 10 after halftime. The Eagles had a chance to win the game on a final possession, but Louis Sanders and Chaz LeDue each had shots go out as time ran out in overtime. Kade Olsen led Big Sky with 19 points, LaDue added on 15 and Sanders 12.
Class A
• Royce Robinson pumped in 25 points, Nolan Fry added 14 and Jalen Robinson helped with 11 as Lewistown toppled Miles City 64-50. Ryder Lee scored 16, Dalton Polesky 11 and Logan Muri 10 for the Cowboys.
• Block Blatter led four Billings Central players into double figures as the Rams left Wyoming with two wins after a 71-63 win over Buffalo. Blatter had 15 points, followed by Malachi Stewart (14), Clarence Stewart (13) and Marcus Wittman (10). The Rams, who beat Sheridan on Friday, hit eight 3-pointers. Buffalo’s Coy Johnson had 23 points to lead all scorers.
• Cole Truman popped in 21 points and Jonathan Kirkley provided 13 to lead Dillon over defending state co-champion Butte Central 64-51. Dougie Peoples scored 23 points and Joseph Sehulster added nine for the Maroons. The Beavers (3-0) led by seven starting the fourth quarter.
• Caden Williams and TJ Anderson each scored 15 points as Libby won a nip-and-tuck game with Browning 48-45. Jesse Carlson topped the Runnin' Indians with 14 points and Luke Juneau added 11.
• Colter Bales scored 12 points to lead Laurel but the Locomotives had a tough night in Wyoming, falling to Sheridan and future Montana State player Sam Lecholat 55-32. Lecholat led all scorers with 17.
Class B
• Logan Leck dropped in 23 points and Rhett Reynolds was right behind him with 20 as Shelby pummeled Great Falls Central 70-29. Trenton Emerson added 10 points for the Coyotes, who led by five points at halftime but broke it open with a 31-3 third quarter. Relic Smith's 14 points led the Mustangs.
• Aiden Thompson led the way with 16 points and Logan Nicholson supported him with 15 to lead Deer Lodge past Bigfork 53-51. Walker Fisher topped the Vikings with 18 points. Bigfork entered the final quarter with a 37-35 lead.
• Connar Murray and Owen Cartwright-Gines each scored 13 points as Fairfield improved to 3-0 with a 65-49 thumping of Conrad. Brady Bokma and Kade Harwood scored 14 apiece for the Cowboys.
• Rex Williamson led four players in double figures with 15 points and Malta trounced Roundup 67-39. Pierce Mortenson added 13 points, Conner Tuss 12 and Kooper Oxarart 11 for the Mustangs.
• Trent McMaster drained a game-high 21 points, Joe Visser added 17 and Tyler Harrington chipped in with 12 to fuel Jefferson past Big Timber 68-48. Codee Mehus scored 12 points and Connor Gisecke had 10 for the Herders.
• Corby Mann fashioned a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds in helping visiting Red Lodge win at Shepherd 58-41. Jay Jetmore also scored 12 points for the Rams. Teammates Burke Mastel and Trey Allen tallied 11 points apiece. Mastel also posted a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds. Red Lodge led early, 14-4, and was up 26-12 by intermission. Shepherd received 13 points from Jaxen DeHaven and 10 from Colton Zubach.
• Anaconda rallied from an early deficit to defeat Missoula Loyola 65-60 behind 21 points from Eli Saltenberger and Landon Hurley. Will Burns led the way for Loyola with 21 points.
• Sophie Jergenson led with 11 points and Madison Rosenbaum added 10 to carry Fairfield past Conrad 63-20.
• Nathan Schraeder popped in 22 points and Dante Mitchell added 17 as Thompson Falls built a 19-point halftime lead and held off Eureka 64-60. The Lions outscored the Blue Hawks 20-8 in the third quarter.
• Isaiah Nasewtewa scored 12 points, and Kellen McClure and Zoran LaFrombois each had 10 to lift St. Ignatius past Plains 62-27. Parker Flock led the Horsemen with eight points.
Class C
• Hayden Lockie was high scorer with 23 points, Beau Beery added 14 and Caleb Gackle backed them with 13 as Circle toppled Culbertson 61-43. Colin Avance and Lucas Hunter scored 13 points each for the Cowboys.
• Tyler Kombol (27 points) and Bryce Grebe (23) were a potent one-two punch again to help Melstone rally from an early hole and defeat Broadus 59-43. The Broncs trailed 20-12 after the first quarter but pulled within one by halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 31-14 in the second half.
• Caden Smerker’s 26 points and Carter McDowell’s 24 powered Simms to a 90-51 romp over Cascade. Gabe Waters led Cascade with 18 points and Reese Morteg added 16.
• Giammo Ferrarese scored 20 points, Wes Braddock added 17, and Philippe Landwehr and Abe Smith provided 13 each as Terry stayed perfect with a 79-61 rout of Ekalaka. The Terriers are 4-0. Jared Pardee had the hot hand for Ekalaka with 37 points.
• Riley Reimer scored 20 points and hauled down five rebounds as Valley Christian advanced to 4-0 with its win over Seeley-Swan 63-43. Billy Boone scored 16 and Eyan Becker 10 for the Eagles. Jason James led all scorers with 23 points for the Blackhawks.
• Aiden Fishell pumped in 21 points and defending state co-champion Scobey flexed its muscles with an 80-26 romp over Class B Glasgow. Caden Hanlan scored 15 points, Parker Cromwell 11 and Reagan Machart 10 for the Spartans, who led 21-6 after one quarter and 51-19 at halftime.
• Albertson-Superior closed out St. Regis with a 20-point fourth quarter to down the Tigers 51-48. Carson Callison had 22 points and Aaron Waddle added on 20 for the Mountain Cats. Andrew Sanford had 18 points and Caleb Ball had 14 for St. Regis.
• Belt, led by Kaimen Evans’ 15 points, defeated Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56-24. Aidan McDaniel had 13 points for the Huskies.
• Jordan was led by Porter Kreider’s game-high 26 points in a 50-44 victory over Denton-Geyser-Stanford. Dawson Murnion added 13 for the Mustangs. Ace Becker had 24 points to lead DGS.
• Kealy Haaland powered Chester-Joplin-Inverness with 23 points and Kyle Harmon added 18 in a 63-44 romp over Turner. Blake Harmon contributed 11 for the Hawks. Shane Kimmel scored 24 points and Austin Welsh 17 for the Tornadoes.
• Colten Miske drained 23 points and Garrett Johnson chipped in with 16 as Wibaux rolled past Custer-Hysham 51-20. Jake Snively's eight points topped the Rebels.
• A 30-point outburst from Ethan Bell paved the way for Chinook to rout Big Sandy 104-52. Bell scored all 30 of his points in the first three quarters. Reese Elliott added 18 points, Toby Niederegger had 17 and Benton Elliott scored 16 for the Sugarbeeters.
• Aiden Jenkins poured in 22 points and Kaden Acosta backed him with 20 to lead Shields Valley in a runaway 59-21 romp over Sheridan. Cole Flatt added 11 points for the Rebels. Harrison Van Houton led the Panthers with nine points.
• Matt Kaiser was on fire with 32 points, Sam Konen added 13 and Tate Smith 12 to lead Twin Bridges past Class B Whitehall 69-58. The Falcons trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Trojans 26-13. Brendan Wagner popped in 25 points for Whitehall and Hayden Hoagland added 16.
• Matthew Weller scored 12 points and Cy Nunn had 10 for Winnett-Grass Range in a 45-38 win over Geraldine-Highwood.
• Devon Novark led with 22 points and Knute Hereim chipped in with 13 to lead White Sulphur Springs over Lima 44-31. Peyton Haws scored 12 points and Walker Nygren had 10 for the Bears.
• Brockton had three players score at least 20 points — Treydyn Bauer (26), Malcom Yellow Hammer (21) and Allen Russell (20) — and the Warriors raced to an 80-58 win over Nashua. Brockton scored 29 points in the first quarter in taking a 12-point lead.
• Reece Hilmo scored 12 points, Trey Phillips had 10 and Drummond built a 33-4 halftime lead en route to a 63-12 victory over Lincoln. Andrew Brown and Teegan Tybo had four points each for the Lynx.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Layla Baumann scored 12 points and Sydney Pierce added 11 to help Billings West to a 59-12 win over Bozeman Gallatin. The Golden Bears’ pressing defense created easy opportunities from the start, and they took a 25-2 lead after the first quarter. Bella Murphy added 10 points and Kourtney Grossman eight for West. Keaton Lynn had five to lead Gallatin.
• Bozeman earned its first win with a 61-56 Eastern AA triumph at Billings Skyview. Emily Williams led the Hawks (1-1) with 17 points, Gabby Klein had 15 and Macy Mayer added 13 points and 13 rebounds. For Skyview (1-1), Brooke Berry scored a game-high 19 points, Breanna Williams had 14 and Cami Harris finished with 10.
• Hallie Thompson scored 13 points and Ryan Palmer added 12 as Great Falls edged Billings Senior 66-62 in overtime. The Broncs rallied from a 37-29 halftime deficit to force the OT. Alison Harris was also in double figures with 11 points for the Bison, who had six players score six points or more. Allie Cummings had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Senior, which also received 11 points and seven rebounds from Olivia LaBeau and 10 points and six rebounds from Brenna Linse.
• Challis Westwater was the top scorer with 16 points and Jayden Salsbery added 11 to fuel Missoula Sentinel over Kalispell Glacier 47-34. Ellie Keller topped Glacier with 12 points, followed by Emma Anderson with nine.
• Bailee Sayler had a team-high 11 points — nine in the second half — and Missoula Hellgate made an early statement by downing defending state co-champion Helena Capital 52-50. Kennedy McCorkle scored five of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Addy Heaphy, who had eight points, hit the game-clinching free throws in the final 30 seconds. Paige Bartsch scored 14 points and sister Dani Bartsch added 10 for the Bruins. Audrey Hofer added 11 for Capital.
• Alex Bullock paced Helena with 14 points and Maloree English, Carly Ryan, Reegan Walsh and Kylie Lantz added eight each as the Bengals dispatched Butte 58-56. Kodie Hoagland topped the Bulldogs with 17 points and MacKenzie Tutty added 14.
• Clare Converse scored 16 points and Kalispell Flathead fended off Missoula Big Sky 47-40. The Bravettes, who also received nine points from Kuyra Siegel, led by one point entering the fourth quarter. Avari Batt led the Eagles with 14 points.
Class A
• Grace Timm and Emma Timm each scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures as Laurel completed a weekend sweep in Wyoming with a 54-43 triumph at Sheridan. Alyse Aby added 12 points and Sophie Timm 10 for the Locomotives (3-0). Sydni Bilyeau topped Sheridan with 17 points.
Mya Hansen and Isabelle Erickson both had double-doubles in Billings Central’s 52-33 win over Buffalo, giving the Rams a weekend sweep in Wyoming. Hansen finished with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Erickson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Hansen was 7 for 7 from the foul line for the Rams, who were 14 of 19 overall. Central defeated Sheridan on Friday.
• In a hastily scheduled makeup game, Columbia Falls jumped to a 25-7 first quarter lead on the Class B Bigfork Valkyries and went on to a dominating 77-42 win. Columbia Falls was led by Hannah Schweikert with 21 points, Madysen Hoener 11 and Maddie Robinson with 10. The Valkyries top scorers were Emma Berreth with 16 points and Callie Gambala chipping in 7 points.
• The scheduled game between Hamilton and Whitefish was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, as was Columbia Falls-Polson.
Class B
• Kooper Page led four players in double figures with 15 points -- all of them from 3-point range -- and St. Ignatius overpowered Plains 70-37 after building a 21-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Sydney Brander added 14 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs (2-2). Izzy Evans and Madyson Currie had 10 points apiece. Kimberly Curry topped Plains with 15 points.
• Megan Reich led the way with 15 points, Makena Patrick chipped in with 11 and Alyssa Peterson provided 10 as Anaconda (2-0) took a big 58-50 win over defending co-champion Missoula Loyola, snapping the Breakers' 31-game winning streak. Natalie Clevenger led Loyola (3-1) with 20 points and Lani Walker added 17.
• Addy Anderson dropped in 14 points, Maddie Williamson added 11 and Justine Lamb backed them with 10 to lead Malta (2-0) past Roundup 48-37. Blythe Sealey led the Panthers with 14 points.
• Bailey Finn poured in 21 points to lead three players in double figures and Big Timber improved to 3-0 by drubbing Jefferson 67-37. Emily Cooley added 13 points and Hailee Brandon 12 for the Herders. Dakota Edmiston led the Panthers with 16 points.
• Alica Fouts led Red Lodge with a game-high 18 points and the defeated Shepherd 61-42. Teammate Emma Evenson chipped in 11 points. Aubrey Allison and Lyndsey Kale contributed 15 and 12 points apiece for the Fillies.
• Florence-Carlton used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Class A Frenchtown, downing the Broncs 47-39. Kylie Kovatch and Kasidy Yeoman were both in double figures for the Falcons, scoring 20 points and 13 points. Demi Smith had 12 points and Lauren Demmons chipped in 11 for Frenchtown.
• Ashlyn Swenson scored 19 points and Kinzey Howey and Jasmyn Murphy added 11 apiece as Three Forks won at home over Townsend 49-44. Swenson hit two 3-pointers and shot 7 of 9 from the foul line. The Wolves led 20-18 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters. Swenson tallied nine of her points in the final period. Townsend's Charlotte Watson wound up with 19 points, including four 3-pointers.
• Baily Egan scored 18 points and Malea Egan added 13 as Colstrip kept rolling with a 54-32 romp over Baker to improve to 3-0.
• Taya Trottier led with 19 points, Gabi Bell added 17 and Alaynee Hawley contributed 10 to lift Harlem past Wolf Point 61-58. The Wildcats led by seven entering the fourth quarter. Hamyanie Campbell led the Wolves with 22 points.
Class C
• Shyan Krass had her second consecutive 35-point game to power Turner past Chester-Joplin-Inverness 72-37. Her sister Dakota Krass backed her with 16. The Tornadoes led by 14 points after one quarter and were never threatened. Krass, coming off a 35-point outing against Box Elder, is averaging 29.7 points in Turner's three victories to start the season, which they've won by an average of 20 points per game. Tatum Hull had another big game for CJI with 21 points and eight rebounds.
• Dylann Pospisil scored 14 points and Emily Adkins chipped in with 11 as Bridger broke away from a halftime tie for a 49-30 win over Reed Point-Rapelje. The Scouts (2-1) and Renegades (1-2) were knotted 18-18 at intermission, but Bridger went on a 20-2 spree in the third quarter.
• Abby Hoffman scored 14 points and Park City bolted to a 17-point lead after one quarter en route to thumping Broadview-Lavina 39-20.
• Isabella Pereira scored 15 points, Darby Haskins added 12 and Payton Milender provided 11 to lead Alberton-Superior past St. Regis 48-22. The Mountain Cats led by 11 points after one quarter and 17 at halftime. Macy Hill's nine points paced the Tigers.
• Ryann Moline scored 21 points, Alexis Moline added 14 and Circle improved to 3-0 with a 47-27 thumping of Culbertson. The Wildcats have won all three of their games by at least 20 points. Makena Hauge topped the Cowgirls with 12 points.
• Annika Lunde scored 15 points, Rylee Smith had 13 and Wibaux rallied in the fourth quarter to nip Custer-Hysham 43-42. The Longhorns trailed 31-25 entering the final eight minutes. Brooklyn Ragland led all scorers with 18 points for the Rebels. MaKenzie Morrison added 11.
• Erica Ramsey scored 21 points and Hannah St. Goddard added 14 as Valier kept rolling with a 68-55 victory over Augusta. Ramsey scored 14 points in the second half, 10 in a decisive 24-11 third quarter. Loni Orcutt added 11 points for the Panthers. Payton Levine and Dayna Mills scored 13 points apiece for Augusta.
• Elizabeth Field led with 14 points and Westby-Grenora downed Bainville 42-28. Brynn Folvag added nine for the balanced Thunder. Lakyn Rabbe led the Bulldogs with eight points.
• Ekalaka had no trouble with Terry, as Heidi LaBree scored a game-high 12 points in a 59-9 victory. Kari Kittelmann had 10 points and Kendall Kittelman added 9 for the Bulldogs. Sarah Dyer’s five points led Terry.
• Adie Woodhall had 18 points and Sydney VanBergen added 10 in Denton-Geyser-Stanford’s 40-37 victory over Jordan. Lindsay Lawrence had 21 points for Jordan, hitting 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
• Sabrina Wing’s 14 points, coupled with 12 more from Kylie Permann, lifted defending state co-champion Belt over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 55-40. Dakota Auck had a game-high 18 for Tri Cities.
• Philipsburg doubled up Darby, pushing past the Tigers for a 54-25 win. The Prospectors got 20 points from Asha Comings and another 13 from Rachel Ward. Philipsburg led 35-5 at halftime. Amber Anderson had 13 points to lead Darby.
• Mattison McKamey topped all scorers with 21 points and Jessy Barger added 12 to lead Cascade past Simms 58-42. Laura Zeitzke scored 16 and Kodiann Lynn 10 for the Tigers.
• Jaycee Erickson and Kia Wasson each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale brushed aside Dodson 71-19. Kaitlyn McColly added 13 and Paige Wasson 10 for the Mavericks. Jean Jackson scored 11 and Kataya Kill Eagle eight for the Coyotes.
• Jaydon Miller and Hallie Neibauer each scored 14 points in Chinook’s 58-9 victory over Big Sandy. Bree Swanson chipped in 11 for the Sugarbeeters.
• Hailey Croft was the only player in double figures with 12 points for Roberts and the Rockets needed every one for a 35-34 win over Harlowton-Ryegate. Alexis Hagl led the Engineers with 11. Roberts trailed by six at halftime but rallied for a 33-32 lead after three quarters.
• Morgan Fairchild scored 22 points, Aspen Sanderson added 13 and Shields Valley cruised past Sheridan 55-13 after building a 22-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
• Kenzie Hereim led the way with 22 points and Kendra Manger chimed in with 11 to lead White Sulphur Springs past Lima 46-36. The Hornets pulled away from a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Taryn Martinell and Gracie Bravo topped the Bears with 15 and 12 points.
• Gracee Lekvold did it all for Scobey, scoring 25 points as the Spartans ground out a 33-29 win over Class B Glasgow. Scobey trailed 16-12 at halftime and pulled within a point before winning it with a 9-4 fourth quarter.
• Jonna McCullough led Geraldine-Highwood with 15 points, and Ellie Aron and Trinity Tinsen added eight each as the Rivals toppled Winnett-Grass Range 47-18. Sheri Browning's seven points led the Rams.
• Vanessa Hidalgo and Siera Guffey each scored nine points for Fromberg in a 66-23 loss to Plenty Coups. No statistics were available for the Warriors.
20-Point Club
37: Jared Pardee, Ekalaka
35: Shyan Krass, Turner
35: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
32: Matt Kaiser, Twin Bridges
30: Ethan Bell, Chinook
27: Tyler Kombol, Melstone
26: Caden Smerker, Simms
26: Porter Kreider, Jordan
26: Treydyn Bauer, Brockton
25: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
25: Ty Huse, Bozeman
25: Brendan Wagner, Whitehall
25: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
24: Carter McDowell, Simms
24: Shane Kimmel, Turner
24: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
23: Logan Leck, Shelby
23: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
23: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
23: Jason James, Seeley-Swan
23: Colten Miske, Wibaux
22: Carson Callison, Alberton-Superior
22: Aiden Jenkins, Shields Valley
22: Morgan Fairchild, Shields Valley
22: Kenzie Hereim, White Sulphur Springs
22: Devon Novark, White Sulphur Springs
22: Nathan Schraeder, Thompson Falls
22: Hamyanie Campbell, Wolf Point
21: Ryann Moline, Circle
21: Erica Ramsey, Valier
21: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
21: Cole Truman, Dillon
21: Camron Ketchum, Billings Skyview
21: Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
21: Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan
21: Trent McMaster, Jefferson
21: Aiden Fishell, Scobey
21: Will Burns, Missoula Loyola
21: Eli Saltenberger, Anaconda
21: Landon Hurley, Anaconda
21: Kealy Haaland, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
21: Mattison McKamey, Cascade
21: Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls
21: Malcom Yellow Hammer, Brockton
20: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
20: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
20: Teagan Mullowney, Billings West
20: Gabe Hatler, Billings West
20: Giammo Ferrarese, Terry
20: Riley Reimer, Valley Christian
20: Aaron Waddle, Alberton-Superior
20: Kylie Kovatch, Florence-Carlton
20: Asha Comings, Philipsburg
20: Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
20: Weston Price, Kalispell Glacier
20: Allen Russell, Brockton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.