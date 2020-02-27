Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results throughout the day and evening.
Boys Basketball
REGULAR SEASON
Class AA
• Cameron Ketchum led the way with 15 points and Billings Skyview used balance to down Billings Senior 66-49 in a crosstown showdown. The Falcons led by one point after one quarter and pulled away with a 22-7 second quarter followed by a 21-10 third quarter for a 25-point lead. In all, 10 players scored for Skyview. Reece Connolly led the Broncs with 12 points, and Nick Eliason and Liam Romei added 10 points.
• Abe Johnson scored 13 points, Cam LaRance provided 11 and Kade McWilliams 10 as top-ranked Missoula Hellgate finished a perfect and dominant regular season by thrashing crosstown rival and third-ranked Missoula Sentinel 60-41. Alex Germer led the Spartans with 16 points. The Knights, who lost in the state title game a year ago, finished the regular season 18-0 and with an average margin of victory at 28.7 points per game. Hellgate is the state's top scoring offense and defense.
DIVISIONALS
Eastern A
• Billings Central returned to the semifinals with a 66-43 win over Lewistown in Billings. Central sophomore Brock Blatter scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Gabriel Penha Dos Santos also scored 18 points, and fellow senior Charlie Parkan added nine points (3 of 5) for the No. 5-ranked Rams. Senior Gage Clinton led Lewistown with 13 points, and freshman Royce Robinson added 10.
• Junior Colter Bales led all players in points (14), rebounds (12) and assists (three) in Laurel's 52-37 win over Miles City in a first-round game. Junior Wylee Schnetter added 10 points and sophomore Emmett Renner had nine for Laurel (12-8. Freshman Logan Muri and senior Haden Warren each chipped in eight points for the Cowboys (10-8).
• Riley Basta poured in 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, distributed four assists and had three steals to propel Glendive past Sidney 72-48 in a loser-out game. Max Eaton contributed 10 points and four rebounds for the Red Devils, who also got eight points and four steals from Taven Coon. Cooper McGlothlin had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Eagles. Riley Jackson and Ian Jurgens each had eight points and four rebounds for Sidney (4-16).
Western A
• Luke Heaphy scored 15 points, Braden Harrington added 14 and Jared Simkins chipped in with 12 as Butte Central got off to a strong start with a first-round 56-30 trouncing of Ronan. The Maroons trailed by a point after one quarter but flipped it to a five-point lead by halftime and outscored the Chiefs 13-1 in the third quarter. Zarec Couture's eight points topped Ronan.
• Zack Baker led the way with 11 points and Frenchtown scraped past Polson 48-39 for its 13th consecutive victory. Cade Baker added nine points for the Broncs, who led by a point entering the fourth quarter and hen outscored the Pirates 13-5. Colton Graham scored 16 points to lead all scorers for Polson.
• Justin Conklin scored 20 points and hit 6 3-point shots as Whitefish upset Hamilton 47-42. Sam Menicke added on nine for the Bulldogs, who hit 10 fourth-quarter free throws to help hold off the Broncs. Carson Rostad had 12 points to lead Hamilton.
• Browning outscored Dillon by 15 points in the fourth quarter and downed the Beavers 67-59 in a wild quarterfinal. Riley Spoonhunter scored 25 points for the Runnin' Indians, and Deion Mad Plume had 22. Braden Anderson scored 15 points to lead Dillon.
Northern B
• Daniel Faith scored 11 points and Fairfield survived a scare from Glasgow, rallying from a six-point halftime deficit to rout the Scotties 59-42. The Eagles outscored Glasgow 40-17 after intermission. Keeley Bake contributed nine points for Fairfield. Keigan Skolrud led all scorers with 17 for Glasgow, which also received 11 points from Kobe Sibley.
• Brad Cichosz led with 18 points, Tyler Cichosz helped with 13 and RJ Ramone was next with 10 as Harlem opened with a 57-50 win over Rocky Boy. The Wildcats trailed 21-14 at halftime and then put up 29 points in the third quarter to lead by 12. Blake Cantrell scored 15 points and Sean Gibson added 13 for the Stars.
• Lance St. Germaine led five players in double figures with 16 points and Wolf Point blew to a big early lead and outlasted Cut Bank 64-48 in a battle of Wolves. Wolf Point led 19-8 after one quarter and 33-14 by halftime. Nick Page scored 12 points, Tade Wallette 11 and Treyton Lilley and Antone Manning 10 apiece for Wolf Point. Dayne Barbie and Hayden Harrell scored 12 apiece for Cut Bank.
• Tanner Watson scored 16 points, Logan Leck added 14 and Tanner Parsons tossed in 10 as Shelby fended off Malta 60-46 behind a second-quarter surge. The teams were tied 10-all after one quarter, but the Coyotes went on a 25-13 run before halftime. Conner Tuss led the Mustangs with 16 points, followed by Rex Williamson with 11.
Western B
• Arlee upset Eureka 58-51 as Tapit Haynes led with 22 points and Cody Tanner added on 19. Cory Chaney led the Lions with 15 points.
• Bigfork surprised Anaconda with a 48-43 win in first-round action. Isak Epperly scored a game-high 18 points and Walker Fisher added nine. Michael Galle led Anaconda with 11 points.
Eastern C
• Brayden Cromwell scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second nhalf and Aiden Fishell helped with 12 to lead Scobey over Froid-Lake 53-45 in a semifinal game. The Spartans used a 15-9 third quarter to pull away. Colt Miller scored 16 points, Mason Dethman had 13 and Javonne Nesbit added 10 for the RedHawks.
• Alex Schriver led with 14 points, including 12 from the free-throw line, and Josh Herron chipped in with 11 points as Fairview cruised past Dodson 59-39. Cody Asbeck added 10 for the Warriors, who trailed by three points after one quarter but regrouped to lead by five at halftime and then used a 17-4 third quarter to run away with it. Shaun Ball's 13 points led the Coyotes.
• Terry Allmer tossed in 14 points and Kolden Hoversland added 13 for Lustre Christian in a 55-39 victory over Richey-Lambert in a loser-out game. The Fusion led 17-11 after one quarter but saw the Lions take control with an 18-4 second quarter. Toby Clinton scored 18 points to lead Richey-Lambert.
• Owen Nelson matched a game-high with 17 points and Jack Solberg contributed 10 -- including 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter -- as Westby-Grenora staved off Plentywood 57-46. Nelson scored 11 points in the first quarter and his other six in the fourth. The Thunder led by a single point at halftime. Reese Wirtz scored 17 for the Wildcats, who also received 12 apiece from Tyson Flickinger and Jordon Trupe.
Northern C
• Garrett Diekhans topped all scorers with 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Hayden Diekhans added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as Fort Benton rebounded from a sluggish start to down Simms 61-44 and improve to 18-0. The Lnoghorns trailed 14-13 after one quarter but took over in a 17-6 second quarter. The Tigers trimmed the deficit to six entering the final eight minutes before Fort Benton pulled away. Caden Smerker's 16 points and four rebounds paced Simms.
• Reese Eliott led the way with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and Toby Niederegger added 12 points and two blocks to power Chinook past Roy-Winifred 50-45 in a first-round game. Ethan Bell also scored 12 points for the Sugarbeeters, who rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit. Tyler Fordyce had 15 points and four rebounds, and Carter Pendergrass had 11 points for the Outlaws.
• Ryan Roth was unstoppable with 43 points and six rebounds, and Clint Darlington pitched in with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Big Sandy squeaked past Heart Butte 68-65 in overtime. Roth was 15-for-28 from the floor, all but two within the 3-point arc. Heart Butte led 31-22 at halftime but saw the Pioneers trim the margin to three after three quarters. Big Sandy outscored the Warriors 7-4 in OT. Marcus Rutherford had 16 points, Cameron Falcon 13 and Thomas Young Runner 10 for Heart Butte.
• Carson McGinness had 17 points and five rebounds, and Grant Cotton added seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Centerville staved off elimination with a 49-36 toppling of Sunburst in Great Falls. Josh Kearns had eight points and eight rebounds, and Stanley Jarvis provided eight points and five rebounds for the Refiners. Sunburst led 14-11 after one quarter but the Miners regrouped to lead by two points at halftime and slowly pulled away from there.
Western C
• Sam Leep and Charlie Keith each scored 17 points, and Josiah Amunrud chipped in with 16 points and four steals as defending state champion Manhattan Christian cruised St. Regis 77-43 in first-round action. The Eagles, who had 19 assists, raced to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and were up 42-16 by halftime. Caleb Ball led the Tigers with 14 points, and Adam Ball and Andrew Sanford each hauled in seven rebounds.
• Charlie Kruer pumped in 19 points and Jake Hughes added 13 to lift unbeaten Twin Bridges past Seeley-Swan 58-40. The Falcons, who also got 12 points from Matt Kaiser, trailed by a point after one quarter but took a seven-point lead at halftime and broke it open with a 16-4 third qusrter. Walker McDonald and Dakota Wood each scored 12 points for Seeley-Swan.
• Elijah Byrd had the hot hand with 25 points and four assists, and Jackson Bredenberg tossed in 10 points to help Gardiner outlast Plains 60-47 on the strength of a big second quarter. The Bruins broke from a 13-all tie to lead 30-19 at intermission. Treydon Brouillette led the Horsemen with 18 points and four rebounds.
• Luke Cima led the way with 23 points, Vern Homner added 11 and Jackson Nye contributed 10 to lead Harrison-Willow Creek past Darby and hot-shooting Nelson Smith 64-51. Smith scored a game-high 31 points to keep the Tigers close. The Wildcats jumped to a 22-6 lead after one quarter and increased the margin to 18 points by halftime. Smith made eight 3-point shots and scored 22 points in the second half. Gabe Smith added 12 for Darby.
Girls Basketball
REGULAR SEASON
Class AA
• Bailee Sayler had the hot hand with 27 points and Addy Heaphy contributed 13 to lead No. 2 Missoula Hellgate past No. 3 Missoula Sentinel 63-44 in a crosstown showdown of two state powers. The Knights outscored the Spartans in every quarter. Lexi Deden topped Sentinel with 15 and Kodi Fraser had 10. Hellgate closed the game on a 27-14 run.
DIVISIONALS
Eastern A
• Mya Hansen’s game-high 19 points helped No. 2 Billings Central earn a 63-23 win over Sidney in the first round. Isabelle Erickson added 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and Solei Elletson finished with 11 points and six boards.
• Kyndall Keller led with 13 points, and Kadia Miller came up big with nine points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks as two-time defending state champion Havre rolled past Livingston 59-32. Jessa Chvilicek also scored nine points for the Blue Ponies (17-1). Kodie Vondra led the Rangers with 12 points and four steals.
• Lewistown held off a furious Miles City rally by making 10 consecutive free throws during a stretch in the fourth quarter and stayed alive in the tournament with a 50-43 win in a loser-out game. Miles City whittled a 14-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to two on a basket by Sydney Johnstone, but Riley Anderson's baseline drive and layup got the lead back to four and two foul shots by Macy Mangold, the last of the 10 in a row, got the cushion to six with 18.5 seconds left. The Golden Eagles were led by Kylie Zimmer's 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Stephanie Olson added nine points. Miles City got 18 points from Johnstone.
Western A
• Corvallis used balanced scoring attack to punch its ticket into the semifinal round with a 50-32 win over Columbia Falls in Ronan. Isabel Evans led a balanced scoring attack for the Blue Devils (14-6) with 12 points, followed by Hannah Hutchinson with 11. Lakia Hill led the Wildkats (16-3) with 10 points.
• Jadi Walburn scored 12 points and Gracie Smyley added 10 as Whitefish held off Dillon 41-37 in a game that was nip-and-tuck the entire way. The Bulldogs outscored the Beavers 10-5 in the second quarter, and that was the difference. Ainsley Shipman scored 14 points and Josey Jones had 11 for Dillon.
• Hamilton overcame a shaky start to take down Ronan 45-37. The Maidens got out to a quick 13-3 lead, but the Broncs slowly began to respond in the second and third quarters, eventually taking the lead in the third. Taryn Searle scored 17 points to lead the Broncs. Regan Clairmont had 12 points to lead Ronan.
Western B
• Missoula Loyola pushed its record to 21-0 with a 75-38 win over St. Ignatius in Hamilton. Syd Koppang scored 19 points, and Natalie Clevenger and Kelsey Esh each added 13 for the top-ranked Breakers. Karolyna Buck scored 12 for the Bulldogs.
• Florence outlasted Eureka in overtime 53-52 after trailing by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter when Kasidy Yeoman went coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer. The Falcons tied the game with a steal that turned into a 3-point play and another two free throws. That sequence tied the game at 45 points, which was the score when the game flipped to overtime. With 48.4 seconds left in the extra period, Emma Stensrud split two free throws to put the Falcons up 51-49. A Florence travel turned into a basket for the Lions before Yeoman's heroics.
• Emma Berreth led with 16 points, and Ansleigh Edgerton and Isabella Santistevan produced 12 apiece to fuel Bigfork's win over Anaconda 57-49. Logan Stetzner led all scorers with 20 points for the Copperheads.
Eastern C
• Elizabeth Field scored 18 points, Jenna Rust added 14 and Samantha Ledahal chipped in with 13 as Westby-Grenora improved to 17-1 with a 52-24 thumping of Culbertson in first-round action. The Thunder led only by two points after one quarter and eight at halftime before breaking it open with a 16-4 third quarter. Half of Field's points came on 3-point baskets. Fallin Sun Rhodes topped the Cowgirls with six points.
• Kaitlyn McColly poured in 24 points and Kia Wasson added 14 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale rallied in the fourth quarter to surprise Froid-Lake 45-44. The Mavericks (11-7) led by a point at halftime and trailed by five entering the final eight minutes. Sydney Dethman scored 21 points and Sydney Labatte added 15 for the RedHawks (13-4).
• Elli Linder led all scorers with 18 points and Kortney Nelson chipped in with 16 to propel Scobey past Fairview 55-26. Nelson scored seven points in the first quarter and Linder had nine in the second. Montana Zevenbergen topped the Warriors with 10 points.
• Liv Wangerin pumped in 23 points, Ashtyn Curtiss contributed 13 and Emma Brensdal was right behind with 11 to power Plentywood past Frazer 58-46. The Wildcats outscored the Bearcubs 24-6 in the third quarter. Kaylandra St. Marks led Frazer with 21 points, 15 on 3-pointers.
Northern C
• It was a big day for the Clark family as McKenzie Clark pumped in 24 points and grabbed four rebounds, and Megan Clark added 19 points and five rebounds to fuel top-ranked Fort Benton to a 64-18 romp over Simms. Aspen Giese had four steals and the Longhorns rolled up 30 second-quarter points in improving to 18-0. Draylen Sawyer scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers.
• Olivia Geer led with 16 points and five rebounds, Laynee Elness chipped in with 13 points, and Trinity Edwards hauled down 11 rebounds to propel Roy-Winifred past Turner 50-35. Sarah Billmayer topped Turner with 15 ponits, and Shyann Krass added five points and 14 rebounds.
• Mulleah Stiffarm went for 17 points, four rebounds and four steals to guide Hays-Lodgepole past Augusta 62-51. Judemia Gray added eight points and four rebounds and Ella Messerly scored 12 points for the Thunderbirds, who led 22-1 after one quarter and were up by as many as 27 points. Olivia Isakson paced the Elk with 16 points and 12 boards, and Payton Levine added 15 points.
• Sydney Von Bergen had a big morning with 26 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals as Denton-Geyser-Stanford stayed alive with a 47-43 victory over Valier in a loser-out game. DGS built its lead to as large as 13 before the Panthers rallied. Mariah Schott added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats, who also received 11 rebounds from Adie Woodhall. Erica Ramsey led Valier with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Monroe added 10 points.
Western C
• Rebekah Everest poured in 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists as West Yellowstone started strong and fended off Hot Springs 69-55 in opening-round play. The Wolverines bolted to a 21-11 first-quarter lead and built the margin to 15 at halftime in improving to 14-2. Danna Ochoa contributed 17 points and four rebounds, Ashlynn Roos added 13 points and Emmie Collins had 10 points and three steals for West. Katelyn Christensen topped the Savage Heat (13-2) with 15 points and four assists, Sydney Jackson added 11 points, and McKenzie Cannon provided nine points and seven rebounds.
• Cassie Green led a balanced Alberton-Superior attack with nine points, four rebounds and seven steals, and Emmah Baughman pitched in with eight points and six rebounds as the MountainCats used a big fourth quarter to rally past Twin Bridges 43-39. Trailing 31-25, Clark Fork outscored the Falcons 18-8 over the final eight minutes. Ashleigh Guinanne powered Twin Bridges with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting plus six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
• Terra Bertsch had 12 points and three steals, and Bethany Hoag added 11 points as Seeley-Swan slipped past Philipsburg 31-28. The Blackhawks trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter. Rachel Ward scored eight ponits to lead the Prospectors.
• Carlee Fryberger did it all with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead Charlo past Manhattan Christian 31-29. Destiny Manuel added seven points for the Vikings. Taylor DeVries led the Eagles with eight points, and Eliana Kuperus grabbed seven rebounds.
20-Point Club
43: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
31: Nelson Smith, Darby
27: Riley Basta, Glendive
27: Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate
26: Sydney Von Bergen, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
25: Rylee Spoonhunter, Browning
25: Elijah Byrd, Gardiner
24: Kaitlyn McColly, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
24: McKenzie Clark, Fort Benton
23: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
23: Luke Cima, Harrison-Willow Creek
22: Rebekah Everest, West Yellowstone
22: Deion Mad Plume, Browning
22: Garrett Diekhans, Fort Benton
22: Tapit Haynes, Arlee
21: Kaylandra St. Marks, Frazer
20: Justin Conklin, Whitefish
20: Logan Stetzner, Anaconda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.