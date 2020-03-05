Boys Basketball
DIVISIONALS
Eastern AA
• Hudson Willett scored 19 points on five 3-pointers, Carter Ash chipped in with 17 and Jackson Coles had 13 as Bozeman held off Billings Senior 65-56 in a first-round game in Billings. The Hawks led by three points at halftime but extended the margin to nine after three quarters and held on from there. Morgan Harmon topped Senior with 18 points and Jackson Burckley added nine.
• Sam Tranel and Cameron Ketchum led a balanced Billings Skyview offense with 10 points each and the Falcons spoiled Belgrade's first foray into the Class AA postseason with a 59-32 romp. Skyview led by nine points after one quarter and 22 at halftime. Eleven players scored for the Falcons. Wyatt Russell scored nine and Ta'Veus Randle eight for the Panthers.
• Levi Torgerson had the hot hand with 20 points and Great Falls won Round 3 of the Electric City rivalry by routing Great Falls CMR 56-21. Drew Wyman added 14 for the Bison, who took a 17-1 lead into the second quarter and held the Bison to four first-half points. Trey Wasson's six points led CMR.
Western AA
• Weston Price had the hot hand with 22 points -- including nine of his team's first 11 -- to lead Kalispell Glacier past Helena 42-35 in a first-round game in Missoula. Drew Engellant added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who led by seven points after one quarter, saw the Bengals whittle the margin to four after three quarters, and then rebuilt the lead over the final eight minutes. Kaden Huot scored nine points and Dexter Tedesco eight for Helena.
• Rollie Worster led the way with 20 points, Cam LaRance was right behind with 19 and Missoula Hellgate remained perfect and dominant with a 70-41 trouncing of crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky. Beckett Arthur contributed nine points for the Knights, the state's top offensive and defensive team. Ben Maehl led the Eagles with 12 points.
• Brayden Koch scored 18 points and Helena Capital shook off a slow start to roll over Kalispell Flathead 74-40. The Bruins trailed by two points after the first quarter but outscored the Braves by 14 over the next eight minutes and 14 more in the third quarter. Bridger Grovom chipped in with 13 points and Parker Johnston added 12 for Capital. Joston Cripe's 19 points topped Flathead.
• Alex Germer scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures and Missoula Sentinel coasted past Butte 65-48. Tony Frohlich-Fair contributed 13 points and Hayden Kolb 12 for the Spartans, who led by 13 points at halftime. Blake Drakos led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Southern B
• Isaiah Bouchard led three players in double figures with 14 points and Huntley Project opened divisional play with a 60-36 statement win over Lame Deer. Rylan DeVries added 11 points and Noah Bouchard 10 for the Red Devils, who led by seven after one quarter and grew the lead from there. Rocco McMakin led Lame Deer with 22 points.
• Micaiah Hauser led the way with 20 points and Three Forks used a huge first quarter to build a lead and hang on to down defending divisional champ Colstrip 50-44. The Wolves led 20-2 after the first eight minutes but saw the margin trimmed to four after three quarters. Dustin Dalke added 11 points for Three Forks. JT Baer topped the Colts with 21, followed by Corbin Small-Fisher with nine.
• Finn Tesoro pumped in 15 points and Caden Holgate helped with 11 as Manhattan rallied past Red Lodge 58-48. The Tigers trailed by six points after one quarter but took control with a 20-7 run to enter halftime and take a seven-point lead. Kyle Hotvedt contributed nine points for Manhattan. Trey Allen and Austin Heimer scored 12 apiece, and Corby Mann had 10 for the Rams.
• Damon Gros Ventre led three players in double figures with 17 points and Lodge Grass bolted to a 12-point lead after one quarter and cruised past Columbus 78-59. Ty Moccasin and Malachai Little Nest added 10 apiece for the Indians, who outscored the Cougars by 10 points in the third quarter. Trey Stampfel had 14 points, Colby Martinez 12 and Reece Hogstad 11 for Columbus.
Southern C
• Chris Badac led with 16 points and Wes Braddock backed him with 10 as Terry held off Reed Point-Rapelje 49-45 in a loser-out game. Abe Smith scored nine for the Terriers. Ty Herzog and Daynon Bear scored 17 points apiece for the Renegades.
• Baylor Pospisil scored a game-high 15 points, and Jace Weimer and Jake Kallevig added 11 apiece as Bridger used a second-quarter surge to down Absarokee 62-51. The Scouts led by three points after one quarter and used a 15-6 run over the next eight minutes to lead by 12 at the break. Peyton Langley led the Huskies with 14 points, and Colton Young and Ashton Campbell scored 12 apiece.
• The Murnions did it all -- literally -- for Jordan again as Douglas Murnion scored 18 points and Dawson Murnion added nine to lead the Mustangs past Melstone 42-37. Keenan Murnion and Edward Murnion added seven points each and Cole Murnion with one completed Jordan's scoring. Bryce Grebe topped Melstone with 15 points.
• Josh Keo scored 14 points and Clarence Stewart eight as Plenty Coups toughed out a 46-40 first-round win over Broadus. The Warriors led by a point entering the fourth quarter in a see-saw game, then increased the margin late. Marcus Mader scored 12 points and Beau Kuhbacher 11 for Broadus.
Girls Basketball
Eastern AA
• Brenna Linse was the game's signature scorer with 16 points as Billings Senior ground out a 28-20 first-round win over Great Falls in Billings. The Broncs used an 8-3 third quarter to put some distance between them and the Bison. Jorgie Hawthorne scored six points to top Great Falls.
• Allie Olsen scored 12 points, Chloe Pace had 11 and Lauren Lindseth 10 as Great Falls CMR spoiled Belgrade's Class AA postseason debut with a 57-36 triumph. The Rustlers took over with a 15-4 second quarter. Gabby Weber topped the Panthers with 18 points.
• Gabby Klein led with 14 points and Addi Ekstrom added 11 as Bozeman took a back-and-forth game over Billings Skyview 42-35. The Hawks fell behind by three points after one quarter, regrouped to lead by five at halftime and held on from there. Brooke Berry topped the Falcons with 11 points.
Western AA
• Dani Bartsch scored 15 points and sister Paige Bartsch added nine to help power Helena Capital to a 46-20 romp over Missoula Big Sky in Missoula. The Bruins led by 10 points after the first quarter and coasted from there. Corbyn Sandau topped the Eagles with 12 points, but only two other players scored.
• Aubrie Rademacher scored a game-high 15 points and Kalispell Glacier stunned defending state champino Helena 52-49 with a stirring fourth quarter. Kaylee Fritz added 11 points and Ellie Keller 10 for the Wolfpack, who entered the final eight minutes trailing 37-29. McKayla Kloker and Caroline Bullock scored 10 points each for the Bengals.
• Challis Westwater scored a game-high 22 points -- 11 in an anxious fourth quarter for Missoula Sentinel -- and the Spartans went on to hold off Butte 64-50 in a first-round game. Lexi Deden added 19 points for Sentinel, which led by eight points entering the final eight minutes. Makenna Carpenter scored 13 points and Mackenzie Tulty 11 for the Bulldogs.
• Bailee Sayler topped all scorers with 14 points, Alex Covill and Addy Heaphy added nine apiece, and Missoula Hellgate rolled into the semifinals with a 54-28 trouncing of Kalispell Flathead. The Knights led by 10 points after the first quarter and 23 entering the final eight minutes. Maddy Moy led the Bravettes with eight points.
Northern B
• Kailee Henry had the hot hand with 23 points and L'Tia Lawrence chipped in with 13 as Harlem opened divisional play with a comfortable 66-46 triumph over Choteau in a first-round game. Taya Trottier added 10 points for the Wildcats, who led by 13 points at halftime. Ada Bieler had 18 points and Christine Funk 11 for the Bulldogs.
• Maddison Underdal led all scorers with 22 points and Shelby built a big early lead en route to downing Glasgow 48-42. The Coyotes led 15-5 after one quarter and saw the Scotties chip away. Brogan McAllister had 11 points for Shelby. Tyann Graham scored nine points for Glasgow.
• Kenna Pitcher did it all with 25 points and Fairfield started and ended strong in a 57-36 rout of defending state champion Wolf Point. Madison Rosenbaum added 12 points for the Eagles, who led 19-5 after one quarter, saw the Wolves trim the deficit to eight by halftime and seven after three quarters, and then went on an 18-4 tear to close the game. J'Elle Garfield scored 12 points and Mya Fourstar eight for Wolf Point.
• Kylee Nelson led a balanced Malta offense with 10 points and the M-ettes started strong in the first round with a 56-36 rout of Rocky Boy. Justine Lamb added nine points, and Carly Garfield and Allie Kunze eight each for Malta, which outscored the Stars by 16 in the second half. Jaynah Gopher scored 10 points for Rocky Boy.
Southern B
• Lindsay Hein was the game's top scorer with nine points and Roxanne Keefer had eight as Forsyth fended off Columbus. The Dogies led 7-1 after one quarter and held the Cougars to a single points in the third quarter as well. Payton West led Columbus with seven points.
• Bailey Finn scored 20 points and Ella Holman contributed 16 as Big Timber remained undefeated with a 53-46 victory over Lodge Grass. The Herders trailed by six points at halftime and three after three quarters, but used an 18-8 final eight minutes to win it. Jordan Jefferson led the Indians with 16 points, Shantell Pretty On Top added 14 and Diamond Amyotte had 10.
• Blythe Sealey's 12 points were the difference as Roundup overcame Three Forks 36-24. The Panthers jumped to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and built the gap to 13 by halftime. Breanna Bloch's five points led the Wolves.
• Madison BigBack popped in 15 points, Addison Casterline added 11 and Colstrip pummeled Whitehall in the second quarter en route to a 48-36 first-round victory. Trailing by three after the first eight minutes, the Fillies outscored the Trojans 15-1 in the second quarter to push thelead to double digits. Jada Clarkson scored 16 points and Brynna Wolfe 14 for Whitehall.
Southern C
• Cecelia Stewart popped in 15 points and Kodi Big Lake added 11 as Plenty Coups rolled to a 56-32 first-round rout of Jordan. The Warriors broke to a 16-3 lead after one quarter and upped the margin to 18 by halftime. Catherine Monroy added nine for Plenty Coups. Lindsay Lawrence led the Mustangs with 13 points, followed by Lacey Lawrence with 10.
• Heather LaBree was tops with 14 points and sister Hannah LaBree helped with 12 as Ekalaka broke open a close game in the second quarter and romped to a 57-32 triumph over Bridger. Whitney Kittelmann added nine for Ekalaka, which led by eight points at halftime but outscored the Scouts 20-11 over the next eight minutes. Emily Adkins' eight points led Bridger.
20-Point Club
25: Kenna Pitcher, Fairfield
23: Kailee Henry, Harlem
22: Weston Price, Kalispell Glacier
22: Rocco McMakin, Lame Deer
22: Maddison Underdal, Shelby
22: Challis Westwater, Missoula Sentinel
21: JT Baer, Colstrip
20: Micaiah Hauser, Three Forks
20: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
20: Rollie Worster, Missoula Hellgate
