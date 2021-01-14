Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Joston Cripe paced Kalispell Flathead with 20 points and hit the game winner with one second remaining as the Braves knocked off defending state co-champ Missoula Hellgate 57-55. The Knights saw their string of 25 straight wins come to an end but not without a gallant comeback. The Braves took a 41-26 lead into the fourth quarter. Hunter Hickey added 18 points for Flathead. Cave LaRance led the Knights with 15 points and Josh Wade added 10.
• Kade Olsen led a balanced Missoula Big Sky offense with 10 points and the Eagles used a strong first half to down Helena 48-36. Big Sky outscored the Bengals 14-8 in each of the first two quarters to lead by 12 at halftime. Tre Reed and Caden Bateman each scored eight points for the Eagles (2-2). Kaden Huot's 11 points led Helena (0-4).
• Jaxson Olsen topped all scorers with 22 points and Weston Price helped with 10 as Kalispell Glacier rolled past Butte 62-42 after a slow start. The Wolfpack trailed by two points after one quarter but led by nine by halftime and 20 after three quarters. Jake Olson led the Bulldogs with nine points and Mikey O'Dell added eight.
• Garrett Dahlke's steal and fast-break layup with 4.6 seconds to play gave Bozeman Gallatin a 62-60 win over Bozeman in the first crosstown meeting between the two schools. The Hawks' Ty Huse, who had a game-high 25 points, had a 3-point shot bounce out at the buzzer. Gallatin led 35-27 at halftime.
Class A
• Dougie Peoples had 18 points and Bryan Holland provided 10 to lead Butte Central past Class B Three Forks 49-40. Owen Long had 16 points and Austin Allen 10 for the Wolves, who were tied at 34-all with the Maroons entering the fourth quarter.
• Jay Beagle scored 21 points and TJ Anderson had 13 for Libby but it wasn't enough as the Loggers fell 54-43 to Ronan. The Chiefs led by two after one quarter and seven at halftime. No statistics were available for Ronan.
• Polson overcame a 27-18 halftime deficit to score a 52-50 win over Frenchtown. Polson (3-0) stole a Frenchtown inbounds pass with 4.1 seconds left to secure the win after outscoring the Broncs 21-7 in the third quarter and 34-23 in the second half. Jarrett Wilson had 18 points for Polson, Darian Williams scored 10 and Colton Graham added nine. Brandon Finley led Frenchtown with 12 points, Devin Shelton scored 11 and Jeff Jacobs had 10.
• Jace Hill led four players in double figures with 17 points and Columbia Falls outlasted Whitefish 60-58 in overtime. Alec Knapton added 16 points, Cade Morgan 14 and Allen Anderson 11 for the Wildcats, who outscored the Bulldogs 18-7 in the fourth quarter to tie it. Bodie Smith's 17 points topped Whitefish. Jayce Cripe had 14 and Talon Holmquist 10.
Class B
• Joe Demontiney tallied 20 points in leading Rocky Boy to a 59-54 victory at Conrad. Sean Gibson contributed 12 points in the winning cause, while Ben Crabs added 11. The game was knotted at 44-all going into the fourth quarter. Demontiney notched six of his points down the stretch. Rocky Boy survived 5 of 13 shooting from the foul line in the closing period. Conrad's Brady Bokma wound up with 19 points.
• Danny Dunn scored 17 points and Gavin Bates provided 14 to lead Eureka past Arlee 59-43. The game was knotted at 27-all at halftime, but the Lions built the lead to six after three quarters and pulled away in the final eight minutes. Micah Johnson had 13 points and Levi Fullerton 12 for the Warriors.
• Corby Mann popped in 15 points and Trey Allen contributed 13 to pace Red Lodge past Joliet 55-30. The Rams led 11-2 after one quarter and increased the lead to 20 by intermission. Wyatt Anderson's nine points led the J-Hawks.
• St. Ignatius outscored Missoula Loyola 18-7 in overtime to earn a 61-50 home win as Zoran LaFrombois scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in OT. He converted on nine of 10 free throws in the four-minute extra session, while the Bulldogs were 12 of 14 as a team that frame. Teammate Ross McPherson had 15 rebounds and six points. Will Burns scored 19 points for Loyola.
• RJ Ramone went off with 39 points — 30 on 3-pointers — to propel No. 8 Harlem past Glasgow 72-52. The Wildcats led by seven at halftime and 11 after three quarters before pulling away. Ramone scored 20 points in the second half, 18 on triples. Tyler Cichosz added 10 for Harlem. Keigan Skolrud paced the Scotties with 24 points and Trevor Klind added nine.
• Carson Callison had the hot hand with 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Alberton-Superior raced past Charlo 65-43. Bryan Mask was next with 14 points, and Aaron Waddle and Anthony Mueller added 10 apiece for the Mountain Cats, who led 20-7 after one quarter. Roper Edwards scored 17 points and Nathan Clark had 15 for the Vikings.
Class C
• Carson Varner pumped in 21 points and Rivyr Lyman added eight as Victor coasted past Lincoln 63-17. The Pirates led 25-13 at halftime but blew it open over the final 16 minutes. Teegan Tybo had six for the Lynx, who have only five players on the roster.
• Charlie Kruer was a one-man show with 24 points and third-ranked Twin Bridges toppled Harrison-Willow Creek 43-29 on the strength of a 17-6 second quarter. After leading by 11 at halftime, the Falcons put it away with a 13-2 third quarter. Joe Cima led the Wildcats with 13 points.
• Bryce Grebe scored 22 points and Tyler Kombol backed him with 17 as No. 8 Melstone kept rolling with a 59-46 dispatching of Jordan. The Broncs led by six after one quarter and built the margin to 20 after three quarters.
• Derrik Zimmerman scored 18 points and Cy Nunn added 13 as Winnett-Grass Range won at home 58-44 over Denton-Geyser-Stanford. Teammate Brady Bantz contributed 11 points. WGR was ahead 26-18 at intermission and 39-32 after three quarters. Ace Becker led the way for DGS with 20 points.
• Dallin Nelson scored seven of his 20 points in overtime as Simms won at Dutton-Brady 67-59. The game was tied at 54-all at the end of regulation play. Caden Smerker led Simms with 21 points, connecting on four 3-pointers. Teammate Carter McDowell finished with 11 points, including two in OT. Nelson had two baskets and three free throws during the extra period. Tyler Ellsworth led Dutton-Brady with 18 points. Kellan Doheny was close behind with 15.
• Bridger Vogl scored 17 points, Aidan McDaniel backed him with 15 and Reese Poulton chipped in with 10 as Belt walloped Geraldine-Highwood 71-29. Orrin Harris paced the Rivals with eight points.
• Justin Stulc led the Roy-Winifred with 15 points in a 49-38 victory over Fort Benton. Hayden Diekhans led the Longhorns with a game-high 17 points.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate toughed out a 38-25 home win over Kalispell Flathead to remain undefeated. The Knights led 29-16 at the half and got nine points from Alex Covill and eight from Lauren Dick.
Class A
• Brooke Badovinac had 11 points and Sofie Thatcher helped with 10 as Butte Central staved off Class B Three Forks 51-41. Jayden Woodland led all scorers with 15 points for the Wolves.
• Maddie Robison scored 19 points — 13 in the second half — and Columbia Falls held off a late rally to nip Whitefish 48-47. The Wildkats led 48-41 with 1:30 to play. Gracie Smyley led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including a 3-pointer to pull Whitefish within one point. Ashton Ramsey added 16 for the Bulldogs. Grace Gedlaman did her part for Columbia Falls with 11 points, eight in the first quarter.
• Ari Burke scored 12 points, Dani Coffman added 11 and Ronan ran all over Libby 63-25. Ten players scored for the Maidens. Riley Boltz topped the Loggers with seven points.
• Kennedy Praast had 12 points and Maddie Sims eight in Stevensville's 54-31 loss to Hamilton. No statistics were available for the Broncs.
Class B
• Kyla Bohne led three players in double figures with 14 points and No. 8 Eureka cruised to a 55-8 rout of Arlee. Michael Shea added 13 points and Katie Schmidt had 11 for the Lions, who burst to a 19-2 first-quarter lead and were up 36-6 by halftime. Princess Bolen's four points accounted for half of the Scarlets' points.
• Bailey Finn was tops with 18 points, and Emily Cooley and Hailee Brandon provided 16 apiece to lead top-ranked Big Timber past Manhattan 72-35. The Herders bolted to a 10-point lead after one quarter and were up by 27 by intermission. Madeline Severson led the Tigers with 12 points and Sophia Duffin added 10.
• Brooke Twite scored 12 points and Natalie Clevenger added 10 as No. 4 Missoula Loyola fended off St. Ignatius 51-33. Sydney Brander scored 11 points and Izzy Evans 10 to pace Mission.
• Daley Aune had the hot hand with 24 points and Riley Noser backed her with 12 to lead Glasgow past Harlem 73-43. Tyann Graham added 10 for the Scotties, who led by 22 points at halftime. Gabi Bell scored 17 and Taya Trottier 12 for the Wildcats.
• Alice Fouts led a balanced Red Lodge attack with 11 points and the Rams needed them all to hold off Joliet 46-41 in overtime. Nine players scored for Red Lodge, which was tied with the J-Hawks at 28-all entering the fourth quarter and 34-all entering the extra session.
• No. 10 Thompson Falls outscored Bigfork by 15 points in the middle quarters to push the Blue Hawks to a comfortable 67-51 road win. T-Falls was led by the Ellie Baxter and Megan Baxter, who dropped in 17 and 16 points. Bigfork got 17 points from Emma Berreth.
• Conrad defeated visiting Rocky Boy 68-48 behind 27 points from Brae Eneboe and 22 from Lauren Phillips. Rocky Boy had a solid performances from Janenessa Standing Rock with 19 points and Kodee Henderson at 13.
Class C
• Aspen Giese led with 18 points and Emerson Giese added 13 as No. 2 Fort Benton rallied from a nine-point deficit after one quarter to surprise top-ranked Roy-Winifred 44-35 in a showdown of heavyweights. The Longhorns (5-0) trailed 14-5 after one quarter and rallied to within two points at halftime before taking control in a 16-4 third quarter. Isabelle Heggem scored 12 points and Trinity Edwards added 10 for the Outlaws (4-1).
• Draya Wacker had a career night with 40 points — the first Montana player in any class to reach that mark this season — to power No. 3 Melstone past Jordan 68-47. Kayla Kombol added 10 for the Broncs (5-0). Brooke Murnion had 13 points and Lacey Lawrence 11 for the Mustangs.
• Carlee Fryberger had 15 points, Connor Fryberger added 14 and No. 10 Charlo sprinted to a 15-point first-quarter lead and rolled to a 44-19 win over Alberton-Superior. The Vikings led 17-2 after the first eight minutes and 27-8 by intermission. Cassie Green had seven points and Isabella Pereira six for the Mountain Cats.
• Nola Smorowski scored 12 points and Victor cruised past Lincoln 40-15. The Pirates led 21-6 at halftime. Jaylin Lewenight had seven for the Lynx, who like the boys have five players on their roster.
• Sydney Von Bergen and Adie Woodhall scored 13 points apiece and Denton-Geyser-Stanford had no trouble with Winnett-Grass Range, 47-8. The Bearcats outscored the Rams 21-0 in the third quarter. Kaitlyn Carter scored six of Winnett-Grass Range's eight points.
• Laura Zeitzke led the Simms Tigers with 16 points in defeating Dutton-Brady 67-32. LaChrista Hanson contributed 14 points for the Tigers. Dutton-Brady was led by Mackaela Pulver’s 12 points, 11 in the first half.
• Hannah Monroe's 20 points led the way, and Loni Orcutt and Emma Valdez each added 12 as No. 5 Valier thumped Power 66-43. Amara Bodkins had 15 points and Hailey May 11 for Power.
20-Point Club
40: Draya Wacker, Melston
39: RJ Ramone, Harlem
28: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
27: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
25: Ty Huse, Bozeman
24: Charlie Kruer, Twin Bridges
24: Keigan Skolrud, Glasgow
24: Daley Aune, Glasgow
22: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
22: Jaxson Olsen, Kalispell Glacier
22: Carson Callison, Alberton-Superior
22: Lauren Phillips, Conrad
21: Carson Varner, Victor
21: Caden Smerker, Simms
21: Jay Beagle, Libby
20: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
20: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
20: Dallin Nelson, Simms
20: Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
20: Hannah Monroe, Valier
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.