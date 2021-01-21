Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Ty Huse dropped in 21 points and Jackson Basye provided 13 as Bozeman gradually built its lead throughout and triumphed over Great Falls CMR 66-45. The Hawks also received 11 points from Trent Rogers. Trey Wasson topped the Rustlers with 16 points, and David Botti-Anderson provided 11.
• Jacksen Burckley scored 22 points and Junior Bergen 21 as No. 5 Billings Senior downed crosstown rival Billings West 53-48. Playing at home, Senior used a 24-point scoring spree during the second quarter to lead 36-24 at intermission. Burckley knocked down all four of his 3-pointers during that stretch. Bergen added 12 points during that uprising. They accounted for all of Senior's points. Teagan Mullowney and Neil Daily scored 11 points apiece to lead West. Senior drilled eight 3-pointers. West whittled the 12-point halftime deficit to six by the end of the third quarter and was within 49-48 with a minute left in the game on a basket by Mullowney.
• Brayden Koch was on fire with 24 points and Helena Capital built a big early lead and routed Helena 57-36 in the first crosstown matchup of the year. The Bruins led 39-13 at halftime. Jacob Curry added nine for Helena Capital. Sam Norum scored 10 points for the Bengals.
• No. 4-ranked Billings Skyview used 18 points from Camron Ketchum and 15 from Payton Sanders in winning 61-42 at Belgrade. The reigning state co-champions broke out to a 19-7 first-quarter lead. The spread was 31-21 at half and 43-28 after three quarters. Ketchum tallied 10 points in the second half, while Sanders had nine. Ta'veus Randle hit for 18 points for Belgrade. Kade Schlauch added 11. Schlauch accounted for three of Belgrade's seven 3-pointers.
• Hayden Kolb scored 16 points, Alex Germer added 15 and Tony Frohlich-Fair provided 12 as No. 1 Missoula Sentinel held off a huge fourth-quarter rally to down Missoula Big Sky in a crosstown matchup. The Spartans led by 22 entering the fourth quarter. Kade Olson spearheaded the Eagles' attack with 20 points, Tre Reed had 14 and Chaz LaDue 11. Big Sky outscored Sentinel 30-14 over the final eight minutes.
Class A
• Royce Robinson dropped in 26 points as Lewistown prevailed at home 71-61 over Huntley Project, which is ranked fifth in Class B. The unranked Golden Eagles also received 16 points from Fischer Brown. Lewistown led 28-23 at halftime and 48-39 going into the fourth quarter. Robinson connected for 14 second-half points, and Brown added 10. Noah Bouchard scored 18 points overall for the Red Devils and Tim Rose contributed 14.
• Trevor Lake pumped and 17 points and Jarrett Wilson contributed 16 as No. 4 Polson celebrated its first week in the rankings by routing Stevensville 78-26. The Pirates (5-0), who also got 10 points from Colton Graham, led by 15 after one quarter and outscored the Yellowjackets 45-4 in the middle two quarters. Gus Turner did his part for Stevi with 14 points, and Gracen Trevino had seven.
• Miles City overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Eastern A foe Hardin 67-66 in overtime. Dalton Polesky had 18 points and Ryder Lee added 17 for the Cowboys. Jayden Venable scored 13 points. Kevion Ladson had 16 to lead Hardin, and teammate Teivon Ramos chipped in 13.
Class B
• Damon Gros Ventre was unstoppable with a career-high 57 points — easily the highest total for a Montana player this winter, boy or girl — and No. 1 Lodge Grass raced to a 105-63 victory over Joliet. Gros Ventre's output easily topped the 40 points scored by Draya Wacker of Melstone a week ago. The total is 11 points shy of the state record of 68 set by Brad Cichosz of Harlem last season. Malachi Little Nest didn't have a bad night either for the Indians, scoring 22 points. Gros Ventre, who surpassed 1,000 points for his career on Jan. 13, is averaging 32.3 points per game now. "He is capable of performing like that any night but he is an unselfish player," Lodge Grass coach Joshua Stewart said. "He is always looking to get his brothers in the mix. Damon is a very humble man with a great work ethic.”
• Joe Demontiney's 19 points led three players in double figures and Rocky Boy thumped Great Falls Central 74-54. Joe Standing Rock added 18 points and Teague Stump 13 for the Stars.
• Townsend got 16 points from Devon Zeadow in a 55-42 victory over Big Timber. Gavin Vandenacre and Ryan Racht each scored 13 points to aid the Bulldogs. Big Timber was paced by 10 points from Brayden Young.
• No. 7 Fairfield downed Missoula Loyola 61-55 in a non-conference matchup. Connor Murray and Kaelob Flores each had 12 points to lead the balanced Eagles offense.
• St. Ignatius downed Thompson Falls 58-49 and pulled away in the third quarter for the win. Mission led 29-27 at halftime, but outscored the Bluehawks 17-10 in the third quarter to build an advantage. Morgan Justin had 18 points for Thompson Falls, and Kade Pardee added 15. No statistics were available for Mission.
• Sam Wheatley and JarenKnowshisgun each scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures as Colstrip knocked off Lame Deer 59-51 on the strength of a 20-12 third quarter. Wiley Bearcomesout added 11 points and Tyce Casterline 10 for the Colts.
Class C
• Bryce Grebe pumped in 27 points and Melstone needed every one to hold off Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47-43.
• Caidin Hill and Willem Kimm shared scoring honors with 13 points apiece and No. 2 Manhattan Christian put all 12 players in the scorebook in a 93-25 trouncing of Lima. Jackson Leep scored 10 points, and Trevor Van Dyken and Seth Amunrud had nine each for the Eagles. Peyton Haws scored 11 to lead the Bears.
• Jack McAllister had the hot hand with 26 points and Hot Springs overpowered Plains 48-26. Kyle Larson added seven points for the Savage Heat. Nathan Feliksa paced the Horsemen with nine points.
• Kaidin Thibert was on fire with 30 points and three players added nine apiece to lead Simms over Sunburst 67-41. Dallin Nelson, Caden Smerker and Carter McDowell were the nine-point scorers for the Tigers. Stanley Jarvis led the Refiners with 15 points.
• Aidan Fishell led with 21 points and No. 1 Scobey remained unbeaten with a 57-54 nail-biter over No. 6 Froid-Lake in a hastily scheduled showdown. Parker Cromwell added 13 points and Jayce Tande 12 for the Spartans, who outscored the Red Hawks 17-7 in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter rally. Scobey was scheduled to face Frazer, but the Bearcubs had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
• Matt Kaiser scored 18 points, Charlie Kruer contributed 17 and Tate Smith chipped in with 10 to fuel No. 3 Twin Bridges' 51-9 win over White Sulphur Springs.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Missoula Sentinel got out to a fast start and downed Missoula Big Sky 51-22 in the crosstown rivalry matchup. Olivia Huntsinger had 12 points and CC Size added 11 for the Spartans. Corbyn Sandau had six to lead the Eagles.
• Cami Harris pumped in 20 points, Brooke Berry added 18 and Billings Skyview raced to a 47-7 halftime lead en route to a 71-21 thumping of Belgrade. Breanna Williams added 10 for the Falcons. McKenna Morris had nine points for the Panthers.
Class A
• Maliyah LeCoure led five players in double figures with 15 points and Stevensville overwhelmed Polson 63-32. Kennedy Praast added 13, Shilo Lampi 12, Kelti Wandler 11 and Claire Hutchison 10 for the Yellowjackets.
Class B
• Emily Cooley compiled 26 points, Bailey Finn added 14 and Hailee Brandon 13 to lead No. 1 Big Timber past Townsend 73-41. The Herders (6-0) jumped to an 18-6 lead after one quarter and built the margin to 23 at halftime. Charlotte Watson led all scorers with 22 points for the Bulldogs.
• Jadyn Pluid and Katie Schmidt each dropped in 11 points as eighth-ranked Eureka prevailed over Bigfork 56-45. The Lions outscored the Valkyries by five in both the second and fourth quarters. Bigfork was led by Emma Berreth scoring 17 points and Madison Chappius with 14 points.
• Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 12 points, Kora Kelly added 10 and No. 3 Anaconda rose to the occasion in dumping Class A Dillon 46-22. The Copperheads shrugged off a slow start, breaking from a 3-3 tie after one quarter to lead 17-6 at halftime. Lauryn Peterson topped the Beavers with seven points.
• Thompson Falls downed St. Ignatius 55-46. Megan Baxter poured in 23 points to lead the Bluehawks (6-1) Thompson Falls led 22-13 at halftime and fended off a Bulldogs comeback.
Class C
• Kia Wasson scored a season-high 21 points, and Kaitlyn McColly and Jaycee Erickson added 13 apiece as No. 6 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale edged No. 2 Melstone 56-53 in double-overtime in a showdown of unbeatens that lived up to its billing. The Mavericks (7-0) built up a 10-point lead in the first quarter and still led by eight, only to see Draya Wacker and the Broncs (6-1) rally to tie it. Both teams scored three points in the first overtime. Wacker, a junior who is averaging 28.3 points per game and has scored at least 22 points in all but one game, drained 30 to lead all scorers. Wasson is averaging 13.1 points per game.
• Eliana Kuperus had another big night with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds to propel No. 10 Manhattan Christian to an 81-19 romp over Lima. Taylor DeVries and Kiersten Van Kirk each added 15 points, and Katelyn Van Kirk provided 10 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (7-0), who led 54-13 at halftime. Hope Kenney had seven points, six assists and eight steals. Taryn Martinell led the Bears with 11 points.
• Brooke Reuter scored 11 points as Savage toppled Fairview 39-22 on the strength of a 22-8 fourth quarter.
• Twin Bridges used balance and a strong third quarter to down White Sulphur Springs 31-20. Ayla Janzen and Kara Dale each scored six points for the Falcons, who distributed their 31 points between nine players. The Hornets' Kenzie Hereim led all scorers with 12 points. Twin Bridges outscored WSS 11-2 in the third quarter.
• Gracee Lekvold scored 14 points and Carrie Taylor added 12 as Scobey used a strong second half to down Froid-Lake 42-28 in an impromptu game added because the Spartans' regularly scheduled matchup against Frazer was called off due to COVID-19.
• Custer-Hysham outlasted Plevna 47-30 as Brooklyn Ragland scored 13 points and Charlee Yochum 12. Jaeda Paul topped Plevna with 12 points.
20-Point Club
57: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
30: Draya Wacker, Melstone
30: Kaidin Thibert, Simms
27: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
26: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
26: Emily Cooley, Big Timber
26: Jack McAllister, Hot Springs
24: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
23: Megan Baxter, Thompson Falls
22: Charlotte Winston, Townsend
22: Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior
22: Malachi Little Nest, Lodge Grass
21: Kia Wasson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
21: Ty Huse, Bozeman
21: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior
21: Aiden Fishell, Scobey
20: Cami Harris, Billings Skyview
20: Kade Olson, Missoula Big Sky
