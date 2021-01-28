Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Kenley Leary led four players in double figures with 16 points as Butte clobbered Missoula Big Sky 71-49. Zach Merrifield had 14 points, Mikey O'Dell 13 and Jake Olson 12 for the Bulldogs, who did all the damage they need in the first half in building a 32-15 lead. Caden Bateman and Kade Olson scored 13 points apiece for the Eagles.
• Brayden Koch had a big night with 30 points and Malachi Syvrud did his part with 11 to lead Helena Capital past Kalispell Flathead 67-41 after a slow start. The Bruins trailed by a point after one quarter but created some distance with a 20-8 second quarter. Gabe Adams scored 17 points and Joston Cripe 11 for the Braves.
• Alex Germer poured in 25 points -- 19 in the second half -- Tony Frohlich-Fair added 11 and five rebounds, and No. 1 Missoula Sentinel pulled away in the second half for a 56-44 triumph over No. 2 Missoula Hellgate in the Spartans' first win over the Knights in three years. The Spartans led by three points at halftime but used a 19-12 third quarter to provide some distance. Josh Wade scored 19 points and Griffin Kinch and Brogan Callaghan had nine apiece for the Knights.
• Jaxsen Olson led Kalispell Glacier's balanced attack with 12 points and Keifer Spohnhauer backed him with 11 as the Wolfpack held off Helena 49-41. Glacier led 27-16 at halftime and held on. Bergin Luker led the Bengals with 12 points.
Class A
• Corvallis surprised No. 4 Frenchtown 50-45 as Tanner Jessop torched the net for 20 points. Brandon Finley scored 13 points for the Broncs.
• Libby put 12 players in the scoring column in downing Class B Troy 60-20. Caden Williams led with 12 points and Cy Stevenson 10 for the Loggers. Michael Foote had six for the Trojans.
Class B
• Keigan Skolrud led three players in double players with 18 points and Glasgow hit 15 of 20 free throws in the second half in downing Malta 60-50. Skolrud scored 12 of his 18 points after intermission, Hunter Collinsworth had 12 of his 16 after the break, and Trevor Klind added 15 points for the Scotties, who outscored the Mustangs by nine points in the fourth quarter. Rex Williamson scored 17 points, Connor Tuss 15 and Kooper Oxarart 11 for Malta.
• Caden Holgate scored 14 points and Manhattan used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Class A Butte Central 44-43. The Tigers trailed by seven entering the final eight minutes. Evan Douma added eight points to help Manhattan's cause. Dougie Peoples led all scorers with 21 points for the Maroons.
• Noah Bouchard had the hot hand with 25 points and Tim Rose backed him with 18 as Huntley Project swamped Roundup 73-32. The Red Devils led by only 14 at halftime but went on a 24-3 spree over the final eight minutes. Kaide Griffith's eight points paced the Panthers.
• Kaelob Flores paved the way with 20 points, Cooper Christensen chipped in with 12 and Bryden Batson had 11 as Fairfield soared past Great Falls Central 63-43. The Eagles led by 17 at halftime and coasted from there. Kaiden Horner scored 15 points and Brandon Bliss 14 for the Mustangs.
• Trey Hoveland and Gavin Vandenacre scored 17 points apiece as Class B Townsend won at Livingston 59-45. Both Hoveland and Ryan Racht came away with four steals. Racht also handed out seven assists, and teammate Aaron Geisser snagged eight rebounds. Tristen Stenseth provided Livingston with 11 points.
• Will Burns hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Missoula Loyola a 61-58 home win over rival Florence. Burns finished with a game-high 28 points and Keenan Russell added 11 for the Rams. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 21 points.
• Gavin Bates scored 18 points, Corbin Hurst added 11 and Eureka toppled Stillwater Christian 58-53. The difference was the second quarter, when the Lions turned a one-point lead into eight at halftime. Dominic DeMario scored 12 points and Grady Drish added 11 for Stillwater.
Class C
• Carson Callison poured in 27 points, Bryan Mask added 17 and Alberton-Superior thumped Hot Springs 65-43. Aaron Waddle added 10 for the Mountain Cats. Mario Garcia topped the Savage Heat with 13.
• Colten Miske pumped in 24 points in Wibaux's 55-42 loss to rival Beach, North Dakota. The Longhorns led by four points after one quarter but saw the game get away in a 19-3 second quarter for Beach.
• No. 2-ranked Manhattan Christian used Seth Amunrud's 20 points, Caidin Hill's nine rebounds and Logan Leep's five steals to win at home over Lone Peak 67-21. The Eagles led 25-15 after the first quarter and 37-17 at intermission. Manhattan Christian blanked the Big Horns 21-0 during the third period. Tebarek Hill and Devon Walhof scored 10 points apiece for the winners. Amunrud also had six rebounds and three steals. Lone Peak received six points apiece from Mikey Botha and Michael Romney.
• Beau Simonson led with 15 points and Loden Idler chipped in with 10 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale built a big early lead and held on to defeat Circle 46-32. The Mavericks led 29-9 at halftime. Beau Beery led the Wildcats with 14 points.
• Philippe Landwehr scored 14 points, Giammo Ferrarese added 13 and Abe Smith had 12 as Terry's exchange-student powered Terriers improved to 8-1 with a 53-48 win over Ekalaka. Terry trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter. Jared Pardee scored 18 and Sean Wolenetz 15 for Ekalaka.
• Darian Holecek scored 22 points, Keegan Nelson added 12 and Aidian Harbin 11 as Westby-Grenora pulled away from Plentywood in the fourth quarter for a 45-34 win. The Thunder led by 11 at halftime, saw the lead dwindle to three after three quarters, then fashioned a 14-6 fourth quarter. Reese Wirtz kept the Wildcats in it with 23 points.
• Dawson Murnion poured in 26 points and Jordan went on to beat visiting Custer-Hysham 50-34. Murnion nailed three 3-pointers and shot 5 of 8 from the foul line. He scored 17 points as Jordan built a 30-13 lead by halftime. Brayden Webb finished with 11 points for Custer-Hysham.
• Sawyer Shelmerdine poured in 23 points, Chase Haines provided 16 more and Quinlan Ream had 15 as Seeley-Swan stopped Victor 70-55. Carson Varner was a one-man show for the Pirates, pumping in 33 points. Jordan McLane added 10.
• Brand Ostler (22 points) and Ian Swanson (20) were a two-man show in Ennis' 68-41 romp over White Sulphur Springs. Jaxsen Kloote added 12 for the Mustangs, who used a 22-8 second quarter to pull away. Knute Hereim scored 17 for the Hornets.
• Winnett-Grass Range held off Centerville 50-42 behind Walker Doman’s 30-point explosion. Chase Cook and Ethan Upchurch kept Centerville close with 13 and 12 points.
• Colt Parsons paced Drummond with 15 points and Caleb Parke chipped in with 12 in the Trojans' 44-31 outlasting of Sheridan. A 17-2 second quarter was the difference for Drummond. Kaden Batzler's 15 points led Sheridan.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Third-ranked Billings West got another night of balanced scoring in a 70-28 win over Great Falls CMR. Ryan Dolan and Taylee Chirrick had 12 points apiece, and Layla Baumann hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points. Six players scored at least eight points for the Golden Bears. Alex Madsen had seven points for CMR.
• Brooke Berry scored 18 points to lead Billings Skyview to a 51-34 win over Great Falls. Cami Harris added 12 points for the Falcons, who led 32-19 by halftime. Alison Harris scored 14 to lead the Bison.
• Missoula Big Sky posted a 34-23 home win over Butte as Corbyn Sandau piled up 18 points and Avari Batt added 10 for the Eagles, who led 13-7 after one quarter. Laura Rosenleaf, Tylar Clary and Ashley Olson all had five points for the Bulldogs.
• Bailee Sayler led the way with 12 points and top-ranked Missoula Hellgate had to grind out a 39-36 crosstown nail-biter over Missoula Sentinel by winning the final quarter by five points. Keke Davis added nine points for the Knights, who trailed 30-28 entering the final eight minutes and 18-14 at halftime. Brooke Stayner scored 14 and Kodi Fraser 11 for the Spartans.
• Ellie Keller scored 21 points, Kenzie Williams added 18 and Kalispell Glacier turned the game around in the fourth quarter for a 60-54 triumph over Helena. The Wolfpack outscored the Bengals 21-11 over the final eight minutes. Carly Flynn and Avery Kraft had seven points each for Helena's balanced offense.
• Mara McGinley took scoring honors with 18 points, Dani Bartsch was right behind with 17 and Paige Bartsch had 16 to propel No. 2 Helena Capital past Kalispell Flathead 64-43. The Bruins led by only three points after one quarter but took control in the middle two frames by outscoring the Bravettes 33-14. Clare Converse scored 14 points and Maddy Moy 10 for Flathead.
Class A
• Taylor Young paced all scorers with 19 points and Livingston put four players in double figures in a 63-37 trouncing of Class B Townsend. Shannon Nelson scored 13, Kodie Vondra 12 and Rainna Floyd 11 for the Rangers, who bolted to a 27-5 lead after one quarter. Charlotte Watson was tops with 14 points for the Bulldogs.
• Lauryn Petersen led with 15 points and Ainsley Shipman helped with 14 points as Dillon overpowered Polson 63-30. Bri Williams added nine for the Beavers, who led 27-4 at halftime. Mossy Kauley led the Pirates with 10 points.
• Corvallis edged host Frenchtown in overtime 52-50 as Jenna Jordan and Madeline Gilder each had 10 points for the Blue Devils. Maddy Eggers scored 17 for the Broncs.
• Brooke Badovinac scored 10 points, Sofee Thatcher added eight and Butte Central held off a late rally by Class B Manhattan for a 31-29 triumph. The Maroons led 24-16 entering the fourth quarer. Halle Hemenway scored 12 points and Olleca Severson 11 for the Tigers.
Class B
• Maddie BigBack paved the way with 15 points and Addie Casterline added 13 to fuel No. 2 Colstrip (7-0) to a 60-45 triumph over Lodge Grass. Shantell Pretty On Top scored 18 and Diamond Amyotte 15 for the Indians.
• Alison Kunze led with 17 points and Justina Lamb provided 14 to propel No. 6 Malta past Glasgow 65-42. Maddie Williamson added 11 for the M-Ettes, who led 25-10 after one quarter. Daley Aune scored 18, Riley Norser 16 and Abrianna Nielson 10 for the Scotties.
• Third-ranked Missoula Loyola boosted its record to 8-1 with a 44-33 home win over Florence. Lani Walker led a balanced attack for the Breakers with 11 points and Kelsey Esh added 10. Kasidy Yeoman scored 11 points for the Falcons.
• Macy Rose was Huntley Project's leading scorer with seven points in a 48-27 loss to No. 9 Roundup. No statistics were available for the Panthers.
Class C
• Lindsay Lawrence paced Jordan with 10 points in a 36-18 conquest of Custer-Hysham. The Mustangs led by 14 points at halftime. MacKenzie Morrison led the Rebels with seven points.
• Karli Lane led three players in double figures with 13 points and Harlowton-Ryegate cruised past Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40-27 after leading by four at halftime. Mesa Butler had 11 points and Alexis Hagl 10 for the Engineers. Adie Woodhall's 11 points paced the Bearcats.
• Eliana Kuperus had another big night with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals as No. 6 Manhattan Christian overpowered Lone Peak 57-34. Kiersten Van Kirk added 14 points, four steals and three blocks for the Eagles, who had 19 steals for the game. Maddie Cone led the Big Horns with 11 points.
• Klaire Kovatch and Aspen Conley each scored 12 points and Seeley-Swan sprinted to a 58-5 halftime lead en route to an 83-9 thumping of Victor. Bethany Hoag and Rose Mercer each added 11 for the Blackhawks.
• Lanie Crabb pumped in 21 points and Alberton-Superior started fast and never let up in a 63-30 trouncing of Hot Springs. Cassie Green hadded 17 points and Isabella Pereira 11 for the Mountain Cats, who led by 20 at halftime and 32 after three quarters. Lily DeTienne scored 11 and Lizzy Fisher 10 for the Savage Heat.
• Kodiann Lynn scored a game-high 26 points and teammate Laura Zeitzke pitched in with 20 as Simms won big at Sunburst 72-41. The victors also received 12 points from Taylee Sawyer. Simms' spread was 47-19 by halftime. Lynn compiled all of her points during the first three quarters. Claire Bucklin led the Refiners with 11 points.
• Sydney Philips had a big night with 20 points and Holly Hauptman backed her with 12 to lift Drummond over Sheridan 49-32. The Panthers' Faith Larsen matched Phillips point-for-point with 20 of her own, but not other teammate scored more than four.
• Jaycee Erickson scored 20 points, Kaitlyn McColly added 17 and No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale continued its surge and remained unbeaten with a 65-25 whitewashing of Circle. Kia Wasson added 13 points for the Mavericks. Ryann Moline led the Wildcats with 10 points.
20-Point Club
33: Carson Varner, Victor
30: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
30: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
28: Will Burns, Missoula Loyola
27: Carson Callison, Alberton-Superior
26: Kodiann Lynn, Simms
26: Dawson Murnion, Jordan
25: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
25: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel
24: Colten Miske, Wibaux
23: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
23: Sawyer Shelmerdine, Seeley-Swan
22: Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora
22: Brand Ostler, Ennis
21: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
21: Eliana Kuperus, Manhattan Christian
21: Lanie Crabb, Alberton-Superior
21: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
21: Ellie Keller, Kalispell Glacier
20: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
20: Laura Zeitzke, Simms
20: Ian Swanson, Ennis
20: Kaelob Flores, Fairfield
20: Tanner Jessop, Corvallis
20: Sydney Phillips, Drummond
20: Faith Larsen, Sheridan
20: Jaycee Erickson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
