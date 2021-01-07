Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Reigning state co-champion Billings Skyview opened its season at home with an easy 57-32 triumph over Bozeman Gallatin, which was making its debut. The Falcons led 20-4 after the first quarter. In the end, four Skyview players finished with double-digit scoring figures. Camron Ketchum led the way with 13 points, followed by Abe Seybert, Payton Sanders and Ky Komba, all with 11. Eli Hunter's 14 points highlighted Gallatin's efforts.
• Missoula Big Sky opened its season with a 59-51 home win over Kalispell Glacier as Chaz LaDue and Kade Olson scored 14 points apiece. It's the first season-opening win in five years for the Eagles. Tre Reed, Laden Bateman and Louis Sanders each scored nine points. Big Sky led 10-9 after one quarter, 21-15 at the half and 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Weston Price led all scorers with 20 points for Glacier, and Jaxson Olson had nine.
• Brayden Koch poured in 29 points and Hayden Opitz added 10 as Helena Capital opened its season with a 76-69 win over Butte. Blake Drakos led Butte with 16 points and Billy Kelly added 11.
• Defending state co-champion Missoula Hellgate ran its winning streak to 24 behind 15 points from Josh Wade in a 47-41 victory over Helena. Cayvey LaRance added 12 points for the Knights, who have won 32 straight regular-season games and 13 straight over the Bengals. Hellgate had a 17-2 run to start the third quarter and led by as much as 21. Austin Zeiler scored 15 points for Helena.
• Alex Germer pumped in 37 points and Tony Frohlich-Fair provided 19 to propel Missoula Sentinel past Kalispell Flathead 77-64. Joston Cripe scored 24 for Flathead, 16 in the second half.
• Host Bozeman bolted ahead by a huge margin and Jackson Basye scored a game-high 23 points as the Hawks fought off Billings West 58-55. Bozeman led 27-9 after the first quarter and 38-20 at halftime. West owned the second half, outscoring the Hawks 35-20, to make things interesting. Tucker Macbeth added 11 points for Bozeman. Trent Rogers and Padraig Lang chipped in with nine apiece. Teagan Mullowney led West with 14 points, Sam Phillips had 11 and Neil Daily added 10.
Class A
• Four Dillon players scored in double figures, led by Cole Truman with 21, as the Beavers dumped Stevensville 81-32 in a Southwest A game. Pier Rottin led the Yellowjackets with 14 points. Dillon 25-9 after one quarter and 56-16 at the half.
• Frenchtown upped its record to 2-0 with a 46-34 home win over Whitefish as Carson Shepard paced the Broncs with 14 points. Devin Shelton added eight and Jeff Jacobs had seven. Bodie Smith had 14 points to lead Whitefish. Frenchtown led 15-10 after one quarter, 27-19 at the half and 37-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
• Jarrett Wilson scored nine points and Polson won a nip-and-tuck game with Hamilton 30-29. Tanner Hanson scored nine points for the Broncs.
Class B
• Eli Pedersen scored 20 points and Florence-Carlton won its second game in two days by downing Arlee 68-51. JP Briney added 12 points for the Falcons, who jumped to a 21-7 first-quarter lead.
• Joe Demontiney scored 16 points and Ben Crebs added 14 as Rocky Boy slipped past Cut Bank 60-58. Nacona Limberhand and Sean Gibson added nine points each for the Stars, who led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and 13 at halftime.
• In a rare Wednesday game, Beau Neal led four players in double figures with 15 points as Florence-Carlton knocked off Missoula Loyola 65-51. Eli Pedersen and JP Briney scored 14 points apiece and Blake Shoupe added 11 for the Falcons, who sprinted to a 35-14 halftime lead. Raef Konsen scored 18 points and Will Burns added 15 for the Rams.
• Bigfork improved to 2-0 by scoring a 69-17 home win over Troy in its first Western 7B game. Cormac Benn led the Vikings with 16 points, Nick Walker followed with 15 and Isak Epperly added 10. Bigfork led 20-6 after one quarter and 35-11 at the half. Jace Fisher had six points to pace Troy.
• Noah Bouchard scored 17 points and Jake Fox 15 as Huntley Project started quickly and held off Columbus 55-42. Colby Martinez scored 15 points and Kaeden Daniels added nine for the Cougars.
• Keigan Skolrud topped all scorers with 23 points and Hunter Collinsworth chipped in with nine as Glasgow downed Class C Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 54-47. Loden Idler led the Mavericks with 17 points, and Jon Rey Taylor added 11.
Class C
• Seth Amunrud finished with 18 points and Tebarek Hill added 12 as Manhattan Christian defeated visiting Townsend, 58-44. The Eagles had nine players break into the scoring column. Manhattan Christian broke open a tight 22-17 game with a 21-14 third-run to construct a double-digit cushion, 43-31, going into the closing period. Class B Townsend received 11 points from Ryan Racht.
• Bryce Grebe dropped in 23 points and teammate Tyler Kombol contributed 18 to lift Melstone over Ekalaka 56-42. The Broncs raced to a 16-point lead after one quarter.
• Caden Smerker and Dallin Nelson each scored 17 points, and Simms pitched a 24-0 first-quarter shutout in beating Foothills Christian 70-17. Eleven players scored for the Tigers, including Carter McDowell with nine. Josiah Lehmann led Foothills with eight points.
• Kellan Doheny scored 16 points, Rylan Doheny added 14 and Jake Feldmann contributed 13 to offset 30 points by Power's Spencer Lehnertz as Dutton-Brady toppled the Pirates 56-43.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Missoula Hellgate rolled to a 54-28 road win over Helena in its season opener as Addy Heaphy led the Knights with 13 points. Bailee Sayler added 12, Lauren Dick chipped in nine and Alex Covill scored eight. Hellgate led 16-9 after one quarter and 28-15 at the half.
• Brooke Berry hit for a game-high 29 points as visiting Billings Skyview launched its season with a 69-35 victory at newcomer Bozeman Gallatin. Berry, who was the state's top scorer a year ago, scored all of her points in the game's first three quarters. She also received scoring help from Cami Harris (12 points) and Jessi Henckel (10). The Falcons charged to a 43-19 advantage by halftime. Averi Smith tallied 10 points for Gallatin.
• Missoula Sentinel opened its season with a 61-45 road win over Kalispell Flathead after building a 35-13 halftime lead. Three Spartans scored in double figures as Megan Hamilton had 17, Olivia Huntsinger 15 and Brooke Stayner 14. Maddy Moy led the Bravettes with nine points.
• Kourtney Grossman scored 19 points, on 8 of 9 shooting, in helping Billings West open its season at Bozeman with a 66-32 win. Sydney Pierce added 10 points to a balanced attack, with five players scoring between 8 to 19 points. West's lead was 30-14 by halftime. The Golden Bears outscored the Hawks 36-18 in the second half. Macy Mayer led Bozeman with 11 points. Emily Williams added 10.
• Visiting Billings Senior began its season with a win, holding off Great Falls CMR 40-37. Allie Cummings spurred the Broncs with nine points, but Olivia LaBeau was close behind with eight. Lily Johnson and Kennedy Venner pitched in with six points apiece. Senior was ahead 30-18 heading into the fourth quarter, but CMR ended the game on a 19-10 run to make it tight.
• Paige Bartsch had 19 points, six blocks and four rebounds, and sister Dani Bartsch added 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as defending co-champion Helena Capital coasted past Butte 71-37. Ashley Olson led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
• Kenzie Williams scored 15 points and Sidney Gulick added 12 to help Kalispell Glacier built a big lead and hold of Missoula Big Sky 54-42. Janessa Henson added nine points for the Wolfpack, who led by 17 points entering the fourth quarter. Averi Batt scored 15 points and Corbyn Sandau 14 for Big Sky.
Class A
• Brooke Badovinac and Sofie Thatcher each had 11 points, and Delaney Hasquet added 10 as Butte Central pulled away late from Livingston 43-35. Taylor Young led a balanced the Rangers' offense with seven points. Livingston led 28-27 entering the final eight minutes.
• Jadi Walburn and Ashton Ramsey each scored 13 points and Whitefish used a solid first half to outlast Frenchtown 44-37. The Bulldogs led by 10 points at halftime. Demi Smith scored 12 and Sadie Smith 11 for the Broncs.
Class B
• On Wednesday, Missoula Loyola pushed its record to 3-0 with a win at Florence-Carlton, 63-43. The Breakers, who won 31 straight games, went on a 16-7 run in the first quarter and maintained the upper hand. Lani Walker led Loyola with 18 points, followed by Natalie Clevenger with 15 and Laney Denning 13. Kasidy Yeoman scored 15 points for the Falcons.
• Maddie BigBack led with 17 points, Baily Egan did her part with 15 and Malea Egan provided 13 as Colstrip walloped defending state co-champion Forsyth 67-37. The Fillies bolted to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and were up 35-12 at halftime.
Class C
• Olivia Isakson and Payton Levine joined together to score 38 points as Augusta won at Simms 67-43. Isakson was responsible for a game-high 20 points, shooting 9 of 16 at the foul line. Levine contributed 18, 14 coming before intermission. Augusta bolted ahead, 40-19, in the first half. Simms received 14 points overall from Laura Zeitzke and 10 from LaChrista Hanson.
• Kiersten VanKirk put together a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Manhattan Christian won at home 58-32 over Class B Townsend. The Eagles also benefited from the 15 points and four steals provided by Eliana Kuperus. Manhattan Christian jumped ahead 19-4 in the first quarter. Charlotte Watson led Townsend with 15 points.
• Draya Wacker had the hot hand with 28 points and Melstone sprinted to a 22-3 first-quarter lead en route to a 53-33 romp over Ekalaka. Leni Krehbiel added eight points for the Broncs.
• Darby Haskins popped in 20 points and Lanie Crabb added 15 to fuel Alberton-Superior past Hot Springs 52-37. Lizzy Fisher scored 17 and Katelyn Christensen had 14 for the Savage Heat.
• Liv Wangerin was the only scorer in double figures for Plentywood but her 22 points were plenty for a 47-40 win over Froid-Lake.
• Kinsey May led with 12 points and Sierra Sievers added 11 as Power rolled past Dutton-Brady 41-13. The Pirates led 25-5 at halftime.
• Jaycee Erickson pumped in 19 points and Kaitlyn McColly provided 15 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale started fast and downed Class B Glasgow 49-33. The Mavericks led 24-11 after one quarter. Riley Noser led the Scotties with 14 points and Tyann Graham had 12.
• Four players scored eight points — Rylee Klasna, Landri Paladichuk, Tanner Inman and Marlyssa Ledgerwood — as Ennis ground out an eight-point win, 43-35, over West Yellowstone. Emmie Collins led all scorers with 15 points for the Wolverines, and Ashlynn Roos added 12.
20-Point Club
37: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel
30: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
29: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
29: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
28: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
23: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
23: Keigan Skolrud, Glasgow
23: Jackson Basye, Bozeman
22: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
21: Cole Truman, Dillon
20: Eli Pedersen, Florence-Carlton
20: Olivia Isakson, Augusta
20: Darby Haskins, Alberton-Superior
20: Weston Price, Kalispell Glacier
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.