Boys Basketball
Class A
• Dougie Peoples pumped in 22 points, Bryson Sestrich provided 13 and Konnor Pochervina added 11 as Butte Central dropped down a level and defeated longtime Class B rival Anaconda 67-27. The Maroons led by four after one quarter but ran away with it by outscoring the Copperheads 34-8 over the middle two frames. Eli Saltenberger's 11 points led Anaconda.
• Ronan scored 13 unanswered points in the second quarter on its way to a 71-32 home win over Class B Arlee. Leonard Burke scored a game-high 15 points for the Chiefs and Girma Detwiler and Sage Coffman each added 10. Hunter Brown scored five points for the Warriors.
Class B
• Will Burns paved the way with 15 points, Raef Konzen had 14 and Missoula Loyola turned it on in the second half for a 53-40 triumph over Eureka. The Rams trailed 20-14 at intermission but took a six-point lead after three quarters. TJ Carr paced the Lions with 11 points.
• Rhett Reynolds had the hot hand with 30 points and No. 5 Shelby blew open a close game in the third quarter on the way to a 61-34 romp over Conrad. Trenton Emerson added 10 for the Coyotes. Ethan Wittmier's 14 points led the Cowboys.
• Eli Pedersen had a game-high 20 points and Beau Neal was right behind with 19 for Florence-Carlton, which outscored No. 3 Deer Lodge by seven in the fourth quarter for a 57-49 upset victory. Ozzie King hit for 15, Logan Nicholson 13 and Aidan Thompson 10 for the Wardens.
• A 24-point, 13-rebound performance from Noah Bouchard led No. 2 Huntley Project to a 64-52 Southern B win at top-ranked Lodge Grass. Jake Fox added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils (9-2), and Tim Rose had 10 points and seven assists. Malachi Little Nest led Lodge Grass (8-3) with 21 points, Ty Moccasin had 12 and DC Stewart added 10.
• Rex Williamson led three players in double figures with 21`points and Malta avenged a loss from last week by downing Rocky Boy 62-47. Connor Tuss scored 18 and Kooper Oxarart 17 for the Mustangs. Sean Gibson's 18 points led Rocky Boy.
• Tristan Matzik scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures and Big Timber ran away from Joliet 68-50. Codee Mehus added 16, and Connor Gisecke and Sam Shepherd added 11 apiece for the Herders. Seth Bailey scored 17 and Paxton McQuillan 14 for the J-Hawks.
• On Monday, Trent McMaster poured in 36 points and Jake Genger had his back with 14 as Jefferson outscored Whitehall 80-77. The Panthers trailed by two points at halftime and took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. Brendan Wagner and Hayden Hoagland had 17 points apiece for the Trojans, who also received 13 each from Kenzie Hugulet and Dylan Smith.
• On Monday, Walker Fisher led a balanced effort with 11 points as NO. 10 Bigfork raced past Eureka 61-40. Cormac Been provided 10, and Levi Taylor and Dane Hansen nine apiece for the Vikings, who led by six at halftime then ran away with it in a 16-4 third quarter. Gavin Bates led all scorers with 18 for the Lions, but no other player scored more than five.
Class C
• Quin Gillespie scored 14 points and No. 8 Bridger broke from a halftime tie to lead by eight after three quarters and hold off Park City 42-35. Baylor Pospisil added 13 for the Scouts, who outscored the Panthers 12-4 in the first eight minutes after halftime. Tucker Johnstone scored 13 points and Jake Gauthier had nine for Park City.
• Mason Dethman scored 10 points and No. 4 Froid-Lake put 12 players in the scoring column in a 64-16 romp over Frazer. Ashdyn Hobbs added nine and Walker Ator eight for the Redhawks. Kevin Ackerman scored 12 of the Bearcubs' 16 points.
• Blake Loomis led the way with 18 points, Josh Everest added 16 and Taylor Hales had 13 to lift West Yellowstone to a 63-49 win over Lima. Jonathan Resendiz chipped in with 10 for the Wolverines, who pulled away with an 18-9 fourth quarter. Walker Nygren pumped in 23 points, and Garet Leslley and Peyton Haws added 11 apiece for the Bears.
• Dylan Flatt and Aidan Jenkins shared scoring honors and Shields Valley bolted to a 27-5 first-quarter lead en route to pummeling Lone Peak 80-48. Kaden Acosta added 14 points for the Rebels.
• Sloan McPherson had the hot hand with 30 points and Caesn Erickson contributed 19 as Savage broke away from a tie after three quarters to down Broadus 66-60. The Warriors trailed by a point at halftime and the game was tied at 42-all entering the final eight minutes. Logan Nelson had eight points for Savage.
• Parker Cromwell led a balanced offense with 11 points and top-ranked Scobey stayed perfect with a 59-29 triumph over Lustre Christian in a rescheduled game. Aidan Fishell and Caden Handren added 10 apiece for the Spartans, who led by 14 after one quarter and 24 at halftime. Kolden Hoversland scored 13 to lead Lustre.
• Darian Holecek was the game's only double-figure scorer with 16 points and Westby-Grenora pulled away late for a 47-39 toppling of Plentywood. Aidian Harbin scored nine for the Thunder, who outscored the Wildcats by five in the fourth quarter. Caydon Trupe and Reese Wirtz each scored nine for Plentywood.
• Shane Kimmel's 17 points led the way for Turner, which rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to down Hays-Lodgepole 56-50. Charlie Calvert scored 14 for the Tornadoes, who outscored the Thunderbirds by eight in the third quarter and 12 in the final eight minutes. Estevan Granados led all scorers with 22 points for Hays-Lodgepole, which also received 11 points from Tyson Shambo.
• Garrett Spicher scored 15 points, Gavin Spicher added 12 and North Star rallied from a deep fourth-quarter hole to beat Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47-34. Payne Ditmar added nine for the Knights, who outscored the Hawks 18-3 over the final eight minutes. Bryce Kammerzell led C-J-I with 13 points.
• Roy-Winifred got 28 points from Justin Stulc in a 64-63 victory over Winnett-Grass Range. Brody Greer added 12 and Blake Donsbach had 10 points for Roy-Winifred. Brady Bantz had 22 points to lead Winnett-Grass Range, and teammates Cy Nunn scored 13 points and Derrik Zimmerman added 11.
• With 13 points from Aidan McDaniel and 11 more from Garrett Metrione, Belt edged Class B Fairfield 47-45. Bridger Vogl added nine points for the Huskies. Fairfield’s Daniel Faith had a game-high 16 points and scored 12.
• On Monday, Billy Boone scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had the go-ahead tip-in with 10 seconds left to keep No. 5 Valley Christian unbeaten with a 52-50 nail-biter over Stillwater Christian. Dominiz Demario had a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win for Stillwater, but it just missed. Riley Reimer had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for Valley Christian. Luke Frampton led Stillwater with 18 points.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Emma Anderson and Ellie Keller shared scoring honors with 12 points apiece and Kalispell Glacier rode big second and fourth quarters to a 67-37 rout of Missoula Big Sky. Janessa Henson added nine for the Wolfpack, who outscored the Eagles 15-3 in the second quarter and 21-10 over the final eight minutes. Avari Batt and Corbyn Sandau had 12 points each for Big Sky.
Class A
• Jaylea Lunceford scored 12 points, and LaReina Codrova and Areanna Burke contributed 10 apiece to help Ronan rout Class B Arlee 60-14. The Maidens led 47-9 at halftime. Halle Adams' six points paced the Scarlets.
• Stevensville trailed by a point heading into the fourth quarter but rallied to win at Frenchtown 47-44. Claire Hutchison scored 12 points and Kennedy Praast and Maliyah LaCoure each had 11 for the Yellowjackets.
• On Monday, Amira Bolton and Brooke Badovinac shared scoring honors with 10 points each as Butte Central cruised past Dillon 45-22. Avery Kelly added nine for the Maroons, who led 24-6 at halftime. Lauryn Petersen scored seven and Halle Fitzgerald six for the Beavers.
Class B
• Maddie Williamson led with 15 points, and Justine Lamb and Allison Kunze each provided 11 to fuel No. 3 Malta to an easy 73-16 win over Rocky Boy. The M-Ettes rolled to a 50-9 halftime lead before easing off the gas. Kirsten LaMere's four points led Rocky Boy.
• Baily Egan scored 13 points and Canzas Hisbadhorse chipped in with 11 to help offset 24 points from Forsyth's Lindsey Hein as No. 2 Colstrip held off the Dogies 51-45. Maddie BigBack had eight for the Fillies, who led by three at halftime. Jaeleigh Hlad provided 10 for Forsyth.
• Brayli Reimer popped in 17 points, Emma Evenson added 16 and Alice Fouts chipped in with 11 as Red Lodge rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to nip Lame Deer 58-55. The Rams trailed 36-23 at intermission but came back to tie it after three quarters. Paris McLean led all scorers with 23 points and Paris Amyotte added nine for Lame Deer.
• No. 4 Missoula Loyola survived a late run by No. 5 Eureka to emerge with a 44-40 win. Lani Walker paced the Breakers with 13 points and Laney Denning added 10. Katie Schmidt scored a game-high 16 points for the Lions.
• Bailey Finn paced No. 1 Big Timber with 21 points and the Herders held off a late rally to down Joliet 49-39. Hailee Brandon provided 13 points for Big Timber, which led by 10 points after the first quarter and 20 after three before the J-Hawks mounted a late push. Skyler Wright and Peyton Whitehead had eight points each for Joliet.
• Anika Ploeger led the way with 14 points and Emily Shumaker added 10 in Baker's 51-49 loss at home to Bowman (N.D.). Mya Hadley added seven for the Spartans.
• Brae Eneboe scored 16 points and Lauren Phillips heled with 13 as Conrad built a big early lead and held on to clip Shelby 44-39. The Cowgirls led by 16 points entering the final quarter. Maddison Underdal and Jori Clary shared scoring honors with 14 points apiece for Shelby.
Class C
• Sydney Dethman paced a balanced Froid-Lake offense with 12 points and the Redhawks burst to a 29-0 lead after one quarter and cruised past Frazer 61-11. Carolyne Christoffersen scored 11 and Dasani Nesbit 10 for Froid-Lake. Bailey Beston and Angel Nelligan each had four for the Bearcubs.
• Gracee Lekvold paved the way with 19 points and Karys Lamb backed her with to lead Scobey past Lustre Christian 45-16. The Spartans led 16-3 after one quarter. Alexa Reddig scored 12 for Lustre.
• Ryann Moline matched Richey-Lambert point-for-point with 18 and Circle downed the Fusion 54-18. The Wildcats led 16-4 after one quarter and by 19 at halftime. Alexis Moline added eight for Circle.
• Isabelle Heggem drained 24 points and sister Madeline Heggem provided 15 to lead No. 8 Roy-Winifred past Winnett-Grass Rage 60-11. The Outlaws jumped to a 21-2 lead and upped the margin to 30 by halftime. Shelby Schweers led the Rams with five points.
• Emily Adkins was a one-person show with 20 points to lead Bridger to its 30-19 win over Park City. No other player scored more than four points for the Scouts. Isabelle Adams had seven to lead the Panthers.
• Lindsay Paulson hit for 12 points and No. 7 Belt dug itself out of an early hole to nip Class B No. 10 Fairfield 37-35. Railey Gliko added nine for the Huskies, who trailed 11-4 after one quarter but regrouped to lead by three at halftime. The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter. Cheyenne Maddox led the Eagles with 10 points.
• Aspen Sanderson led with 17 points and Jaeli Jenkins provided 13 to carry Shields Valley past Lone Peak 48-23. The Rebels led by 10 after one quarter, 11 at halftime and 18 after three.
• Emmie Collins poured in 28 points and Ashlynn Roos backed her with 16 to guide West Yellowstone over Lima 58-26.
• Liv Wangerin's 15 points were literally the difference in Plentywood's 31-16 triumph over Westby-Grenora. Brynn Folvag and Kiarra Brunelle topped the Thunder with five.
• Shyan Krass led her team again with 18 points and sister Dakota Krass helped with 10 as No. 9 Turner rallied in the fourth quarter to tip Hays-Lodgepole 41-39. Alliya Pretty Paint led the Thunderbirds with 10 and Judema Gray added nine.
20-Point Club
36: Trent McMaster, Jefferson
30: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
29: Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone
28: Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred
25: Hallie Beibauer, Chinook
24: Antone Manning, Wolf Point
24: Isabelle Heggem, Roy-Winifred
24: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
24: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
23: Walker Nygren, Lima
23: Paris McLean, Lame Deer
23: Ashley Parker, Huntley Project
22: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
22: Estevan Granados, Hays-Lodgepole
22: Keigan Ingram, Glasgow
22: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
22: Kyla Momberg, Box Elder
21: Malachi Little Nest, Lodge Grass
21: Rex Williamson, Malta
21: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
20: Eli Pedersen, Florence-Carlton
20: Emily Adkins, Bridger
