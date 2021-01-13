Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Brayden Koch was in a league by himself with 22 points and Malachi Syvrud pitched in with 10 more as Helena Capital outlasted Missoula Big Sky. Kade Olsen, Louis Sanders and Tre Reed each had 10 for the Eagles.
• Montana State signee Alex Germer scored 17 points and Tony Frohlich-Fair contributed 14 to lead top-ranked Missoula Sentinel to its 59-34 rout of Helena. The Spartans led by eight points after one quarter and 19 by halftime. Austin Zeiler had 10 points and Evan Barber nine to pace the Bengals.
Class A
• Logan Muri led four players in double figures with 14 points as Miles City started strong and held off Sidney 56-42. Dalton Polesky had 11 points and Zach Welch and Jayden Venable chipped in with 10 apiece for the Cowboys, who led 18-10 after one quarter.
• Michael Murphy scored 19 points and Max Eaton added 17 to propel Glendive past Class B Wolf Point 68-38. Taven Coon scored nine and Parker Buckley eight for the Red Devils, who broke from a seven-point lead with big third and fourth quarters.
• Bodie Smith had 15 points and Whitefish surged past Corvallis for a 52-49 win. Corvallis led by three entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Blue Devils 16-10 the rest of the way. Cole Trexler had 17 points and Tanner Jessop had 16 for Corvallis. The Bulldogs hit just 9 of 22 free throws in the win and made 20 total field goals.
Class B
• Kade Pardee and Dante Micheli each scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures in Thompson Falls' 81-75 win over Bigfork. Cody Burk helped with 14, Tristan Subatch added 12 and Nathan Schraeder 10 for the Blue Hawks (4-0), who built a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on.
• Noah Bouchard and Jake Fox were a potent 1-2 punch with 23 points each in Huntley Project's 74-45 rout of Roundup. Jay Hofer added 15 for the Red Devils. Kaide Griffith led the Panthers with 21, and Jace Lemmel had 10.
• Ross McPherson led the way with 17 points, and Isaiah Nasewtewa, John Komotios and Zoran LaFrombois each had 13 as St. Ignatius rolled over Arlee 80-52. Mission led by 11 points after one quarter and 20 by halftime.
• Levi Posey was tops with 17 points, Eli Pedersen added 16 and Blake Shoupe had 10 to lift No. 10 Florence-Carlton over Anaconda 62-51. The Falcons led by 12 after one quarter and saw the Copperheads pull within six after three quarters. Braedon Sawyer scored 16 points, Eli Saltenberger assisted with 13 and Landon Hurley had 11 for Anaconda.
• Joe Demontiney scored 17 points and Nacona Limberhand added 16 to lead four players in double figures as Rocky Boy got off to a fast start and fended off Great Falls Central 66-57. Sean Gibson contributed 13 points and Ben Crebs 12 for the Stars (2-1), who led 23-8 after one quarter.
Class C
• Mason Dethman led the way with 21 points and Froid-Lake raced to a 22-point first-quarter lead en route to a 70-21 romp over Frazer. Colt Miller scored 14 points for the Red Hawks, who put 10 players in the scoring column. John Hotomanie led the Bearcubs with 13 points.
• Matt Kaiser pumped in 21 points and nabbed 12 rebounds, and Charlie Kruer added 14 points and eight rebounds to power No. 3 Twin Bridges (4-0) past Class B Three Forks 46-41. Owen Long led the Wolves with 21 points, and Austin Allen had 14.
• Tebarek Hill had 15 points and Seth Amunrud added 13 as No. 2 Manhattan Christian coasted past White Sulphur Springs 65-18. The Eagles blanked the Hornets 13-0 in the first quarter and led 32-9 at halftime. Caidin Hill and Jackson Leep each provided nine points for the Eagles (3-0). Ethan Schlepp scored seven for the Hornets.
• Aaron Waddle scored 20 points, Carson Callison added 16 and Bryan Mask had 10 to lead Alberton-Superior over Philipsburg 53-48. Brian Ward scored 20 points and Kade Cutler assisted with nine for the Prospectors, who led by a point entering the fourth quarter.
• Justin Stulc poured in 27 points, Blake Donsbach added 17 and Carter Pendergrass chipped in with 14 to power Roy-Winifred past Hays-Lodgepole 79-39. Tyshawn Shambo led the Thunderbirds with 21 points.
• Mike Pederson and Lucas Hunter each had eight points for Culbertson in a 60-36 loss to Bainville. The Cowboys fell behind by 10 points after one quarter and were still within nine entering the final eight minutes. No statistics were provided for Bainville.
• Grady Gonsioroski scored 21 points and Caleb Senner 11 in a losing effort against Fairview, 57-45. The Fusion led 13-8 after one quarter but saw the Warriors speed away with a 19-7 second quarter to lead by seven at intermission. No statistics were available for Fairview.
• On Monday, Eyan Becker poured in 32 points, Billy Boone had an all-round game with 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead unbeaten and 10th-ranked Valley Christian (5-0) past Missoula Loyola's junior varsity 100-45. Becker was 15-for-18 from the field. Asher Beaudin had seven assists and six steals for the Eagles. Grady Walker led the Rams with 21 points.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Dani Bartsch was the game's only double-figures scorer with 14 points and Helena Capital got back on the winning track with a 51-12 trouncing of Missoula Big Sky. Eight players scored for the Bruins, who led 15-4 after one quarter and kept the Eagles at bay the rest of the way. Corbyn Sandau topped Big Sky with six points.
• Brooke Ark fueled Helena with 21 points and the Bengals turned a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a 49-42 surprise over No. 5 Missoula Sentinel. Kylie Lantz contributed 12 points for Helena, which trailed 29-28 after three quarters. Challis Westwater led the Spartans with 14 points, followed by Brooke Stayner with 10.
• Ashlyn Jones scored 13 points, and Alison Harris and Ryen Palmer added 12 -- including three key 3-pointers in the second half -- to propel Great Falls (3-0) to a 49-38 crosstown victory over Great Falls CMR. Lauren Lindseth had 12 points and Lauren Wilkins nine for CMR.
Class A
• Madison Wahl scored 16 points, Jillian Litwiller added 13 and Glendive edged Class B Wolf Point 41-37. The Red Devils trailed by a point entering the final eight minutes.
• Whitefish grabbed a big win over Corvallis, taking down the Blue Devils 56-43. Gracie Smyley scored 22 points for the Bulldogs and Mikenna Ells was also in double figures with 12 points. Madi Glider had 17 and Savannah Jessop had 13 for Corvallis.
Class B
• Megan Reich led a balanced attack with 13 points and third-ranked Anaconda remained perfect by thumping Florence-Carlton 64-37. Sami Johnson and Alyssa Peterson added nine apiece for the Copperheads (3-0), who led by nine points after one quarter and 17 at intermission. Kasidy Yeoman led all scorers with 14 for the Falcons.
• Madyson Currie scored 13 points and Cedar Hunt assisted with 11 as St. Ignatius raced to a 22-2 first-quarter lead and throttled Arlee 58-12. Five players had two points for the Scarlets.
• Macy Rose had 11 points for Huntley Project in a 45-26 loss to Roundup. No statistics were available for the Panthers.
Class C
• Ellie Reinertson led the way with 18 points, Josie Thomas added 14 and Sophia Darr chipped in with 12 to fuel Gardiner past West Yellowstone 56-31. The Bruins took an early lead and gradually built the margin throughout the game. Emmie Collins topped the Wolverines with 13 points.
• Makena Hauge had the hot hand with 20 points and Megan Granbois was right behind with 17 as Culbertson rolled past Bainville 49-30. Elsie Wilson's 11 points paced the Bulldogs.
• Kiersten Van Kirk made 9 of 10 shots from the floor and scored 20 points to lead Manhattan Christian past White Sulphur Springs 73-20. Ava Bellach added 12 points and Eliana Kuperus had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who outscored the Hornets 21-0 in the first quarter. Callie Menard scored 10 points to lead White Sulphur Springs.
• Amelia Hill was tops with 19 points, Reece Pitcher added 13 and Asha Comings backed them with 12 in Philipsburg's 73-35 romp over Alberton-Superior. Lucia Lee added nine for the Prospectors, who put up 30 points in the third quarter. Lanie Crabb scored 10 and Darby Haskins and Isabella Pereira nine each for the Mountain Cats.
• Isabelle Heggem scored 16 points and Madeline Heggem contributed 12 as top-ranked Roy-Winifred had no trouble with Hays-Lodgepole 52-24. Cadence Tillman added nine points for the Outlaws (5-0), who built a 23-8 lead after one quarter and coasted from there. Ella Messerly's 10 points led the Thunderbirds.
• Shantel Bertelsen popped in 14 points and Rylee Smith had 13 to lead Wibaux to a 49-29 triumph over Plevna after a slow start. The Longhorns trailed by a point after one quarter and led by only three at halftime, but a 19-5 fourth quarter put it away. Jenna Paul's 11 points paced Plevna.
• Gracee Lekvold's 14 points led three players in double figures in Scobey's 48-33 triumph over Lustre Christian. Ryleigh Backman added 12 points and Karys Lamb 10 for the Spartans, who led 15-5 after one quarter.
• Jonna McCullough was a one-person wrecking crew with 18 points as Geraldine-Highwood toppled Centerville 40-27. The Rivals trailed by three points after one quarter but used a 17-7 run over the next eight minutes to take over. Lizzie Summers added nine for Geraldine-Highwood. Emily Lindgren had six points for the Miners.
• Emma Devries scored 17 points, Skyler Hess added 13 and Roberts started fast en route to a 57-29 rout of Broadview-Lavina. The Roberts led by 10 points after one quarter and 20 at intermission. Adeline Tuszynski topped the Pirates with nine points.
20-Point Club
32: Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
28: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
27: Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred
23: Jake Fox, Huntley Project
23: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
22: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
22: Grace Smyley, Whitefish
21: Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake
21: Owen Long, Three Forks
21: Kaide Griffith, Roundup
21: Tyshawn Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
21: Brooke Ark, Helena
21: Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert
20: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
20: Kiersten Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian
20: Aaron Waddle, Alberton-Superior
20: Brian Ward, Philipsburg
20: Kade Pardee, Thompson Falls
20: Dante Micheli, Thompson Falls
