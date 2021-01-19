Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Ky Kouba scored 23 points to lead three Billings Skyview players into double digits as the No. 4 Falcons handled No. 5 Billings Senior 71-43. Kouba hit four of the Falcons’ nine 3-pointers and started a 16-0 run that covered the first quarter and early into the second to help Skyview take command. Camron Ketchum added 18 points and Payton Sanders hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points. Jacksen Burckley scored 13 points to lead the Broncs.
Class A
• Cole Truman scored 15 points, Jace Fitzgerald added 10 and new No. 1 Dillon put 11 players in the scoring column in a 69-32 rout of Class B Three Forks. Jacob Buchignani scored seven and Owen Long six for the Wolves.
• A 26-point performance from Royce Robinson lifted Lewistown to a 68-61 Eastern A win at No. 3 Billings Central. Luke Clinton added 10 points for the Golden Eagles (4-2), who have won four straight games. Nick Pasquarello led Central (5-2) with 15 points, Brock Blatter scored 12 and Marcus Wittman had 10.
• Freshman Jace Hill scored 18 points, fellow freshman Alihn Anderson added 16 — 14 in the second half — and Columbia Falls scored the game's final 12 points to outlast Ronan 67-57. Leonard Burke and Elijah Tonasket carried the load in the second half to keep Ronan ahead until the closing minutes. Burke scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and Tonasket had eight of his 16 after the intermission. The Chiefs' Girma Detwiler had 11 of his 12 points in the first half.
Class B
• Cody Burk and Kade Pardee scored 15 points apiece and 10th-ranked Thompson Falls rallied in the fourth quarter for a 50-48 win over Stillwater Christian. Tristan Subatch added eight for the Blue Hawks.
Class C
• Caleb Ball pumped in 28 points as St. Regis dumped rival Mullan, Idaho, 61-22. The Tigers led 15-6 after one quarter and 37-13 at halftime against their football co-op partners. Andrew Sanford and Adam Ball each had eight points for St. Regis.
• Seth Amunrud was unstoppable with 29 points — including seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts — and he had plenty of help from Tebarek Hill (16 points) and Caidin Hill (13) to lead No. 2 Manhattan Christian's 77-35 romp over Lone Peak. Caidin Hill also had 11 assists. Mikey Botha lead the Big Horns with 10 points.
• Brady Bantz scored 23 points and Walker Doman added 15 as Winnett-Grass Range defeated Class B Roundup 62-46. Derrik Zimmerman chipped in 13 points for the Rams. Braeden Bilden’s 11 points led Roundup. Jace Lemmel scored nine points for the Panthers.
• Cayden Klatt and Kolden Hoversland each pumped in 17 points, and Elijah Lenihan added 13 as Lustre Christian rolled to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and cruised past Culbertson 67-43. Mike Pederson scored 16 points and Colin Avance added 13 for the Cowboys.
• Calvin Parker had 14 points and five rebounds, Sal Palacio added nine points, and Brody Dobson had eight points and seven rebounds to lead Fromberg past Roberts 49-44 on the strength of a strong fourth quarter. Brody Dobson also had eight points for Fromberg, which trailed by three points entering the final eight minutes. Joe Allen's 20 points led the Rockets.
• RJ Granot scored 14 points, Carter Derks 12 and Carson Stevenson 10 for Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap in a 60-51 loss to Roy-Winifred. No statistics were available for the Outlaws.
• On Monday, Kade Erickson paced four players in double figures with 20 points and Broadview-Lavina ran past Plenty Coups 71-54. Connor Glennie added 14 points, Hunter Brown 12 and Hank Tuszynski 10 for the Pirates. Cyrus Caufield and Irvin Crow scored 13 points apiece for the Warriors, and Toko Stops added 11.
Girls Basketball
Class A
• Top-ranked Billings Central had no trouble with Lewistown on the way to a 72-22 road victory. Molly Molvig had 12 points, Solei Elletson scored 11 and Mya Hansen added 10 for the Rams, who led 39-11 at halftime. Isabelle Erickson contributed eight points and 11 rebounds. Elsie Crouse and Helaina Fowler each scored seven points for Lewistown.
• Dillon got 19 points from Ainsley Shipman on the way to a 37-24 victory over Class B Three Forks in its first game in 17 days. Shipman scored all nine of the Beavers’ first-quarter points. Jayden Woodland led Three Forks with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
• Laurel held Livingston scoreless in the first quarter on its way to a 57-33 win. Emma Timm had a game-high 17 points and Alyse Aby added 10 for the Locomotives, who led 18-0 after the first eight minutes. Skylar Higgs led the Rangers with eight points.
• Kennedy Praast had nine points for Stevensville in a 49-31 loss to Frenchtown. No statistics were available for the Broncs.
Class B
• Makena Patrick led with 15 points and Sami Johnson was right behind with 14 to lift No. 3 Anaconda over Class C Philipsburg 58-34 after racing to a 12-point first quarter lead. Maniya Lunceford added eight points for the Copperheads. Amelia Hill and Asha Comings each had 14 points to pace Philipsburg.
• Bailey Finn scored 19 points, Emily Cooley chipped in with 17 and Hailee Brandon provided 12 as No. 1 Big Timber coasted past Red Lodge 71-29. The Herders dominated the first three quarters, outscoring the Rams 23-5 in the first eight minutes after halftime. Brayli Reimer scored 10 points for Red Lodge, but none of her teammates scored more than three.
• Jada Clarkson scored 16 points and Whitehall put nine players in the scorebook in downing Class C Twin Bridges 56-28. Brynna Wolfe added 10 for the Trojans, who led by 13 at halftime. Kara Dale's 12 points paced the Falcons.
• Sydney Brander pumped in 22 points, Kooper Page chipped in with 11 and St. Ignatius used a big fourth quarter to rally past Bigfork 52-44. The Bulldogs trailed 42-39 entering the final eight minutes after Bigfork's 16-9 third quarter. Emma Berreth scored 20 points and Scout Nadeau had nine to lead the Valkyries.
• Roundup put eight in the scoring column in a 41-5 victory over Class C Winnett-Grass Range. Tia Stahl led the Panthers with nine points, Meghan Eiselein added seven and Burkely Kemble, Blythe Sealey and Kennah Jensen each had six. McKenzie Smith had three points for Winnett-Grass Range, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.
• Megan Baxter scored 14 points and Jody Detlaff 13 a Thompson Falls pummeled Stillwater Christian 82-35. Faith Frields and Ellie Baxter contributed nine points each for the Blue Hawks.
Class C
• Eliana Kuperus scored 16 points and hauled down a team-high seven rebounds, Kiersten Van Kirk added 15 points, and Grace Aamot contributed 11 points as No. 10 Manhattan Christian celebrated its debut in the 406mtsports.com rankings with a 60-26 rout of Lone Peak. The Eagles led 17-4 after one quarter and 34-10 at intermission. Vera Grabow had eight points and seven rebounds to lead the Big Horns, who also received six points and seven rebounds from Maddie Cone.
• Aspen Sanderson led with 18 points and Perry Dominick added 14 to propel Shields Valley past West Yellowstone 62-25. The Rebels started the game with a 20-2 run and outscored the Wolverines 18-0 in the second quarter.
• Karli Lane was tops with 18 points and Mesa Butler backed her with 14 in Harlowton-Ryegate's 44-24 triumph over Absarokee. The Engineers led by seven at halftime and pulled away with a 15-9 third quarter. Izzy Gurie led the Huskies with eight points.
• Makena Hauge had the hot hand with 20 points to lead four players in double figures in Culbertson's 64-38 victory over Lustre Christian. Megan Granbois added 16 points, Perla Burciaga 12 and Koree Marchwick 10 for the Cowgirls, who led 20-10 after one quarter. Aubri Holzrichter scored 16 points and Tiara Whitmas 12 for Lustre.
• Lindsay Lawrence compiled 20 points and and Jordan sprinted to a 35-1 halftime lead en route to toppling Plevna 57-7. Sophia Tudor's three points led the Cougars.
• Elizabeth Field was a force with 24 points and Kiarra Brunelle helped with 16 to power Westby-Grenora over Fairview 63-29. Brynn Folvag added nine points for the Thunder, who led by 11 points after one quarter and put away the game with a 25-9 third quarter. Megan Asbeck's 14 points led Fairview.
• Sierra Sievers scored 14 points, Amara Bodkins added 13 and Jersey Somerfeld had 10 in Power's 45-41 victory over Cascade. The Pirates trailed by one at halftime but used a 16-7 third quarter to take tenuous control. Mattison McKamey topped the Badgers with 18 points.
• Taya Trottier scored 23 points, but it wasn't enough as Class B Harlem fell to Box Elder 61-56. Chloe Messerly scored 11 points and Gabi Bell 10 for the Wildcats. No statistics were available for Box Elder.
• Baylee Pruitt scored 18 points, Macy Hill had 17 and St. Regis cruised past Mullan, Idaho 46-21.
• Rabecca Lynn led with 11 points and Danielle Horan added nine for Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap in its 63-31 loss to No. 3 Roy-Winifred. No statistics were available for the Outlaws.
• Siera Giffey had 10 points for Roberts in a 61-24 loss to Roberts. No statistics were available for the Rockets.
20-Point Club
29: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
28: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
26: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
24: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
23: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Taya Trottier, Harlem
23: Ky Kouba, Billings Skyview
20: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
20: Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan
20: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
20: Joe Allen, Roberts
