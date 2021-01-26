Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Beckett Arthur scored 21 points, Josh Wade 13 and Cayve LaRance 12 to lift No. 2 Missoula Hellgate over Missoula Big Sky 65-54 in a crosstown showdown. Louis Sanders scored 14 points and Caden Batemen 12 for the Eagles.
Class A
• Talon Holmquist's 17 points paved the way for Whitefish in its 67-49 triumph over Eureka. Bodie Smith added 16 and Jayce Cripe 15 for the Bulldogs. Danny Dunn had 13 and Joey Kindel 10 for the Lions.
Class B
• Bryce Guillard and Walker Fisher each scored 10 points and Bigfork started fast and outlasted St. Ignatius 52-39. Cormac Benn and Levi Taylor added eight for the Vikings, who led 18-9 after one quarter. Ross McPherson, Kellen McClure and Zoran LaFromboise each scored eight for Mission.
• Jaren Knowshisgun led four scorers in double figures with 21 points and Colstrip raced to a big lead and took care of Joliet 65-46. Caleb Cole scored 12, Tyce Casterline 11 and Wiley Bearcomesout 10 for the Colts, who sped to a 43-13 halftime lead. Seth Bailey scored 13 points and Wyatt Anderson 12 for the J-Hawks.
Class C
• Matt Kaiser pumped in 24 points and Charlie Kruer pitched in with 18 as third-ranked Twin Bridges coasted to a 61-18 romp over Sheridan. The Falcons (9-0) led 15-1 after the first quarter and blew it open with a 19-2 third quarter. Cade Cathey's six points led the Panthers.
• Mikey Botha scored 15 points, Michael Romney added 13 and Jackson Lang contributed 11 as Lone Peak pulled away in the second half for a 67-43 triumph over White Sulphur Springs. The Big Horns led by two points at halftime but opened the gap to 10 after three quarters and then embarking on a 24-10 run to close the game.
• Aidan Fishell, Rio Booth and Caden Handran each scored 10 points to carry No. 1 Scobey to an easy 73-24 win over Frazer in a rescheduled game. The Spartans led 26-4 after one quarter and had a 29-4 third quarter. Kevin Ackerman scored 10 to lead the Bearcubs.
• Hayden Diekhans led with 19 points, Devin Bird added 15 and Jace Thompson provided 10 as No. 9 Fort Benton celebrated its first appearance in the top 10 by thumping Big Sandy 71-29. The Longhorns led by 11 after one quarter and 29 by halftime. Brayden Cline paced the Pioneers with nine points.
• Josh Kearns scored 17 points, Grady Kerfoot produced 13 and Jaden Koon was right behind with 11 as Sunburst held off Cascade 54-42. The Refiners led by nine points at halftime before the Badgers chipped away. Justin Smith led four players in double figures with 14 points for Cascade. Reese Morteg scored 11 and Gabe Waters and Tim Achte 10 apiece.
• Charlo took down Noxon on the road 52-42 as Keaton Piedalue scored 20 points. Roper Edwards added 13. Cade Van Vleet had 10 for Noxon.
• Mason Dethman had the hot hand with 17 points, Colt Miller added 11 and Tyler Wivholm 10 to lead No. 5 Froid-Lake over Westby-Grenora 57-31. Aidian Harbin hit for 14 for the Thunder.
• Philippe Landwehr poured in 31 points and Terry got back on the winning track with a 70-44 thumping of Wibaux. Giammo Ferrarese added 13 points and Wes Braddock 11 for the Terriers, who regrouped from a two-point deficit after one quarter to outscore the Longhorns 20-3 over the next eight minutes. Garrett Johnson scored 20, and Colten Miske and Kneed Eskew 10 apiece for Wibaux.
• Baylor Pospisil popped in 18 points and Quin Gillespie backed him with 14 as Bridger rolled to a 61-22 win over Park City after pitching a 21-0 shutout in the first quarter. The Scouts also received 10 points from Cooper Frank. Eyan Jordet scored seven for the Panthers.
• Carson Stevenson led with 13 points and Carter Derks helped with 11 in Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap's 56-37 rout of Denton-Geyser-Stanford. The Titans trailed by a point at halftime before outscoring the Bearcats 30-10 after the break. Ace Becker scored 18 points and Kain Vincent 10 for D-G-S.
• Eyan Becker dropped 23 points, Billy Boone added 18 and Riley Reimer chipped in with 17 as No. 6 Valley Christian remained perfect with a 71-27 romp over Victor. The Eagles led 41-14 at halftime. Carson Varner scored 10 for the Pirates.
• Orrin Harris was on fire with 30 points, Bryson Bahnmiller added 18 and Cole Noble helped with 13 in Geraldine-Highwood's 66-56 win over Power. The Rivals led by 11 after one quarter and held on from there.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate boosted its record to 6-0 with a 55-38 win at Missoula Big Sky. The Knights raced to a 20-9 lead in the first period. Alex Covill scored 18 points and Baylee Sayler added 12 for Hellgate. Corbyn Sandau scored 13 points and Avari Batt added 10 for the Eagles.
Class A
• Morgan Maack had 15 points and Grace Timm 13 to help Laurel defeat Livingston 60-37. Maack was helped by a 7-for-7 performance from the line as the Locomotives made 16 of their 20 shots overall from the foul line. Alyse Aby was also in double figures for Laurel with 10 points. Taylor Young, Skylar Higgs and Rainna Floyd all finished with 10 points for Livingston.
• Hannah Schweikert scored nearly half her team's points with 21 and No. 4 Columbia Falls pulled away from a fourth-quarter tie to slip past Frenchtown 43-34. Maddie Robison added eight for the Wildkats. Lauren Demmons paced the balanced Broncs with eight, followed by Maddy Eggers with seven.
• No. 5 Hamilton moved to 6-1 with a 41-33 win over Dillon. The Broncs used a 9-2 first quarter to build a lead and held on despite a strong push in the second half from the Beavers. Layne Kearns scored 22 points in the win for Hamilton. Jordyn Walker led Dillon with eight.
Class B
• Canzas Hisbadhorse led with 17 points, Baily Egan added 13 and Maddie BigBack chipped in with 12 to power No. 2 Colstrip past Joliet 68-26. The Fillies (6-0) led 26-13 at halftime but put the game away in the second half on the strength of a 24-4 fourth quarter.
• Anika Ploeger led with 19 points and and Emily Shumaker provided 15 as Baker upended Lame Deer 66-49. The Spartans used a 22-14 fourth quarter to pull away. Paris Mclean's 22 points led all scorers for the Morning Stars.
• Emma Berreth's 24 points paved the way as Bigfork cruised past Polson 51-32. Alexis Saari and Scout Nadeau added 10 points each. McKenna Hansen's 12 points paced the Pirates.
• On Monday, Emma Berreth was in charge with 14 points in Bigfork's 49-16 trouncing of Deer Lodge. The Valkyries, who also received nine points from Scout Nadeau, led by 10 after one quarter and 22 at halftime. Emma Johnson scored six points for the Wardens.
Class C
• Alaina Barger and Caybree Ludvigson each scored 13 points and Jessy Barger added 10 to help Cascade rally past Sunburst 57-48. The Badgers trailed by four after one quarter and led by one at halftime before a 17-8 third quarter gave them elbow room. Claire Bucklin led the Refiners with 12 points, and Brooke Holland added nine.
• Emily Adkins poured in 20 points and Hope Buessing helped with 10 as Bridger shrugged off a slow start to topple Park City 38-34. Abby Hoffman scored 11 and Isabelle Adams 10 for the Panthers, who led 9-2 after the first quarter and were still up by a point at halftime.
• Aspen Giese led four players in double figures with 15 points and top-ranked Fort Benton had way too much firepower for Big Sandy in an 88-6 romp. The Longhorns also received 14 points apiece from Emerson Giese, Ashlee Wang and Hailee Wang.
• Dasani Nesbit scored 10 points and Froid-Lake scratched out a 31-25 triumph over Westby-Grenora. Mara Salvehold added eight points for the Red Hawks, who outscored the Thunder 9-5 in the decisive third quarter. Kiarra Brunelle scored nine for Westby-Grenora.
• Jonna McCullough shouldered the scoring load with 19 points — nine on 3-pointers — and Geraldine-Highwood rallied late for a 39-36 slugfest win over Power. The Rivals trailed by seven points entering the final quarter but finished on a 13-3 run in the last eight minutes. Kinsey May led Power with 19 points, followed by Sierra Sievers with nine.
• No. 5 Charlo stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 40-17 win over Noxon. Connor Fryberger scored 11 points, Carlee Fryberger added nine and Mila Hawk eight for the Vikings. The Red Devils were led by eight points from Avery Burgess.
• Adie Woodhall's 11 points and Sydney Von Bergen's 10 led the way in Denton-Geyser-Stanford's 38-27 win over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. The Bearcats led by 11 at halftime and the teams played even the rest of the way. Dakota Auck's 10 led the Titans.
• Abby Begger and Rylee Smith each had 11 points to fuel Wibaux past Terry 51-13. Rachel Ehinger and Hatty Eaton had four points each for the Terriers.
• Karys Lamb led four players in double figures with 13 points and new No. 10 Scobey scored 35 first-quarter points in racing past Frazer 61-17. Carrie Taylor scored 11, and Ryleigh Backman and Whitley Maher 10 apiece for the Spartans. Lianna Jackson scored six for Frazer.
20-Point Club
31: Philippe Landwehr, Terry
30: Orrin Harris, Geraldine-Highwood
24: Matt Kaiser, Twin Bridges
24: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
23: Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
22: Paris Mclean, Lame Deer
22: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
21: Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls
21: Jaren Knowshisgun, Colstrip
21: Beckett Arthur, Missoula Hellgate
20: Emily Adkins, Bridger
20: Keaton Piedalue, Charlo
20: Garrett Johnson, Wibaux
