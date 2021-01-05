Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results. Also included here are results from Monday's games.
Boys Basketball
Class A
• Cole Trexler popped in 16 points, and Tanner Jessop and Donovan Potter added 10 apiece as Corvallis coasted to a 59-26 victory over Class B Anaconda after a slow start. The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter before the Blue Devils built an 11-point halftime lead. Eli Saltenberger's 13 points led the Copperheads.
• Marcus Wittman and Brock Blatter scored 16 points each to lead as balanced attack as Billings Central rolled past Livingston 80-53. Junior Breckenridge was right there with 15 points and Malachi Stewart added 12 for the Rams, who led 19-9 after the first quarter. Payton Kokot led all scorers with 25 points for the Rangers.
Class B
• Zoran LaFromboise piled up 37 points — nine coming on three 3-pointers — as St. Ignatius earned a 71-57 win at Eureka. T.J. Carr scored 21 points for the Lions.
• Rhett Reynolds poured in 24 points and Logan Leck contributed 17 in Shelby's 62-44 romp over Fairfield. Giddry Giles led the Eagles with 11 points.
• Aiden Thompson was tops with 17 points, Logan Nicholson added 14 and Ozzie King provided 11 to lead Deer Lodge over Class C Drummond 55-30. Colt Parsons' eight points led the Trojans.
(Monday)
• Missoula Loyola improved to 2-0 with a 73-54 road win over Class A Stevensville as Finn Richardson scored 18 points, Will Burns added 17 and Clayton Ogilvie chipped in 10. Eleven players scored for the Rams. Loyola scored 50 of its points in the second and third quarters, taking a 39-24 lead into the intermission and leading 63-39 after three quarters. Stevensville's Kellan Beller scored a game-high 21 points and teammate Gracen Trevino added 13 in the Yellowjackets' season opener.
Class C
• Sal Palacios led the way with 17 points, Brandon Dobson had 13 points and Calvin Parker hauled down 20 rebounds for Fromberg in a 67-50 loss to Absarokee. No statistics were available for the Huskies.
• Grady Gonsioroski's 23 points paced Richey-Lambert to a 55-41 triumph over Savage. Caleb Senner had nine points and the Fusion built a 10-point lead after the first quarter.
• Michael Romney and Nolan Schumacher had nine points apiece for Lone Peak in a 68-44 loss to Harrison-Willow Creek. No statistics were available for the Wildcats.
• Defending state co-champion Scobey put together a total team effort in a 68-20 pummeling of Westby-Grenora. Aiden Fishell led four players in double figures with 15 points, followed by Parker Cromwell with 14, Caden Handran with 12 and Jayce Tande at 11. The Spartans led 39-9 at halftime. Erik Field's six points led the Thunder.
• Philipsburg registered a 64-28 home win over Victor as Brian Ward paced the Prospectors with 21 points. Carson Varner scored 17 points for the Pirates.
• Stanley Jarvis powered Sunburst with 21 points and Cade Hanson added 12 to lead the Refiners over Valier 64-44. Brett Stoltz scored 15 points and Brody Connelly added 12 for the Panthers.
• Josh Verman scored 18 points and Luke Frampton added 16 as Stillwater Christian moved to 3-0 with a 76-29 romp over Troy. Jace Fisher was tops for the Trojans with 11 points.
• Tyson Shambo drained 27 points and Daniel Henry added 11 to lift Hays-Lodgepole past Class B Poplar 65-62. Inyan Growing Thunder led the Indians with 18 points, Delray Lilley added 14 and Wilfred Lambert 13.
(Monday)
• Matt Kaiser pumped in 22 points, Charlie Kruer added 16 and Connor Nye chipped in with 15 as Twin Bridges broke open a close game in the second half for a 75-40 romp over Sheridan. Tate Smith added nine points for the Falcons, who led by nine points at halftime. Kaden Batzler scored 12 points and Lane Poirier added 10 for Sheridan.
• Bryson Bahnmiller had the hot hand with 36 points, Orrin Harris had a big night with 23 and the one-two punch carried Geraldine-Highwood to a 67-44 romp over Power in the season opener for both squads. The Rivals trailed 13-11 after one quarter but pulled away with a 21-9 second quarter and built the margin to 18 entering the final quarter.
• Four Terry players scored in double figures to lift the Terriers (2-0) to a 57-49 Southern 4C win over Wibaux (1-1). Philippe Landwehr led all players with 17 points, followed by Terry teammates Wes Braddock with 13, Giammo Ferrarese with 12 and Filippo Ferretti with 10. Garrett Johnson led Wibaux with 15 points, Trey Knight had 13 and Colten Miske added 11.
• Aiden McDaniel poured in 26 points and Bridger Vogl added 14 as Belt managed to down Roy-Winifred 46-27 despite only four players scoring. The Huskies put the game away with a 15-4 fourth quarter. Roy-Winifred was led by Brody Geer's nine points.
Girls Basketball
Class B
• Kyla Bohne pumped in 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Katie Schmidt helped with 16 points to fuel Eureka over St. Ignatius 60-56. Sydney Brander had a big night for Mission, scoring 21 points. Madyson Currie and Kooper Page added 11 each for the Bulldogs.
• Taya Trottier continued her hot hand with 31 points, but it wasn't enough to prevent Harlem from falling 57-53 to Chinook in overtime. Chloe Messerly added 13 points for the Wildcats, who led 29-23 at halftime. No statistics were available for Chinook.
• Bailey Finn and Emily Cooley each scored 20 points to power Big Timber over Joliet 77-22. The Herders jumped to a 13-3 lead after one quarter and then sped away with a 31-7 second frame. Hailee Brandon scored 10 for Big Timber.
• Megan Reich paced Anaconda with 15 points, Sami Johnson added 12 and Mia Sullivan-Sanders tacked on 10 more in a 50-34 win over Class A Corvallis. Madeline Gilder led the Blue Devils with 12 points, and Katelyn Behner had nine.
• Brayli Reimer and Alice Fouts scored 13 points apiece to lead four players in double figures as Red Lodge pounded Lame Deer 74-46. Liddia Fontaine added 12 points and Bailey Binando had 11 for the Rams.
• Madison Rosenbaum paced Fairfield with 14 points and the Eagles built an early lead en route to toppling Shelby 44-25. Tori Jones added 11 points for Fairfield, which led 9-2 after one quarter. Cameron Blevins scored nine points for the Coyotes.
(Monday)
• Defending state co-champ Missoula Loyola improved to 2-0 and upped its win streak to 30 games with a 51-26 road victory against Class A Stevensville. Junior Lani Walker, a two-time all-state guard, scored a season-high 17 points to pace the Breakers, who jumped to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and a 30-7 halftime advantage. Natalie Clevenger added eight points and Kelsey Esh chipped in six as nine Loyola players scored. The Yellowjackets got nine points apiece from Maddie Sims and Maliyah LeCoure in their season opener.
Class C
• In a battle of last year's state co-champions, Madeline Heggem scored 18 points and Megan Bergum added nine as Roy-Winifred hammered Belt 41-26 behind a huge third quarter. Isabelle Heggem had six for the Outlaws, who outscored the Huskies 18-3 in the third quarter to build a 40-14 lead. Maddison Osterman's 14 points led Belt.
• Loni Orcutt led with 13 points, Hannah Monroe added 10, and Kinley Kovatch and Emma Valdez each provided nine as Valier rolled past Sunburst 62-37. The Panthers raced to a 14-2 lead after one quarter and gradually built the lead from there. Claire Bucklin topped the Refiners with 11 points.
• Gracee Lekvold was the difference with 16 points in Scobey's 33-24 win over Westby-Grenora. Brynn Folvag led the Thunder with 12 points.
• Asha Comings scored 15 points, Amelia Hill added 13, Rachel Ward had 12 and Philipsburg pitched a first-quarter shutout in downing Victor 58-31. The Prospectors led 15-0 after the first eight minutes. Bella Scichilone led the Pirates with 13 points.
• Kiera Chaska's nine points topped Terry in a 51-32 loss to Plevna. No statistics were available for Plevna.
• Sophia Sulzbacher led with 15 points and Zoe Linn added 12 to power Stillwater Christian past Troy 60-23. Jaden Leighty led the Trojans with nine points.
• Lexi Feddes was the game's only double-figure scorer with 12 and Absarokee held off Fromberg 29-20. Whitney Herden's eight points led the Falcons.
(Monday)
• Shantel Bertelsen and Annike Lunde scored 12 points apiece as Wibaux coasted to a 51-14 win over Terry. Rylee Pederson added eight for the Longhorns. Hatty Eaton's seven points paced Terry.
• Callie Kaiser led a balanced offense with 10 points and Twin Bridges outlasted Sheridan 40-21. Kara Dale added eight points and nine players scored for the Falcons. Faith Larsen led all scorers with 11 points for the Panthers.
• Jonna McCullough was the difference with 18 points — more than half of her team's output — as Geraldine-Highwood held off Power 35-32. Ellie Aron scored six for the Rivals. Power received 12 points from Amara Bodkins.
