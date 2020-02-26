Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results throughout the day and evening.
Boys Basketball
DIVISIONALS
Eastern A
• Colter Bales scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and shot 8 of 13 from the field to lead Laurel to a 60-41 win over Sidney in the first game of the tournament in Billings. Eli Aby added 11 points for the Locomotives (11-8). Kaston LeRoy led the Eagles (4-15) with 11 points, and Cooper McGlothlin had nine points and eight rebounds.
• Cayden Redfield and Teivon Ramos each scored 13 points, and Trae Hugs contributed 12 as Hardin an away from Glendive 72-34. The Bulldogs raced to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and led by 15 at halftime before blowing it open. Famous Lefthand scored nine points for Hardin, which put 10 players in the scorebook. Michael Murphy topped the Red Devils with eight points.
• Senior Nick Battrick recorded game-highs in points (18) and rebounds (nine) to lead Livingston to a 54-47 win in the first round. Brendon Johnson added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Rangers (14-5), and fellow senior Sage McMinn scored 11 points without missing a shot (5 of 5). Mason Rismon led the Blue Ponies (11-8) with 14 points, Josh Warp had 11 and Kellen Detrick added 10. Havre had 27 turnovers, and Livingston had 24.
Eastern C
• Josh Herron and Alex Schriver each pumped in 16 points and Fairview used deadly fourth-quarter free-throw shooting to outlast Westby-Grenora 50-44. Schriver was 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and Kanyon Taylor was 5-for-6 as the Warriors went 13-for-14 overall to snap a 33-all tie after three quarters. Fairview was 22-for-24 from the charity stripe in the last three quarters and Shriver scored all but four of his points from the line. Jack Solberg led Mon-Dak with nine points, all from beyond the 3-point arc.
• Julian Benson poured in 27 points and Zarek Jones contributed 16 as Dodson built an 11-point halftime lead and held on to down Plentywood 71-64. Corbin LoneBear pitched in with 13 points for the Coyotes. Benson made three 3-pointers and was 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Reese Wirtz scored 16 points, Tyson Flickinger added 13 and Caydon Trupe had 10 for the Wildcats.
• Aiden Fishell and Caden Handran each scored 16 points and Jayce Tande added 14 to carry Scobey past Richey-Lambert 73-50. Parker Cromwell contributed 10 points for the Spartans, who led by only three points after one quarter but built the margin to nine by halftime and ran away with the game in a 21-11 fourth quarter. Toby Clinton topped the Fusion with 11 points, and Blake Lien added nine.
• Javonne Nesbit was tops with 15 points and Mason Dethman added 11 as Froid-Lake toppled Lustre Christian 58-34. Terry Allmer's 14 points led the Lions. The RedHawks led 15-13 after one quarter but went on a 19-3 spree over the next eight minutes to put it away.
Northern C
• Clint Darlington had a huge night with 31 points and 17 rebounds, and Big Sandy rode a big fourth quarter to a 58-54 first-round victory over Centerville. Kade Strutz added eight points and six rebounds for the Pioneers, who trailed 46-38 entering the final eight minutes. Darlington, who also had three steals, was 11-for-14 from the field and also hauled down seven offensive rebounds. Carson McGinness topped the Miners with 26 points and six rebounds. Cole Detton had 12 points for Centerville, which led 21-13 after the first quarter.
• Aiden McDaniel led with 17 points and four assists, and Bridger Vogl and Kaimen Evans added 14 points apiece for Belt, which bolted to a 22-1 lead after one quarter and coasted past Sunburst 54-27. The Huskies led by as many as 29 points. Josh Kearns scored 12 points to lead the Refiners.
Girls Basketball
DIVISIONALS
Eastern A
• Kodie Vondra had a unique double-double with 15 points and 10 steals, and Abby Kokot added 12 points in Livngston’s 63-27 win over Miles City in the first round. The Rangers had 23 steals and forced 33 turnovers. Carly Roberts, Maddie Moore and Sydney Johnstone all had five points for Miles City.
• Marie Five led with 18 points and Hardin sprinted to a 25-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 64-19 trouncing of Lewistown. The Bulldogs built the lead to 38-5 at halftime before shifting into auto-pilot. Alyssa Pretty Weasel added nine points for Hardin. Kylie Zimmer topped the Golden Bears with 10 points and six rebounds.
• Sophia Timm and Maeson Cotter scored 11 points apiece, Sammi Spitzer added nine points, and Bailey Graves provided eight points and eight rebounds to carry Laurel past Glendive 55-40. Savannah Toms paced the Red Devils with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Kasidi Walker added nine points and six rebounds.
Northern C
• Nashone Shambo scored 11 points, and Mulleah Stiffarm added seven points and eight rebounds to lead Hays-Lodgepole past Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40-24. Ella Messerly also had eight points and six rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Sydney Von Bergen led DGS with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Mariah Schott provided five points and seven rebounds.
• Brooke Schraner scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists as Belt cleared the bench in a 66-13 romp over Valier. Abby Gliko backed Schraner with eight points and five rebounds for the Huskies, who put nine players in the scoring column. Adelle Meissner had five assists and Kyelie Marquis grabbed five rebounds for Belt. Erica Ramsey had seven points for Valier.
20-Point Club
31: Clint Darlington, Big Sandy
27: Julian Benson, Dodson
26: Carson McGinness, Centerville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.