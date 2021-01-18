Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 16

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 3-0 5-0 
Ronan 1-0 3-2 
Browning 1-1 2-2 
Polson 0-0 0-1 
Whitefish 0-1 2-2 
Libby 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0 6-0 
Hardin 1-0 4-0 
Livingston 0-1 1-3 
Laurel 0-2 3-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 3-0 4-1 
Glendive 2-1 3-2 
Sidney 2-2 3-3 
Lewistown 2-2 2-3 
Miles City 0-4 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Hamilton 1-0 4-0 
Butte Central 1-0 3-0 
Dillon 0-0 1-0 
Frenchtown 0-0 1-3 
Corvallis 0-1 1-5 
Stevensville 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Fairfield 4-0 4-0 
Great Falls Central 4-0 5-0 
Choteau 3-1 3-2 
Conrad 1-2 2-2 
Shelby 1-3 1-4 
Cut Bank 0-3 0-3 
Rocky Boy 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 2-0 3-0 
Glasgow 2-1 2-3 
Harlem 1-1 2-2 
Wolf Point 0-1 0-3 
Poplar 0-2 2-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-0 6-0 
Dodson 3-1 3-3 
Scobey-Opheim 2-1 5-1 
Nashua 1-2 3-2 
Lustre Christian 1-3 2-3 
Frazer 0-4 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Roberts 4-0 4-0 
Harlowton-Ryegate 4-1 4-1 
Bridger 4-1 4-1 
Absarokee 3-2 3-2 
Park City 3-2 3-2 
Plenty Coups 2-2 2-2 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-4 1-4 
Broadview-Lavina 0-4 0-4 
Fromberg 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 5-0 7-0 
Turner 4-1 4-1 
North Star 4-1 4-1 
Box Elder 2-3 2-3 
Chinook 2-3 3-3 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-3 3-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-4 1-4 
Big Sandy 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Valier 6-0 7-0 
Augusta 4-1 4-1 
Heart Butte 3-1 3-2 
Cascade 2-2 2-3 
Power 2-3 2-4 
Simms 2-4 2-4 
Sunburst 0-3 0-4 
Dutton-Brady 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian3-0 5-0 
Ennis 2-0 2-0 
Twin Bridges 2-0 2-1 
Gardiner 3-1 3-1 
Shields Valley 2-1 2-1 
West Yellowstone 1-1 1-1 
Sheridan 1-3 1-3 
White Sulphur Springs 1-4 1-4 
Lone Peak 0-1 0-1 
Lima 0-2 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

