Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 8

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 2-0 6-0 
Billings Senior2-0 3-3 
Billings Skyview2-0 4-1 
Great Falls 1-1 1-5
Great Falls CMR1-1 2-4 
Belgrade 0-2 0-5 
Bozeman 0-2 0-6 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-2 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Kalispell Flathead 2-0 6-0 
Missoula Hellgate 1-0 4-0 
Missoula Big Sky 1-0 3-2 
Missoula Sentinel 1-1 3-3 
Butte 1-1 4-1 
Helena Capital0-13-2 
Helena 0-1 3-2 
Kalispell Glacier 0-2 3-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 2-0 5-1 
Ronan 3-1 4-2 
Columbia Falls 2-1 5-2 
Polson 2-2 3-5 
Whitefish 0-2 2-4 
Libby 0-3 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 3-0 7-1 
Laurel 2-0 5-2 
Billings Central 2-1 6-2 
Livingston 0-3 1-6 
Lockwood 0-3 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 4-0 7-1 
Miles City 2-1 4-3 
Sidney 1-1 2-6 
Lewistown 1-2 3-4 
Glendive 0-4 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 3-0 6-0 
Hamilton2-0 7-1 
Butte Central 3-1 4-3 
Frenchtown 3-2 5-2 
Stevensville 1-2 3-4 
Corvallis 0-3 0-7 
East Helena 0-4 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-0 7-1 
Nashua 3-1 7-2 
Scobey-Opheim 3-1 3-2 
Lustre Christian 1-2 3-6 
Dodson 0-2 0-6 
Frazer 0-3 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Centerville 0-0 3-0 
Belt 0-0 2-0 
Roy-Winifred 0-0 2-0 
Great Falls Central 0-0 2-0 
Geraldine-Highwood 0-0 1-1 
Winnett-Grass Range 0-0 1-1 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 0-0 0-2 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-0 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Box Elder 6-0 7-1 
Chinook4-1 6-2 
North Star 4-1 7-1 
Fort Benton 3-2 5-3 
Hays-Lodgepole 3-3 6-3 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-4 4-4 
Big Sandy 0-5 3-5 
Turner 0-5 3-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 5-0 8-0 
Ennis 5-17-1 
Shields Valley 4-1 7-1 
Gardiner4-2 5-3 
Twin Bridges 3-0 7-1 
Lone Peak 2-4 3-5 
West Yellowstone 2-4 4-4 
White Sulphur Springs 1-2 3-3 
Sheridan 1-4 2-5 
Lima 1-4 1-4 
Harrison-Willow Creek 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings

Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

