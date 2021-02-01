Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 30

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West7-0 7-0 
Bozeman 6-1 6-1 
Billings Skyview 5-2 5-2 
Great Falls 4-3 4-3 
Billings Senior 3-4 3-4 
Great Falls CMR 2-5 2-5 
Belgrade 1-6 1-6 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 7-0 7-0 
Helena Capital 5-1 5-1 
Helena 3-2 3-2 
Kalispell Glacier 4-3 4-3 
Missoula Sentinel 4-3 4-3 
Kalispell Flathead 1-5 1-5 
Butte 1-6 1-6 
Missoula Big Sky  1-6 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 4-0 9-0 
Ronan 4-1 6-3 
Whitefish 3-1 7-2 
Browning 2-3 4-4 
Polson 0-2 0-6 
Libby 0-6 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 3-0 10-0 
Hardin 2-1 7-1 
Laurel 2-2 7-3 
Livingston 0-4 3-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 6-0 8-1 
Lewistown 2-2 3-6 
Glendive 2-3 3-5 
Sidney 2-3 3-5 
Miles City 0-4 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 3-1 6-1 
Hamilton 3-1 6-2 
Dillon 2-1 5-2 
Frenchtown 2-2 3-6 
Corvallis 2-3 3-7 
Stevensville 0-4 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Fairfield 7-0 7-3 
Choteau 5-1 6-3 
Great Falls Central 5-2 6-3 
Shelby 3-4 3-6 
Cut Bank2-4 2-4 
Conrad 1-5 2-5 
Rocky Boy 0-7 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 3-0 5-0 
Glasgow 3-2 5-4 
Harlem 1-1 2-4 
Wolf Point 0-2 0-4 
Poplar 0-2 2-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Colstrip 3-0 6-0 
Forsyth 3-1 5-3 
Baker 2-2 4-2 
Lame Deer 0-2 0-3 
Lodge Grass 0-3 2-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Roundup 6-0 9-1 
Columbus 4-1 6-3 
Red Lodge 4-2 5-4 
Joliet 3-2 3-5 
Shepherd 1-6 1-9 
Huntley Project 0-7 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Big Timber 6-0 10-0 
Whitehall 4-2 6-3 
Jefferson 3-2 6-2 
Manhattan 2-4 2-7 
Townsend 1-5 1-8 
Three Forks 1-4 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 7-0 9-2 
Plentywood 4-0 7-2 
Westby-Grenora 4-1 6-4 
Culbertson 3-3 4-3 
Circle 2-3 4-4 
Savage 2-3 4-6 
Bainville 2-4 2-7 
Fairview 2-4 2-9 
Richey-Lambert 1-3 3-4 
Brockton 0-6 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-0 10-0 
Scobey-Opheim 4-1 10-1 
Dodson 3-1 3-3 
Nashua 1-2 3-2 
Lustre Christian 1-3 2-4 
Frazer 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 9-0 10-1 
Ekalaka 9-2 9-2 
Broadus 7-3 8-4 
Jordan 6-4 6-6 
Custer-Hysham4-5 4-5 
Wibaux 5-6 5-7 
Plevna 1-7 1-7 
Terry 0-11 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Harlowton-Ryegate 8-1 8-1 
Roberts 8-1 8-1 
Bridger 8-2 8-2 
Plenty Coups 5-4 5-4 
Park City 3-4 3-4 
Absarokee 3-4 3-4 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-4 1-4 
Broadview-Lavina 1-7 1-7 
Fromberg 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 8-1 9-2 
Belt 6-1 9-1 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6-3 6-4 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 4-5 6-7 
Geraldine-Highwood 3-4 5-6 
Centerville 2-7 3-8 
Winnett-Grass Range 0-9 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 8-0 10-0 
Turner 6-1 6-1 
North Star 6-2 6-2 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-3 3-4 
Chinook 3-5 4-5 
Box Elder 2-5 3-5 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-4 1-4 
Big Sandy 0-8 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Valier 9-1 11-1 
Augusta 8-1 8-1 
Power 6-3 6-5 
Cascade 5-5 5-6 
Heart Butte 5-5 5-6 
Simms 4-6 5-6 
Sunburst 1-8 1-9 
Dutton-Brady 0-9 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 7-0 11-0 
Ennis 5-0 5-0 
Shields Valley 5-1 5-1 
Twin Bridges 4-2 4-4 
Gardiner4-3 4-3 
West Yellowstone 3-4 3-4 
Lone Peak2-3 2-3 
White Sulphur Springs 1-7 1-8 
Sheridan 1-7 1-8 
Lima  0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   

