Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb. 22

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 7-0 10-3 
Great Falls CMR 5-2 7-6 
Great Falls 4-3 8-5 
Billings Skyview 3-4 5-8 
Bozeman 3-4 4-8 
Billings Senior 3-4 5-8 
Belgrade 0-8 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 8-1 12-1 
Missoula Hellgate 7-2 11-2 
Missoula Sentinel 7-2 11-2 
Kalispell Glacier 5-4 6-7 
Helena 4-5 6-7 
Butte 4-6 7-7 
Kalispell Flathead 2-7 3-10 
Missoula Big Sky 0-10 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 10-0 15-3 
Columbia Falls 8-2 16-2 
Ronan 6-4 11-8 
Whitefish 4-6 6-13 
Libby 2-8 4-15 
Polson 0-10 0-19 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 5-1 17-1 
Billings Central 5-1 15-2 
Laurel2-4 12-6 
Livingston 0-6 10-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 8-0 17-1 
Glendive 6-2 11-6 
Sidney 3-5 5-13 
Lewistown 3-5 3-14 
Miles City 0-8 0-18 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 9-1 13-5 
Hamilton 8-2 12-6 
Corvallis 6-4 13-6 
Frenchtown 5-5 10-9 
Stevensville 2-8 4-15 
Butte central 0-10 1-18 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Tags

Load comments