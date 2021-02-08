Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb. 6

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 8-0 8-0 
Bozeman 6-2 6-2 
Billings Skyview 6-2 6-2 
Great Falls 5-3 5-3 
Billings Senior 4-4 4-4 
Great Falls CMR 3-5 3-5 
Belgrade 1-7 1-7 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-8 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 8-0 8-0 
Helena Capital 6-1 6-1 
Missoula Sentinel 5-3 5-3 
Kalispell Glacier 5-4 5-4 
Helena 3-3 3-3 
Kalispell Flathead 2-5 2-5 
Butte 1-7 1-7 
Missoula Big Sky 1-8 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 7-0 12-0 
Ronan 4-2 7-4 
Whitefish 3-2 7-3 
Browning 3-3 5-4 
Libby 1-72-8 
Polson 0-4 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-0 11-0 
Hardin 3-1 8-2 
Laurel 2-2 8-3 
Livingston 0-6 3-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-0 10-2
Glendive 3-4 4-6 
Sidney 2-3 4-6 
Lewistown 2-4 3-8 
Miles City 2-5 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 5-1 9-1 
Corvallis 4-3 5-7 
Hamilton 3-3 6-4 
Dillon 3-3 6-4 
Frenchtown 3-3 4-7 
Stevensville 1-6 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Fairfield 9-0 9-4 
Choteau 7-1 8-3 
Great Falls Central 5-3 6-4 
Shelby 3-6 3-8 
Cut Bank 2-4 2-4 
Conrad 2-6 3-6 
Rocky Boy 0-8 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 3-0 7-2 
Glasgow 3-2 6-5 
Harlem 1-1 2-4 
Wolf Point 1-2 1-4 
Poplar 0-3 2-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Colstrip 7-0 11-0 
Forsyth 5-2 8-4 
Baker 3-4 5-6 
Lodge Grass 1-5 4-7 
Lame Deer 0-5 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Roundup 6-1 10-2 
Columbus 6-2 8-4
Red Lodge 5-2 7-5 
Joliet 4-2 4-7 
Shepherd 1-7 1-11 
Huntley Project 0-8 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6B

 Conf.Overall
Anaconda 3-0 6-3 
Missoula Loyola 4-1 10-2 
Florence 3-3 4-4 
Deer Lodge 1-4 1-5 
Arlee 1-4 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7B

 Conf.Overall
Thompson Falls 6-1 9-2 
Eureka 5-1 8-5 
Bigfork 3-3 8-4 
St. Ignatius 2-5 7-6 
Troy 0-6 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 7-0 11-3 
Plentywood6-0 10-2 
Westby-Grenora 6-1 7-5 
Circle 4-3 7-4 
Culbertson 3-3 4-3 
Bainville 3-5 3-8 
Savage 2-5 5-8 
Fairview 2-6 2-11 
Richey-Lambert 1-4 3-6 
Brockton 0-7 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 6-0 13-0 
Scobey-Opheim 6-2 12-3 
Dodson 3-3 3-6 
Lustre Christian 2-4 3-5 
Nashua 1-2 3-2 
Frazer 0-6 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Harlowton-Ryegate 9-1 10-1 
Bridger 10-2 10-2 
Roberts 9-2 9-2 
Plenty Coups 6-4 6-4 
Absarokee 5-4 5-4 
Reed Point-Rapelje 2-5 2-5 
Park City 3-6 3-6 
Broadview-Lavina 1-9 1-9 
Fromberg 0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 9-1 10-2 
Belt 8-1 11-1 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6-4 6-5 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 5-5 7-8 
Geraldine-Highwood4-5 6-7 
Centerville 2-7 4-9 
Winnett-Grass Range 0-12 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 10-0 13-0 
North Star 9-2 9-2 
Turner 8-2 8-2 
Box Elder 4-6 5-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 3-5 4-6 
Chinook 4-7 5-7 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-7 1-7 
Big Sandy 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Augusta 10-2 10-2 
Valier 10-2 12-2 
Power 8-38-5
Cascade 8-5 8-6 
Heart Butte 6-7 6-8 
Simms 4-8 5-9 
Sunburst 1-9 1-11 
Dutton-Brady 0-11 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

