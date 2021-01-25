Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 23

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 5-0 5-0 
Great Falls 4-1 4-1 
Bozeman 4-1 4-1 
Billings Skyview3-2 3-2 
Billings Senior 2-3 2-3 
Great Falls CMR 2-3 2-3 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-5 0-5 
Belgrade 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 5-0 5-0 
Helena Capital 3-1 3-1 
Helena 2-1 2-1 
Missoulan Sentinel 3-2 3-2 
Kalispell Glacier 3-2 3-2 
Kalispell Flathead 1-3 1-3 
Butte 1-4 1-4 
Missoula Big Sky 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 4-0 8-0 
Ronan3-1 5-3 
Whitefish 2-1 4-2 
Browning 1-2 3-3 
Polson 0-1 0-3 
Libby 0-50-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0 8-0 
Hardin 2-0 6-0 
Laurel 1-2 4-3 
Livingston 0-3 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 5-0 6-1 
Glendive 2-2 3-4 
Lewistown 2-2 3-4 
Sidney 2-3 3-5 
Miles City 0-4 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Hamilton 2-0 5-1 
Frenchtown 2-0 3-3 
Dillon 1-0 3-1 
Butte Central 2-1 4-1 
Stevensville 0-3 1-4 
Corvallis 0-3 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Fairfield 5-0 5-2 
Great Falls Central 5-1 6-1 
Choteau 4-1 5-2 
Shelby 3-3 3-4 
Cut Bank 2-4 2-4 
Conrad 1-4 2-4 
Rocky Boy 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 2-0 3-0 
Glasgow 2-1 4-3 
Harlem 1-1 2-4 
Wolf Point 0-1 0-3 
Poplar 0-2 2-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Colstrip 3-0 5-0 
Forsyth 3-1 5-3 
Baker 1-2 3-2 
Lame Deer 0-1 0-2 
Lodge Grass 0-3 2-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Roundup 4-0 7-1 
Columbus 4-1 6-1 
Red Lodge 3-1 4-2 
Joliet 2-2 2-4 
Shepherd 1-5 1-7 
Huntley Project 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6B

 Conf.Overall
Anaconda 2-0 5-1 
Missoula Loyola 3-1 8-1 
Florence 2-2 3-4 
Deer Lodge 1-2 1-2 
Arlee 0-3 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7B

 Conf.Overall
Eureka 3-0 5-2 
Thompson Falls 3-0 5-2 
Bigfork 1-2 3-5 
St. Ignatius 1-3 4-4 
Troy 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-0 8-0 
Dodson 3-1 3-3 
Scobey-Opheim 3-1 8-1 
Nashua 1-2 3-2 
Lustre Christian 1-3 2-4 
Frazer 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 7-0 8-1 
Ekalaka 6-2 6-2 
Jordan 5-2 5-4 
Broadus 5-3 5-4 
Wibaux 4-4 4-5 
Custer-Hysham 2-4 2-4 
Plevna2-4 2-4 
Terry 0-8 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Harlowton-Ryegate 7-1 7-1 
Bridger 6-1 6-1 
Roberts 6-1 6-1 
Plenty Coups 3-3 3-3 
Park City 3-3 3-3 
Absarokee 3-4 3-4 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-4 1-4 
Broadview-Lavina 1-6 1-6 
Fromberg0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 5-0 7-0 
Turner 4-1 4-1 
North Star 4-1 4-1 
Box Elder 2-3 2-3 
Chinook 2-3 3-3 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-3 3-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-4 1-4 
Big Sandy 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Valier 7-1 8-1 
Augusta 6-1 6-1 
Power 5-3 5-4 
Heart Butte 4-3 4-4 
Cascade 3-4 3-5 
Simms2-5 3-5 
Sunburst 1-4 1-5 
Dutton-Brady 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 5-0 9-0 
Ennis 4-0 4-0 
Shields Valley 4-1 4-1 
Twin Bridges 3-1 3-3 
Gardiner 4-2 4-2 
West Yellowstone 2-4 2-4 
Lone Peak 1-2 1-2 
White Sulphur Springs 1-5 1-5 
Sheridan 1-6 1-6 
Lima 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   

