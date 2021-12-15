Winning is always important. Every coach and player will tell you that. But when it comes to high school athletics, there are a lot of other important things too.
One of those things is a scholarship and for many student-athletes in the state of Montana, a college scholarship is something that can change your life.
It's not necessarily a path to a professional career, massive NIL money or anything of the sort, but it's an opportunity to keep playing, while getting an education and for Helena High's head coach Scott Evans, it's a top priority.
"It's No. 1 actually," he said. "We start with them (players) when they are freshmen and when they walk in, I have a meeting with the parents. I talk to them about recruiting and academics. We talk about different standards that you need for different levels. We differentiate and have a meeting for what an NAIA athlete needs to be or what an NCAA athlete needs to be and we track it all the way through; I work with the counselors and talk to them. We want to make sure these kids actually have a chance."
Always meticulous, Evans work has paid off, especially for his players.
Over the years, Helena has consistently sent big groups of players to college football programs and on early signing day for NCAA football Wednesday, the Bengals had three players sign with the University of Montana, as well as two with Carroll College and one, Gavin Thennis, who is actually going to play college baseball.
One of Helena's D-1 signees is Kaden Huot, who signed with the Griz Wednesday morning, following a commitment in August. He was also rated as the top recruit in the state of Montana by 247 sports, which has the 6-foot-4 signal-caller ranked as a three-star prospect.
"It was fun signing the papers with my buddies," he said. "We had a great senior class and we had a lot of fun. But now, it's on to the next chapter."
Of course, the next chapter for Huot will be just down the road in Missoula playing for Bobby Hauck and the Grizzlies where he will be joined by teammates Marcus Evans (LB) and Chase McGurran (DB), who also signed with the Griz on Wednesday, one year after former Bengal Zachary Evans inked with Montana.
"It's pretty cool to be able to go to the next level with Kaden and Chase," Marcus Evans said. "I've been playing basketball and football with them since I was little and I'll be back with my brother again."
And those playing at the University of Montana are just a small sample size of Bengals who are playing on collegiate gridirons throughout the Big Sky, Frontier Conference and beyond.
"We average about six or seven each year that get signed and go off to college," Scott Evans said. "We have five right now and a couple of kids that are still out there. It's usually about six or seven, but this year we could have eight or nine and that's out of a class of 13."
Talent helps. But talent alone will only get you so far and most of the credit, according to Evans, belongs to the players and their efforts off the field.
"Kids are working really hard," he said. "And we don't give them enough credit for all the effort they put forth because it's a task to play football and trying to become a D-1 athlete. Kids spend a lot of hours and that's because they want to be high caliber individuals and I think we need to take a step back sometimes and appreciate what these kids have done."
It's the kind of work that Forrest Suero put in to record double-digit sacks his senior season on his way to sharing the Independent Record's All-Area Defensive Player of the Year award with Marcus Evans. The defensive end will now take his talents to Carroll College, along with teammate and wide receiver Kade Schlepp.
"I feel like the entire program, the players, coaches and parents want all of us to succeed," Suero said. "And we take that to heart and want to succeed ourselves. So we all get in the weight room and do the little things we can to get better and it shows. It's very special to be part of this class and going on to keep doing something we love."
For Scott Evans, signing day is among his proudest moments, as well as one of the most difficult.
"It's by far my best moment," he said. "As a head coach, you can't beat that. And the blessing of it is that my boys (Marcus and Zachary) have been part of it too, so I get to experience it as a father and a coach and I have been the coach of these guys since they were little kids. Some of them played flag football for me in kindergarten. So it's a sense of pride, not just as father or a head coach, but it's pretty cool that all those kids played basketball together when they were little and now, here they are. It's an impressive group."
Which makes saying goodbye bittersweet.
"There's a sense of 'Did I give them enough?'' Evans said. "It's like you are handing off your babies to somebody else and you wonder if you gave them enough to do what they need to do. So it's a weird feeling, but it's exciting and I am so excited for all of them."
