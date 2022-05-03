Harlowton Meet

April 30

Boys

Team scores: Columbus 333, Park City 410, Broadus 416.

Top 5: Landon Olson, Columbus, 78; William Conat, Columbus, 80; Caden Meier, Columbus, 87; Mike Courts, Columbus, 88; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 91.

Girls

Team scores: Columbus 363, Broadus 388, Big Timber 432.

Top 5: Aubree Mitchum, Columbus, 78; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 90; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 92; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 94; Lauryn Billing, Broadus, 94.

