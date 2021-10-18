BOYS

Standings Through Oct. 16

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Bozeman 13-1-0 39 
Billings West10-3-1 31 
Bozeman Gallatin 9-5-0 27 
Billings Senior 8-5-1 25 
Billings Skyview 6-7-1 19 
Belgrade 4-7-3 15 
Great Falls 1-11-2 5
Great Falls CMR1-13-0 3
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate 12-0-2 38 
Kalispell Glacier 11-1 235 
Helena Capital 8-4-2 26 
Helena7-4-3 24 
Missoula Sentinel 6-5-3 21 
Butte 4-10-0 12 
Missoula Big Sky 1-13-0 
Kalispell Flathead 1-13-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

