GIRLS

Standings Through Oct. 16

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West 12-0-2 38 
Bozeman Gallatin 9-1-4 31 
Billings Senior 8-4-2 26 
Bozeman 7-4-3 24 
Billings Skyview 7-5-2 23 
Great Falls CMR 2-11-1 
Belgrade 2-12-0 
Great Falls 1-11-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Helena 12-0-2 38 
Missoula Hellgate 11-2-1 34 
Missoula Sentinel 9-3-2 29 
Helena Capital 7-6-1 22 
Kalispell Glacier 6-7-1 19 
Kalispell Flathead 3-9-2 11 
Missoula Big Sky 3-10-1 10 
Butte 0-14-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

